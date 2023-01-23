ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Man sentenced to more than 25 years in deadly Las Cruces house party shooting

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3A5A_0kObtFGs00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A man convicted of murder during a shooting at a Las Cruces house party has been sentenced 25 ½ years in prison Monday, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Las Cruces.

Mawu Ekon Revels, from Las Cruces, was found guilty last February of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and several other charges stemming from the killing of Nicodemus “Nico”  Gonzales at a house party in Las Cruces in July 2021.

Las Cruces police were responded to a report of disorderly house party at Chaparro and Jett streets.

Police say a fight broke out when Revels, 18 at the time of the shooting, and Isaiah Taylor attacked the victim and two other people.

Gonzales attempted to pull his friends away at the beginning of the fight when they saw that Revels and Taylor had armed themselves with pistols with lasers attached.

As they attempted to run away, police say gunshots ran out.

During the trial, it was revealed that Revels fired eight of the 10 shots during the fight.  Prosecutors were able to connect Revels to the shooting by testimony, an empty 9mm ammunition box, packaging for a laser pointer and shell casings found at the crime scene.

Gonzales, who was seen fleeing the fight, was shot and found dead at the scene in a neighbor’s yard behind a parked car.

During the investigation, it was found that several vehicles from the party were struck by bullets from the shots fired.

Isaiah Taylor is awaiting trial.

Comments / 10

Robert
2d ago

sitting here trying to say something constructive. Nothing to say other than , just a terrible waste

Reply
4
 

