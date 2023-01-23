ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move

After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WITN

Northside-Pinetown Alumni Adebayo leads Heat past Celtics

MIAMI (AP) - Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 15 rebounds, including the jump shot that put Miami ahead to stay with 20.4 seconds remaining, and the Heat rallied from 14 down to beat the Boston Celtics 98-95 on Tuesday night. Haywood Highsmith had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Max...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jrue Holiday gets All-Star take from former Bucks fan favorite

The Milwaukee Bucks have been without the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo over the past few games. Khris Middleton has also been out of commission for an extended period as both stars deal with respective injuries. While this is an undeniably tough stretch for the Bucks, the silver lining here is that it has given Jrue Holiday an opportunity to shine. The former All-Star has stepped up to the plate in a major way, and his recent Player of the Week award in the Eastern Conference is a clear testament to this fact.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy