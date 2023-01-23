ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Billy Horton Named Billings Mustangs Manager

BILLINGS, Montana – The Billings Mustangs today introduced their new 2023 field manager. He is Billy Horton, who has worked for three MLB clubs including the San Francisco Giants during their World Series Championship runs in 2012 and 2014. Horton replaces 2022 manager Jim Riggleman, a five-time major league manager who in 2022 led the Mustangs to the playoffs.
KULR8

Buzzer-Beater lifts Fillies over J-hawks

JOLIET--Both the Joliet boys and girls were looking to find their rhythm headed into tournament time against Shepherd. The girls were up first, and it was a great crowd. The Fillies got out to a big lead in the first half, but Joliet closed that gap heading into the half, and trailed by only a few.
KULR8

Montana's first medical school completes construction of new campus in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - The construction of Montana's first medical school campus is finally complete at Rocky Vista University in Billings, allowing hands-on training and hyper-realistic learning simulations for medical students with state-of-the-art technology. The official ground-breaking began in October 2021 and the university is now prepared to welcome new students...
KULR8

Terri Porta is Billings First Artist In Residence

BILLINGS, Mont - The 'Our Town' Grant has now awarded the Magic City with $50,000.00 for community Projects through the National Endowment ForThe Arts. The Federal Agency awards grants to community for projects that support the integrating of art, culture, and design activities into the community. And newly appointed Artist...
KULR8

Point-in-Time homeless count in need of volunteers

BILLINGS, Mt: The annual Point-in-Time count is a national count of all people experiencing homelessness that takes place every January. Montana’s count will take place tomorrow night. Across the country, several cities are organizing efforts for their own counts this week. The goal of the count is to reach...
KULR8

Man arrested after reports of shooting near Lake Elmo

BILLINGS - Billings Police say they arrested a man on Lake Elmo Drive after several people called in reports of a shooting Monday night. Lieutenant Brett Becker with the Billings Police Department says around 8:30pm, officers were dispatched to the Brush Meadow Apartments. Several residents called emergency services saying they both saw and heard gunshots in the parking lot.
