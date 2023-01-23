ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

Related
Have you seen them? Campbell County deputies looking for wanted individual

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating what deputies said is a wanted individual. Deputies said they are trying to locate Matthew O’Neal (34 YOA). According to deputies, O’Neal is currently wanted for B&E, grand larceny...
14-year-old arrested following threat on E.C. Glass principal, lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A threat against the E.C. Glass principal prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning which Lynchburg City Schools has lifted as of 2:30 p.m. "There was a threat to harm the E. C. Principal that we are taking very seriously. No one is currently allowed in or out of buildings," LCS said in a statement. "All staff and students are safe in the building."
LYNCHBURG, VA
Flipped car and off-roaded tractor trailer cleared by crews on 460

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 460 East on Wednesday left one car on its roof and a tractor trailer awkwardly positioned off the road. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was one of the crews which responded to the scene around 3 p.m. CVFD said the first responders...
CONCORD, VA
Power restored to Lynchburg area customers following outage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the AEP power outage map more than 1,000 people were without power Wednesday night, but the issues had been resolved by Thursday morning. For the latest information regarding the power outages visit here. ABC13 is working to learn more on what caused the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
GALLERY: Bedford Co. high school students get hands-on emergency services experience

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Thirty-one students from three Bedford County high schools were treated to a unique learning experience on the Bedford ONE Emergency Services Tour. Led by Fire & Rescue Chief Janet Blankenship and his team, the students were given hands-on demonstrations of first aid procedures such...
EC Glass providing counselors for students after all-day lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A 14-year-old boy is in custody after police say he threatened to harm the Principal of E.C. Glass high school on Wednesday. That threat prompted the high school into lockdown Wednesday. The school is running back to normal Thursday and school leaders are now doing...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Students and staff return to school after lockdown at E.C. Glass

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass students and staff returned to school on Thursday after a threat to the principal prompted an hours-long lockdown on Wednesday. According to school officials, they provided support and additional counselors for students and staff today. The principal is also meeting with students by...
LYNCHBURG, VA

