Kansas City Film Critics Circle names best in films for 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle name the move that should be on everyone’s “must see” list in 2023.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” nearly cleaned house at the 57 th Annual James Loutzenhiser Awards last week.

The awards are voted on by the 26 members of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle (KCFCC).

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was Co-directed and written by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The film received 11 nominations and won seven awards including Best Film and the Robert Altman Award for Best Director.

Other winners of note included Kansas City’s own Janelle Monáe for Best Supporting Actress for her work in “Glass Onion” and a surprise win for “Jackass Forever” in the Best Documentary category.

Below is a complete list of the winners and runners-up from the 57th Annual James Loutzenhiser Awards:

BEST FILM “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Runner-up: “Top Gun: Maverick”



ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Runner-up: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”



BEST ACTOR Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” Runner-up: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”



BEST ACTRESS Michelle Yoeh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Runner-up: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Runner-up: Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Janelle Monáe, “Glass Onion” Runner-up: Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”



BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Runner-up: “The Banshees of Inisherin”



BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY “Women Talking” Runner-up: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY “Nope” Runner-up: “Top Gun: Maverick”



BEST ORIGINAL SCORE Tie between “Nope” and “RRR”



BEST ANIMATED FEATURE “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” Runner-up: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM “RRR” – India Runner-ups: “All Quiet on the Western Front” – Germany



BEST DOCUMENTARY “Jackass Forever” Runner-up: “Good Night Oppy”



VINCE KOEHLER AWARD FOR THE BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY/HORROR FILM “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Runner-up: “Prey”



TOM POE AWARD FOR THE BEST LGBTQ FILM “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Runner-up: “The Whale”



The KCFCC, the second oldest professional film critic organization in the United States, was founded in 1966 by the late Dr. James Loutzenhiser (1931-2001) who served as the group’s president for over 30 years.

