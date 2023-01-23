EAGLE RIVER, MI – A warning has been issued by an Upper Peninsula sheriff: Stay away from closed mine shafts, WLUC reports. Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala says entering the mines is a safety issue both for trespassers and for first responders who may have to rescue them. The mines are full of hazards, he said, including complete darkness, sudden drops, and aged support beams that could collapse. Entering also risks the health of bats living in these mines.

