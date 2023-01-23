ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton County, MI

Stay away from sealed mine shafts, U.P. sheriff says after trespassers are sentenced

EAGLE RIVER, MI – A warning has been issued by an Upper Peninsula sheriff: Stay away from closed mine shafts, WLUC reports. Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala says entering the mines is a safety issue both for trespassers and for first responders who may have to rescue them. The mines are full of hazards, he said, including complete darkness, sudden drops, and aged support beams that could collapse. Entering also risks the health of bats living in these mines.
Nominate local business, person for Keweenaw Community SparkPlug Awards

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Do you know a local business, individual or project that has made a difference in the Copper Country? The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its SparkPlug Awards. The Keweenaw Community SparkPlug Awards is an annual community celebration that recognizes local businesses, organizations,...
HOUGHTON, MI

