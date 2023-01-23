Read full article on original website
963xke.com
Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
wfft.com
City of Fort Wayne announces public safety plans for 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne presented local crime and fire statistics from 2022 Tuesday. They boast that violent crime and homicides are down. However, despite Mayor Tom Henry calling Fort Wayne one of the safest cities in the nation, he says recent mass shootings across the country make him worried for residents’ safety.
WANE-TV
Opponents celebrate Steuben County board denial of ‘cattle growing operation’
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The lakes in the Black Creek and Fish Creek watersheds are polluted with e coli bacteria, endangering the health of Hamilton, Ball and Little Long Lakes. Little Long Lake is already “severely compromised,” according to Steve Schroeder, board president for the Steuben County Lakes...
WOWO News
City of Fort Wayne Street Department plowing update
Fort Wayne, IN (News Release) – Last night, City of Fort Wayne Street Department crews pretreated the main arteries with brine to reduce ice build-up. Once the snow began accumulating on City streets this morning, crews began plowing the priority one (arterials) and priority two (collectors). They will continue plowing to keep the main intersections open. Once the weather system is close to its end, crews will begin salting streets.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne City Council approves Pontiac Street grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker (D, 6th District) celebrated more than just her 51st birthday during Tuesday’s city council meeting. At the meeting, councilmembers passed a resolution for the proposed Pontiac Street grocery store with a near-unanimous vote. The resolution passed with...
wbnowqct.com
Cattle Ranch Shelved
The Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals denies a proposal for a cattle operation that would have housed around 8,000 cows in Steuben County…located south of Clear Lake. The move comes after the proposal received significant public opposition from residents who feared the cattle operation would cause problems for nearby lakes and land environments. Roughly 30 plus people spoke from a large crowd who were significantly against the proposal. The operation would have also needed to go through other hurdles from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Steuben County Health Department.
WANE-TV
Riverfront Fort Wayne brings back ‘Winter Cozy’ event at Promenade Park for Winterval
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 12th annual Winterval celebration comes to downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday. The event will be bringing back their Winter Cozy activity from last year. It will take place at Promenade Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Riley Hollenbaugh, manager of Riverfront Programs and Events with Fort Wayne Parks, is looking forward to the event.
whatzup.com
Downtown Wabash is hidden gem
Just a short drive away is one of north-central Indiana’s sizzling secrets: Downtown Wabash. Over the past 20 years or so, it’s been reimagining and reinventing itself, and more than 80 local businesses have caught the vision. There’s a feast of history, culture, arts, shopping, and entertainment all made up of an eclectic community within the community, all within a span of two miles.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne City Council approves Greater Fort Wayne funding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council approved funding for Greater Fort Wayne (GFW) during Tuesday’s city council meeting. The resolution passed with a 7-2 vote, with Councilman Jason Arp and Councilman Paul Ensley voting against the funding. As a result, GFW will receive $375,000 in...
WANE-TV
Teens turn snowfall into side business
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They heavy snow is pretty when it blankets trees and branches, but it’s also hard to shovel off driveways and sidewalks. It’s the work that comes with a Winter Wonderland. “It’s heavy and sticks to the shovel. I wouldn’t want someone with...
WANE-TV
Two EE’s delivers wine, apology to long-term care residents
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two EE’s Winery hand-delivered an apology, along with wine and chocolate, to the residents of a long-term care facility on Tuesday. The residents had been denied entry to the winery on Monday because they arrived in a bus. In a Facebook post Tuesday...
WISH-TV
Glamping at The Tiny Shed Airbnb in Fort Wayne
Nancy Riesterer from The Tiny Shed Airbnb joined us to discuss the trend of tiny sheds and homes. She said decorating the shed was a great creative outlet and she took inspiration from Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Tiny Shed is located in Fort Wayne, and the Fort Wayne Visitors Center is offering a contest for a free weekend in the tiny shed. You can enter at The Indianapolis Home Show.
Wednesday snow sets January 25th snowfall record
The snow Wednesday also sends us back above average for the month of January.
Watch: Driving conditions around Fort Wayne
As snow flurries continue to fall the day after WANE 15’s Taylor King is out on the roads around Fort Wayne with live updates to show you driving conditions.
WANE-TV
Steuben County officials deny proposed cattle operation
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) denied a proposal for a cattle operation that would house around 8,000 cows in northeast Indiana in a 5-0 vote. The operation would be located south of Clear Lake. The move comes after the...
WANE-TV
Crews respond to large Whitley County house fire
WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WANE) – A house in Whitley County is badly damaged after a fire early this morning. It started before 2 a.m. at a home in the 8100 block of South 700 East. Several fire crews responded and needed to take a defensive stance. Around 4 a.m. crews were able to get the fire under control.
News Now Warsaw
Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday
WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
963xke.com
Travel Watch lowered to Advisory for Allen County
UPDATE (January 26, 2023):. A Travel Watch has now been lowered to a Travel Advisory by the Department of Homeland Security for Allen County. Many surrounding counties still have a Watch in place. The following was issued around 6:15 Thursday morning:. A winter weather Travel Advisory has been issued for...
WANE-TV
Weather delays opening of some Parkview locations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Anyone who has an appointment Wednesday at one of the Parkview Physicians Group locations will want to check updated operating hours. Because of the winter storm, several locations will delay when they open. The complete list of impacted locations can be found at parkview.com/weather. This website...
