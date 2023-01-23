ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.

By Brett Balicki
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZ7wT_0kObrgh700

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store.

According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in her purse that totaled $51.80 in value.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Meadville at 814-332-6911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QwaSa_0kObrgh700
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 4

Related
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Selling Shed That Did Not Belong to Him

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly sold a shed in Cornplanter Township that did not belong to him. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, January 20.
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Troopers Investigate Retail Theft from Saegertown Dollar General

Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in a retail theft from a Saegertown Borough store. It happened Jan. 21 around 12:45 p.m. at the Dollar General on Main St. The manager told troopers a woman was caught concealing items totaling $51.80 in her purse. State Police have...
SAEGERTOWN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Police Investigate Stabbing in Downtown Erie

Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Erie on Wednesday. It was reported at 12th and State St. just after noon. The 52-year-old man reportedly suffered a stab wound to the upper left chest, according to early reports from the scene. He was conscious and taken to UPMC Hamot for...
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Youngsville Woman Charged in Connection With Fentanyl Death

WARREN, Pa. – For the second time in just over a month, a Warren County resident has been charged with their alleged involvement in providing fentanyl that led to the death of another individual. Stephanie S. Kightlinger, 27, of Youngsville, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on...
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Lane restrictions placed on Interstate 79 in Crawford County

Update 1:37 p.m. — The closure on I-79 southbound between Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton) in Crawford County has been changed to a lane restriction. There is also a lane restriction on I-79 northbound near mile marker 156. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A vehicle accident has closed down a portion of an interstate in Crawford County. Interstate […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Police searching for Walmart theft suspect

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Erie is investigating a retail theft on Jan. 19. At around 2 p.m., police responded to Walmart at 1825 Buffalo Road where a woman allegedly stole about $70 in merchandise and fled in a gray Buick. Anyone with information can contact Trooper Brett Thompson at (814) 898-1641.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Driver Killed in Crash in Fairview Township

A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Fairview Township on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported on W. Lake Rd. just east of Hartley Rd. around 1:21 p.m. The driver of a Kia car - William Newman Jr., 52, of West Springfield - was heading...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Police Looking For Warren Woman Wanted on Escape Charge

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who walked away from her work release program on Friday. Sierra L. Tannler, 30, of Warren, is wanted for escape. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tannler is listed as 5’5″ and approximately 120 pounds and...
WARREN, PA
YourErie

Erie Police continue to investigate shooting on W. 20th St.

Erie Police continue to investigate a Monday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital. That incident that happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West 20th Street. According to reports from the scene, a male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital for […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Walmart Retail Theft Case

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a retail theft case. It happened Jan. 19 around 2 p.m. at the Walmart on Buffalo Rd. A woman went into the store, placed approximately $70 worth of merchandise into her purse and left without paying, troopers said.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

One dead after two-car crash in Fairview Township

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include the name of the crash victim. One man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairview Township. The accident happened early Wednesday Jan. 25 afternoon at Route 5 (West Lake Road) and Beach Road. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, a 52-year-old Springfield Township man was […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Police continue to investigate murder-suicide on east side

Erie police continue to investigate a murder suicide The Erie County coroner said a deceased married couple was found inside a home on East 28th Street. Reporters spoke with the victims 19-year-old son who understandably did not want to go on camera He said his mother was a kind, hardworking woman who did not deserve […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Route 5 reopens following fatal crash

UPDATE: Route 5 has been reopened. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Route 5 (West Lake Road) in Erie County has been closed due to a crash. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Fentanyl, Methamphetamine Recovered During Jamestown Drug Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators recovered fentanyl and methamphetamine during a Wednesday morning drug raid in Jamestown. Just after 6 a.m. the Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team raided the lower apartment at 616 E. 7th Street. While the residence was vacant at the time, detectives conducted a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Police, FBI investigating North East bank robbery

North East Police and the FBI continue their search for the man who robbed a bank in North East. That robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Key Bank on East Main Road in North East. Police said the suspect entered the bank, passed the teller a note, then took off running with an […]
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crash Leads to Lane Restriction on I-79 Southbound in Crawford County

A tractor-trailer crash has led to a lane restriction on part of Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This affects the area between Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) and Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton). PennDOT said the section will fully reopen...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy