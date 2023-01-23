ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

wjhl.com

Residential addiction treatment center planned for Dickenson County, VA

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Dickenson County, Va. will see a new residential treatment center to assist those battling substance use disorder, thanks to a $4 million grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. Residential addiction treatment center planned for …. DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Dickenson County, Va. will see...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
virginiatraveltips.com

10 Best Beach Towns in Virginia (for Your Bucket List!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Besides indulging in the rich history of one of America’s first states, the best way to get the most out of your trip to VA is to visit any of these Virginia beach towns!
VIRGINIA STATE
wjhl.com

Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash

Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor …. Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor recreation for tourists and locals. Bristol Rhythm...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WFXR

Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Carter County is looking for solutions to food insecurity

Carter County has applied for the Community Development Block Grant, through the state of Tennessee. They need extra funding to support for their local food pantry's to help people in need. Carter County is looking for solutions to food insecurity. Carter County has applied for the Community Development Block Grant,...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Virginia Mercury

Virginia bill seeks extension for farmers to fence cattle from streams

Despite a 2020 compromise, debate over the deadlines for farmers to install fences and craft plans to reduce nutrient runoff into the Chesapeake Bay has been revived in this year’s General Assembly. House Bill 1485 from Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, seeks to extend the deadline for farmers to voluntarily adopt such practices from 2026 to […] The post Virginia bill seeks extension for farmers to fence cattle from streams appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wjhl.com

Jordan's go-ahead jumper paces Pioneers to 80-78 upset over No. 3 LMU

Jordan's go-ahead jumper paces Pioneers to 80-78 upset over No. 3 LMU. Jordan’s go-ahead jumper paces Pioneers to 80-78 …. Jordan's go-ahead jumper paces Pioneers to 80-78 upset over No. 3 LMU. Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor …. Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor recreation for...
HARROGATE, TN
WJHL

VDOT to add third lane to Interstate 81 between exits 7 and 10

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A project by the Virginia Department of Transportation will widen Interstate 81 to three lanes between exits 10 and 7. VDOT is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase of the project and plans to advertise bids this fall. Construction is expected to begin in early 2024. The project is expected to […]
ABINGDON, VA
wjhl.com

Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out

A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim …. A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

