Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Vikings Short Timer Lands with Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Buffalo Bills last weekend in the AFC’s Divisional Playoff round, winning by a final score of 27-10 and punctuating Buffalo’s season with a whimper. From the end of last year’s Super Bowl until Sunday afternoon, the Bills were oddsmakers’ favorites to hoist a...
NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement On Monday
Could we see Jimmy Garoppolo return for the 49ers this Sunday in the NFC Championship? The Niners have been teasing Garoppolo's return for several weeks now. However, it doesn't appear it's going to happen just yet. Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that he'd be "very surprised" if ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Stefon Diggs' Announcement
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not pleased with his team's performance in their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday. He seemingly let them know as much during the game and made sure to let the world know after it. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Diggs declared that he is not ...
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Eli Apple on Buffalo's Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen: 'Someone get them in couples therapy'
Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple did a lot of retweeting Monday of tweets at the expense of Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills in the wake of Sunday's 27-10 divisional-round result in Buffalo, as Apple is known to do. But he also made remarks in a couple of his...
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'
Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
Sean McDermott could be on hot seat with Buffalo Bills
Since coming over to the Buffalo Bills back in 2017, head coach Sean McDermott has led one of the most-successful
Open Letter to Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane
Yesterday was not the way anyone in Buffalo wanted the 2022 regular season to end. Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was a brutal way to go into the off-season. The Bengals dominated in every way possible, minus special teams. The offense and defense were not match. There was no juice. No life (compared to the rest of the season.
Bengals’ Eli Apple had savage response for Stefon Diggs
Eli Apple had an absolutely savage response for Stefon Diggs on Monday. Diggs drew negative attention over the way he handled his Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday. Diggs tried to leave the stadium shortly after the game ended and had to be stopped... The post Bengals’ Eli Apple had savage response for Stefon Diggs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Bills Fans Are Upset at These Brandon Beane Comments
The Buffalo Bills coaching and scouting staff are now in evaluation mode. They will evaluate the roster, including the coaching staff as they head into the off-season. The next event for the Bills staff will be the Senior Bowl, which will be next weekend in Mobile, Alabama. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and beginning of March.
49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills GM Brandon Beane had the most inconceivable answer about finding Stefon Diggs a WR partner
With the Buffalo Bills bowing out in the NFL’s divisional round for the second straight season, the organization should probably be in a place where it takes a meaningful look in the mirror. When you have an exceptional quarterback like Josh Allen, not even qualifying for pro football’s final four in two consecutive winters would sound the alarm bells for most teams.
NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday. It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bills Performance
Nobody will ever accuse Joe Burrow of lacking confidence. The quarterback led the Cincinnati Bengals back to the AFC Championship Game with a 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. After throwing his second touchdown in the first quarter, Burrow declared "I'm him" on his way back to the sideline. Per ...
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says only one player will have 2023 offseason surgery
Football is a sport where injuries are extremely common, and the Baltimore Ravens know all too well how important each player’s availability will be heading into the 2023 season. The team went through a plethora of different injuries in 2021, and while 2022 saw players from the team go down, there was an improvement in overall availability.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain. What is it and what is recovery timeline?
What is a high ankle sprain? How is it treated? What are the chances Patrick Mahomes will be in top form with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line?
Country 106.5 WYRK
Buffalo, NY
10K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wyrk.com/
Comments / 0