Paris Saint-Germain are looking to be in pole position for the free transfer of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar. The Slovakia international has been a world class performer for Inter and could surely do a great job for a big club like PSG, while it seems Premier League clubs are also informed over his situation, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

1 DAY AGO