ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Film Critics Circle names best in films for 2023

By Russ Simmons, Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2lFP_0kObtjYY00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle name the move that should be on everyone’s “must see” list in 2023.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” nearly cleaned house at the 57 th Annual James Loutzenhiser Awards last week.

The awards are voted on by the 26 members of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle (KCFCC).

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was Co-directed and written by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The film received 11 nominations and won seven awards including Best Film and the Robert Altman Award for Best Director.

Brooks & Dunn boot scootin’ into Kansas City for reboot tour

Other winners of note included Kansas City’s own Janelle Monáe for Best Supporting Actress for her work in “Glass Onion” and a surprise win for “Jackass Forever” in the Best Documentary category.

Below is a complete list of the winners and runners-up from the 57th Annual James Loutzenhiser Awards:

  • BEST FILM
    • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
    • Runner-up: “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR
    • Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
    • Runner-up: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
  • BEST ACTOR
    • Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
    • Runner-up: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
  • BEST ACTRESS
    • Michelle Yoeh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
    • Runner-up: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
    • Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
    • Runner-up: Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
    • Janelle Monáe, “Glass Onion”
    • Runner-up: Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
    • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
    • Runner-up: “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
    • “Women Talking”
    • Runner-up: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
  • BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
    • “Nope”
    • Runner-up: “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
    • Tie between “Nope” and “RRR”
  • BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
    • “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
    • Runner-up: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
  • BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
    • “RRR” – India
    • Runner-ups: “All Quiet on the Western Front” – Germany
  • BEST DOCUMENTARY
    • “Jackass Forever”
    • Runner-up: “Good Night Oppy”
  • VINCE KOEHLER AWARD FOR THE BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY/HORROR FILM
    • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
    • Runner-up: “Prey”
  • TOM POE AWARD FOR THE BEST LGBTQ FILM
    • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
    • Runner-up: “The Whale”

The KCFCC, the second oldest professional film critic organization in the United States, was founded in 1966 by the late Dr. James Loutzenhiser (1931-2001) who served as the group’s president for over 30 years.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Startland News

KC is the nation’s leading exporter of authenticity; How a city with no oceans or mountains gets it right

Editor’s note: The opinions expressed in this commentary are the author’s alone. Matthew Mellor is interim CEO for Startland, the parent organization of Startland News. What is it about Kansas City? Even people from Kansas City struggle with the “but why.” “Everyone who’s been to Kansas City says it’s someplace special. But why?” As Kansas The post KC is the nation’s leading exporter of authenticity; How a city with no oceans or mountains gets it right appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
100.9 The Eagle

What is the Dirtiest City in all of Missouri?

A ranking has revealed that a couple of Missouri's biggest cities are in the top 50 of the dirtiest cities in the United States, but which city in the Show-Me State is the dirtiest?. According to a new ranking called 2023's Dirtiest Cities in America published on the website lawnstarter.com,...
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Good Food and Sweet Treats at Winstead’s Kansas City

My wife's hospital in Overland Park is off the interstate and right at the exit there's one of the three Winstead's Steakburger locations. It wasn't the first time I saw one of their locations either, so I thought I'd check out this self-proclaimed "Kansas City tradition for over 75 years" for myself. Here's what I thought.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
thepitchkc.com

Dish & Drink KC: Sodas at Goat Hill, Monday night pizzas at Extra Virgin, and seafood at Meshuggah Bagels

Despite its quaint size and being tucked away in the Westside, it’s hard not to get lost in Goat Hill Coffee and Soda as your eyes wander through a menu filled with decadent treats. Matcha lattes, smoked peppermint mochas, kombuchas, vegan burritos, and Hana’s donuts are just a few options to satiate your cravings. Still, special attention is warranted towards the shop’s sodas (or, if you’re a true Midwesterner—pop).
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Are these Kansas City’s new best bagels?

You could spend a month reading about the science of bagels before coming to some understanding of how to properly deploy barley malt syrup and jute. That’s probably why you’ll find a lot of talented bakers eventually try their hand at making the perfect boiled-then-baked breadstuff. That extends to Providence Pizza’s co-owner Luke Salvatore, who was inspired to do a Saturday morning pop-up, Luca Bagel (lucabagel.com), inside his pizza shop.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Worker pinned by a steel beam inside a Kansas City warehouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to a warehouse Monday afternoon after a worker became trapped. First responders were called to the warehouse in the 3800 block of Raytown Road after a worker somehow became trapped by a large, heavy steel beam. It...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

OZARKS UNSOLVED: What happened to Michelle Henri?

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - It has been 19 years since anyone has seen or heard from Michelle Henri. She was supposed to go to Kansas City but never made it. “She had sat us down on the couch and told us that she loved us and she was going to stay with a friend for a little while,” said Bailey Crossland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Send An Animal Gram This Valentine’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ‘Kansas City Reindeer’ is offering unique and adorable animal grams for Valentine’s Day. Surprise your loved ones with a visit from one of their farm animals delivered right to their door. This is a perfect way to make this Valentine’s Day extra special and memorable for your significant other. Order […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy