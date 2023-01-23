ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Man arrested after carjackings, Beltway chase

By Makea Luzader
 2 days ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a suspect after two carjackings and a chase on the Beltway Monday morning.

Police said that the man carjacked a Honda in DC before driving to Fairfax, where he carjacked a Chevy Tahoe before taking off. They said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m.

Officers chased him across the Beltway before stopping the vehicle near I-95. Police said that the man was armed.

Prince George’s County police: Officers search for person who fired gun, prompting officer to fire back

They safely took him into custody. Police said that any charges were pending.

