2 Calumet men sentenced to jail for breaking and entering at Copper Falls mine
EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WZMQ) – On Thursday, January 12, 2023, Brent Hiltunen (39) and Ike Kinsinger (40), both from Calumet, were both sentenced to 30 days in jail for one count each of Breaking and Entering – Illegal Entry. They were previously found guilty by a jury of their peers on November 3, 2022.
Stay away from sealed mine shafts, U.P. sheriff says after trespassers are sentenced
EAGLE RIVER, MI – A warning has been issued by an Upper Peninsula sheriff: Stay away from closed mine shafts, WLUC reports. Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala says entering the mines is a safety issue both for trespassers and for first responders who may have to rescue them. The mines are full of hazards, he said, including complete darkness, sudden drops, and aged support beams that could collapse. Entering also risks the health of bats living in these mines.
Licensing, zoning process of first marijuana consumption site in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 1210 S. Front Street in Marquette, currently called the Southgate Center, would be the new home for Stigma Hemp. The business will be a marijuana retailer, designated consumption establishment, marijuana class B grower and marijuana processer. Marquette City Planner David Stensaas said all marijuana businesses require a special land use permit.
Nominate local business, person for Keweenaw Community SparkPlug Awards
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Do you know a local business, individual or project that has made a difference in the Copper Country? The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its SparkPlug Awards. The Keweenaw Community SparkPlug Awards is an annual community celebration that recognizes local businesses, organizations,...
