The Milwaukee Bucks have been without the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo over the past few games. Khris Middleton has also been out of commission for an extended period as both stars deal with respective injuries. While this is an undeniably tough stretch for the Bucks, the silver lining here is that it has given Jrue Holiday an opportunity to shine. The former All-Star has stepped up to the plate in a major way, and his recent Player of the Week award in the Eastern Conference is a clear testament to this fact.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO