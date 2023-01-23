Read full article on original website
KULR8
Billy Horton Named Billings Mustangs Manager
BILLINGS, Montana – The Billings Mustangs today introduced their new 2023 field manager. He is Billy Horton, who has worked for three MLB clubs including the San Francisco Giants during their World Series Championship runs in 2012 and 2014. Horton replaces 2022 manager Jim Riggleman, a five-time major league manager who in 2022 led the Mustangs to the playoffs.
KULR8
Report: Ex-Rocky football coach Jason Petrino tabbed as North Dakota State D-coordinator
BILLINGS — Former Rocky Mountain College head football coach Jason Petrino is poised to be on the move, with the Kalispell native reportedly tabbed to be the next defensive coordinator at North Dakota State. The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead reported Wednesday evening that Petrino, who coached the Battlin' Bears from...
KULR8
Rocky women battle Top-25 Opponents in Carroll and Western, men look to snap losing streak
BILLINGS, Mont. Jan. 25, 2023- Rocky Men’s and Women’s Basketball take off for Helena to take on Carroll College Thursday evening, then make the trip back home to host Montana Western Saturday afternoon in the Fortin Education Center. Rocky women’s basketball (15-5, 7-1 conf.) took care of business...
KULR8
Little Light and Wilson Named Frontier Conference Track Athletes of the Week
WHITEFISH, Mont., Jan 23, 2023- The Frontier Conference announced the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Players of the Week Monday, in which Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson earned Track Athletes of the Week awards for the second consecutive week. Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, Montana was named women’s indoor...
KULR8
Huntley Project wrestling defending state title by building on last year's mistakes
WORDEN--Huntley Project wrestling is working to defend their state title simply by working to clean up last year's mistakes. The Red Devils won state by a margin of 79 points last season after coming up short the past two years. They said it was all hard work and focusing on small improvements that led them there.
KULR8
'Unbeatable team chemistry' helps West girls find success on the court
BILINGS- Billings West girls basketball has won six games in a row and seem to be finding their stride as they gear up for the second half of the season. Last week, the Golden Bears swept their crosstown rivals, Senior and Skyview, to stay unbeaten in Eastern AA play. "I...
KULR8
Buzzer-Beater lifts Fillies over J-hawks
JOLIET--Both the Joliet boys and girls were looking to find their rhythm headed into tournament time against Shepherd. The girls were up first, and it was a great crowd. The Fillies got out to a big lead in the first half, but Joliet closed that gap heading into the half, and trailed by only a few.
KULR8
Montana's first medical school completes construction of new campus in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - The construction of Montana's first medical school campus is finally complete at Rocky Vista University in Billings, allowing hands-on training and hyper-realistic learning simulations for medical students with state-of-the-art technology. The official ground-breaking began in October 2021 and the university is now prepared to welcome new students...
KULR8
Terri Porta is Billings First Artist In Residence
BILLINGS, Mont - The 'Our Town' Grant has now awarded the Magic City with $50,000.00 for community Projects through the National Endowment ForThe Arts. The Federal Agency awards grants to community for projects that support the integrating of art, culture, and design activities into the community. And newly appointed Artist...
KULR8
Point-in-Time homeless count in need of volunteers
BILLINGS, Mt: The annual Point-in-Time count is a national count of all people experiencing homelessness that takes place every January. Montana’s count will take place tomorrow night. Across the country, several cities are organizing efforts for their own counts this week. The goal of the count is to reach...
KULR8
Maple Moose Coffee and Pop Shop excited to bring family atmosphere to booming part of Billings
BILLINGS- Maple Moose Coffee and Pop Shop is getting ready to become a new place for people to gather in a fast-growing part of Billings. They're the first business to open in the Annafeld Marketplace, a new development by McCall homes just off of Elysian Road. They hope they can be the first of many to bring a vibrant business to the area.
KULR8
Syphilis cases in Yellowstone County up 500% from previous years according to RiverStone Health
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - Syphilis cases in Yellowstone County increased over 500% in 2022 versus previous years. "We ended the year 2022 with 149 new syphilis cases in Yellowstone County for an increase of over 500%," Program Manager for Communicable Disease for RiverStone Health Kelly Gardner said. Gardner said Yellowstone...
KULR8
Man arrested after reports of shooting near Lake Elmo
BILLINGS - Billings Police say they arrested a man on Lake Elmo Drive after several people called in reports of a shooting Monday night. Lieutenant Brett Becker with the Billings Police Department says around 8:30pm, officers were dispatched to the Brush Meadow Apartments. Several residents called emergency services saying they both saw and heard gunshots in the parking lot.
