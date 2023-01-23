Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, League Cup semifinal: Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with these two Premier League teams both improving as the season has gone on. Steve Cooper’s Forest have had a great resurgence in recent months and after all of their new signings after gaining...
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
Meet the soccer stars who have slammed the A-League - after Dwight Yorke's 'pub team' spray
Dwight Yorke's savage 'pub team' assessment before quitting as head coach of A-League side Macarthur FC turned plenty of heads - but was Manchester United legend wrong?
Yardbarker
Manchester United legend offers transfer advice to Arsenal
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised Arsenal to add two or three new men to their squad in this transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good season and have made two new additions to their squad in recent days. Reports continue to link them with some...
Chelsea want to sell Ziyech to Roma and not rival Prem clubs in transfer blow to Tottenham and Newcastle
CHELSEA would prefer to offload unsettled Hakim Ziyech to Roma rather than a rival Premier League club. The Italians want the Moroccan winger but need to sell midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo first to raise funds for a £25million deal. Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked with Ziyech, 29, who...
Yardbarker
Arsenal legend makes surprise claim about potential signing of world class Premier League star
Arsenal legend Lauren has suggested that the Gunners don’t need to be focusing on a transfer move for West Ham star Declan Rice because they should trust the players they have in their squad. Arsenal are having an outstanding season at the moment, sitting five points clear at the...
Tottenham star Son Heung-min escapes red card after horror tackle on Fulham’s Tete as fans slam ‘unbelievable’ decision
TOTTENHAM star Son Heung-Min escaped a red card after a horror tackle on Fulham’s Kenny Tete. And fans were less than impressed with the “unbelievable” decision in Monday night’s Premier League battle. Harry Kane equalled Jimmy Greaves' record of 266 goals as his strike secured a...
Mikel Arteta’s genius tactics video from three years ago resurfaces – and shows difference between Arsenal and Man Utd
MIKEL ARTETA's genius tactics video from three years ago has resurfaced after his instructions paid off in Arsenal's dramatic 3-2 win over Manchester United. The Spaniard's men are top of the Premier League, holding a five-point advantage over defending champions Manchester City. Arsenal also have a game in hand over...
BBC
Manchester City v Arsenal: Pep Guardiola hails Mikel Arteta's 'great influence'
Manchester City v Arsenal (FA Cup fourth round) Date: Friday, 27 January. Time: 20:00 GMT. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said Arsenal's Mikel Arteta had "a great,...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: PSG “absolutely leading the race” for world class transfer ahead of Premier League clubs
Paris Saint-Germain are looking to be in pole position for the free transfer of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar. The Slovakia international has been a world class performer for Inter and could surely do a great job for a big club like PSG, while it seems Premier League clubs are also informed over his situation, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.
Leeds join Arsenal in Weston McKennie transfer battle as Jesse Marsch’s side open talks with Juventus over deal
LEEDS have reportedly joined the race to sign Juventus and USA midfielder Weston McKennie. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in some top quality back-up to Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka. But now transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Leeds...
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Continental Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Conti Cup quarter-final between Arsenal & Aston Villa.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on potential Juventus fire-sale of Arsenal transfer targets
Juventus may not necessarily end up making a large number of player sales despite the threat of a 15-point deduction. According to Fabrizio Romano, writing exclusively for CaughtOffside in the Daily Briefing, nothing has changed with Dusan Vlahovic or Weston McKennie, despite their links with Arsenal. The Gunners have been...
chatsports.com
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Yardbarker
Chelsea target Moises Caicedo breaks silence on his future amidst Blues offer
Chelsea are currently trying to sign a new midfielder, with a few options being touted. They have been on the search for a suitable profile since the start of the window in January, and they have even seen offers rejected for both Enzo Fernandez of Benfica, and Moises Caicedo of Brighton.
Pep Guardiola feeling the strain at Man City as Arsenal and Man United reawaken with his own proteges
Pep Guardiola only had to worry about Liverpool in the past, but now Arsenal and Manchester United are threatening to return to former glories.
Sporting News
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
Yardbarker
Erik ten Hag opens up on Manchester United star claiming “he can do better”
Erik ten Hag has opened up about Manchester United winger Antony, claiming “he can do better”. Antony has shown signs of inconsistency since making the move to Manchester United but it was never going to be easy making the step up to the Premier League. Adapting to a...
Yardbarker
Watch: Roy Keane hails Manchester United defender after 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest
Manchester United can be happy with their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, but Roy Keane singled out one player for additional praise. Look no further than Lisandro Martinez. It won’t surprise you to hear that Keane is fond of Martinez because of how he conducts himself as...
chatsports.com
Bournemouth have agreed to sign experienced West Ham keeper Darren Randolph - with Cherries also set to boost Premier League survival hopes with a loan move for Roma's Matias Vina
Bournemouth are set to boost their Premier League survival hopes with the additions of Darren Randolph and Matias Vina. The Cherries are set to sign 35-year-old keeper Randolph from West Ham - where his contract was set to expire at the end of the season. Vina meanwhile joins from Roma...
