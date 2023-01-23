ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Manchester United legend offers transfer advice to Arsenal

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised Arsenal to add two or three new men to their squad in this transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good season and have made two new additions to their squad in recent days. Reports continue to link them with some...
BBC

Manchester City v Arsenal: Pep Guardiola hails Mikel Arteta's 'great influence'

Manchester City v Arsenal (FA Cup fourth round) Date: Friday, 27 January. Time: 20:00 GMT. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said Arsenal's Mikel Arteta had "a great,...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: PSG “absolutely leading the race” for world class transfer ahead of Premier League clubs

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to be in pole position for the free transfer of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar. The Slovakia international has been a world class performer for Inter and could surely do a great job for a big club like PSG, while it seems Premier League clubs are also informed over his situation, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on potential Juventus fire-sale of Arsenal transfer targets

Juventus may not necessarily end up making a large number of player sales despite the threat of a 15-point deduction. According to Fabrizio Romano, writing exclusively for CaughtOffside in the Daily Briefing, nothing has changed with Dusan Vlahovic or Weston McKennie, despite their links with Arsenal. The Gunners have been...
chatsports.com

'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Yardbarker

Chelsea target Moises Caicedo breaks silence on his future amidst Blues offer

Chelsea are currently trying to sign a new midfielder, with a few options being touted. They have been on the search for a suitable profile since the start of the window in January, and they have even seen offers rejected for both Enzo Fernandez of Benfica, and Moises Caicedo of Brighton.
chatsports.com

Bournemouth have agreed to sign experienced West Ham keeper Darren Randolph - with Cherries also set to boost Premier League survival hopes with a loan move for Roma's Matias Vina

Bournemouth are set to boost their Premier League survival hopes with the additions of Darren Randolph and Matias Vina. The Cherries are set to sign 35-year-old keeper Randolph from West Ham - where his contract was set to expire at the end of the season. Vina meanwhile joins from Roma...

