Man arrested after carjackings, Beltway chase

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a suspect after two carjackings and a chase on the Beltway Monday morning.

Police said that the man carjacked a Honda in DC before driving to Fairfax, where he carjacked a Chevy Tahoe before taking off. They said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m.

Officers chased him across the Beltway before stopping the vehicle near I-95. Police said that the man was armed.

They safely took him into custody. Police said that any charges were pending.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.