Man arrested after carjackings, Beltway chase
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a suspect after two carjackings and a chase on the Beltway Monday morning.
Police said that the man carjacked a Honda in DC before driving to Fairfax, where he carjacked a Chevy Tahoe before taking off. They said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m.
Officers chased him across the Beltway before stopping the vehicle near I-95. Police said that the man was armed.
They safely took him into custody. Police said that any charges were pending.
