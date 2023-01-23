PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store.

According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in her purse that totaled $51.80 in value.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Meadville at 814-332-6911.

