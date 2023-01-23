Inter Milan Coach Simone Inzaghi On Milan Skriniar: “I’m Calm As He’s Focused As Ever In Training, The Club Is Resolving His Situation One Way Or The Other”

Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo sent message by Al-Nassr captain after taking armband for his first game in Saudi Arabia
CRISTIANO RONALDO received a message of support from Al-Nassr captain Abdullah Madu after taking the armband from him. The Portuguese made his debut for Al Nassr in the 1-0 win over Ettifaq at the weekend. And Ronaldo was named as the captain despite Madu also starting the game. After the...
Amid PSG contract talks, Lionel Messi enjoying family vacation in the Alps
It's been a busy month for the GOAT After a World Cup win, a return to club play and a match against Cristiano Ronaldo, it's time for Messi to hit the slopes.
Inter Milan ‘keeping keen on Chris Smalling transfer’ as ex-Man Utd star ‘refuses to sign new Roma contract’
INTER MILAN are reportedly keeping tabs on Chris Smalling. That’s with the ex-Manchester United star reportedly refusing to sign a new deal at Roma. Calciomercato claims Smalling’s future is up in the air as he approaches the end of his contract in Italy’s capital. The 33-year-old has...
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits out at Argentina for World Cup celebrations
Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticised the Argentina players who mocked France following their World Cup final victory last month.
Lionel Messi future in doubt as Argentina great decides against PSG renewal: report
Lionel Messi is no longer interested in signing an extension with PSG and could be available as a free agent this summer.
Inter Milan Coach Simone Inzaghi On Milan Skriniar’s Red Card Vs Empoli: “First Second Yellow For My Player After 35 Minutes Since I’ve Been Coaching”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that the red card received by defender Milan Skriniar during the first half of his team’s 0-1 loss to Empoli in Serie A was inexplicable in the context of his coaching career. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews, the coach...
Man Utd transfer target Victor Osimhen’s move to Napoli from Lille being investigated with concerns over deal
NAPOLI'S move for Victor Osimhen is set to be investigated by Italian authorities. The Serie A side signed the Nigerian from Lille in 2020 for a fee that could reach £70million including add-ons. Juventus were slapped with a 15-point deduction last week after being accused of inflating transfer fees...
Lionel Messi 'has doubts over a new deal with PSG and is considering options away from France'
The Argentina star's current deal at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer - after agreeing a two-year contract in 2021 - and there is yet to be progress over extension talks.
The big names Cristiano Ronaldo will face in Saudi Arabia after £175m-a-year Al-Nassr move
Sportsmail looks at some of the familiar faces Ronaldo could come up against in the Saudi Pro League after finally making his debut for Al-Nassr at the weekend.
Mbappe scored career-high five goals in one game. What about Messi, Ronaldo and world's other top strikers?
How does Kylian Mbappe's five-goal haul compare against the biggest single-game goal gluts of his most illustrious contemporaries in the men's game?
Sport: Milan interested in signing talented Barcelona winger on free transfer
AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona academy forward Ilias Akhomach who could be available on a free transfer, a report claims. Akhomach predominantly plays as a right winger but he is currently having his path to the first team blocked by Ousmane Dembele and the summer signing Raphinha, and SPORT report that while Barcelona have been trying to convince the 18-year-old to sign a new deal for some time they are yet to find an agreement.
Maldini the main driver behind attempts to sign Zaniolo – the latest
Paolo Maldini is a great admirer of Nicolò Zaniolo and is moving personally to try and bring him to AC Milan before the window closes, a report claims. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) report that Maldini is convinced a move to Milan can help Zaniolo reach his full potential after a difficult spell with Roma due to injuries.
Italian Journalist Fabio Ravezzani: “Was Told Inter Milan Only Signed Raoul Bellanova To Prepare For Bremer Signing As Both Players Have Same Agent”
Italian journalist Fabio Ravezzani believes that the only reason that Inter signed Cagliari wingback Raoul Bellanova was because they also wanted to sign Bremer from Torino. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Telelombardia, via FCInter1908, Ravezzani claimed that as he understands it, the fact that Bellanova and Bremer share an agent was a key factor in the Nerazzurri’s decision to sign Bellanova.
Mentality, leadership, injuries and tactics – Milan’s main issues diagnosed
AC Milan currently find themselves in quicksand and they are unable to get themselves out of the current difficult situation, having now racked up five games without a win. This morning’s edition of Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews) describes Milan as a team officially in crisis and one which has lost many of the certainties which made them so strong in the Scudetto winning campaign.
Maldini responds after being asked about trust in Pioli: “A question I was hoping not to hear”
AC Milan director Paolo Maldini spoke in front of the cameras last night after the team lost 4-0 against Lazio to essentially put any whispers of a Scudetto challenge to bed. Milan needed a response at the Stadio Olimpico last night having thrown away a lead against Roma, lost in the Coppa Italia against Torino, drawn against Lecce and lost against Inter in the Supercoppa in the last four games, but it did not come.
Arsenal Transfer Rumors: Federico Chiesa Is a Risk, Even If He Comes at a Cut-Rate Price
If the rumors are to be believed, Arsenal could secure a cut-rate transfer for Federico Chiesa. That deal, however, isn't as perfect as it may seem. The post Arsenal Transfer Rumors: Federico Chiesa Is a Risk, Even If He Comes at a Cut-Rate Price appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cristiano Ronaldo could lift his first silverware for Al-Nassr on Sunday – just three games into his career in Saudi Arabia
The Portuguese forward could be winning the Saudi Super Cup in three days time, but still has a semi-final to play first
Inter's Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s Italian Super Cup celebration was ruined with a 1-0 home loss to Empoli in Serie A on Monday. Milan Skriniar was sent off with two yellow cards in the first half to leave Inter with 10 men, and 19-year-old Tommaso Baldanzi scored for Empoli midway through the second half following a poor effort from Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.
Inter Milan To Replace Milan Skriniar In June As PSG Unlikely To Make A Move This Month, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter are focusing their search for a replacement for defender Milan Skriniar on the summer transfer window, as they do not expect Paris Saint-Germain to move for the defender this month. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews, who report that there are several names on the...
MATCHDAY: Madrid derby in quarterfinals of Copa del Rey
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid and city rival Atletico Madrid meet in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Defender David Alaba is back in Madrid’s squad but Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eden Hazard will not be available for coach Carlo Ancelotti. Madrid is trying to reach the Copa semifinals for the first time since 2018-19, when it lost to Barcelona. It last won the competition in 2013-14. Atletico is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017-18, and hasn’t reached the last four since 2016-17, when it was eliminated by Barcelona. Its last Copa title was won in 2012-13. In the other quarterfinal Thursday, Athletic Bilbao visits Valencia, last season’s runner-up.
