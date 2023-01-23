Read full article on original website
Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor recreation for tourists and locals
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Leaders in Elizabethton and Carter County are capitalizing on the region's beauty to make it a destination for outdoor enthusiasts. "You just can't go out and buy a river," said Mike Mains, the Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Elizabethton. "Those projects mean a lot to local communities because it's […]"
Residential addiction treatment center planned for Dickenson County, VA
10 Best Beach Towns in Virginia (for Your Bucket List!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Besides indulging in the rich history of one of America’s first states, the best way to get the most out of your trip to VA is to visit any of these Virginia beach towns!
House panel to consider transforming Catawba Hospital into substance use treatment center
RICHMOND – When Del. Sam Rasoul asked Virginia’s legislature last year to fund a study looking into the feasibility of transforming Catawba Hospital into a state-of-the-art campus offering substance use disorder treatment and addiction recovery, the Democrat from Roanoke knew that the need for such a facility was beyond dire.
Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash
News & Notes: Coyote caution, menhaden moratorium bill, and all-year deer hunting proposal
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Here is a round-up of the latest outdoor news from across Virginia and the region. Coyote Concerns The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reports coyote mating season is from now until March. Caution is urged in areas with high concentrations of the animals. Coyotes become more active during mating season, […]
Youngkin is worried about people moving out of Virginia. Here’s how big that out-migration is.
Sometimes governors acquire shorthand titles. Gerald Baliles was known as the transportation governor. Lots of governors have wanted to be known as the education governor. Ralph Northam became the social justice governor after first being called something else. In that spirit, let me hereby declare Glenn Youngkin to be the...
From the Archives: 25 years since Carter County, Roan Mountain floods kill 7
As News Channel 11 marks 70 years of serving the Tri-Cities, station staff are taking a look back at some of the region’s biggest stories over the decades. Join us as we retell the tales that shaped the community. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In early January of 1998, communities across Carter County were fresh […]
Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
Virginia state troopers rescue red-tailed hawk caught in cable wires on I-64 in Alleghany
The troopers were able to free the hawk, and it was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro for treatment. It will eventually be brought back to the area in which it was found and released.
Effort to move Virginia to year-round daylight-saving time fails
A proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time failed in the state Senate.
Proposal banning blue headlights is passed by Virginia senate
A ban on installing blue headlights in Virginia could soon become a law after the Virginia senate passed a bill.
Carter County is looking for solutions to food insecurity
Virginia bill seeks extension for farmers to fence cattle from streams
Despite a 2020 compromise, debate over the deadlines for farmers to install fences and craft plans to reduce nutrient runoff into the Chesapeake Bay has been revived in this year’s General Assembly. House Bill 1485 from Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, seeks to extend the deadline for farmers to voluntarily adopt such practices from 2026 to […] The post Virginia bill seeks extension for farmers to fence cattle from streams appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay Safe
In the past months, there have been reports of dangerous and hazardous issues at gas stations across the country. It's clear that we need to take extra steps to ensure our safety when stopping for fuel.
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
SEE IT | 'Virginia is for Launch Lovers': Electron rocket launches from Wallops Island
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket launched Tuesday evening from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. The launch was scheduled for Monday, but weather conditions caused a delay. The launch was be visible across much of the East Coast. The Electron rocket is 59 feet...
Jordan's go-ahead jumper paces Pioneers to 80-78 upset over No. 3 LMU
VDOT to add third lane to Interstate 81 between exits 7 and 10
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A project by the Virginia Department of Transportation will widen Interstate 81 to three lanes between exits 10 and 7. VDOT is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase of the project and plans to advertise bids this fall. Construction is expected to begin in early 2024. The project is expected to […]
Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out
