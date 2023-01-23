Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
WCVB
Man who police say was raped at MGH clinic wants answers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The man who told police he was raped at a Massachusetts General Hospital clinic by a medical technician wants to know how this could have happened and what MGH is doing to prevent it from happening again, his lawyer told 5 Investigates. "He's still really in...
WCVB
Vigil to be held for Duxbury family after Massachusetts mother charged in deaths of children
DUXBURY, Mass. — A vigil will be held Thursday in Duxbury, Massachusetts, after a woman was charged in the deaths of her two children. Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter, Cora Clancy, and 3-year-old son, Dawson Clancy, in their Summer Street home on Tuesday. Her 8-month-old son was injured and was flown to a Boston area hospital.
WCVB
Duxbury mother charged with homicide in deaths of her 2 young children
DUXBURY, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy is under arrest but remains hospitalized after investigators said she tried to commit suicide. Her 7-month-old son is also hospitalized with serious injuries.
WCVB
Deaths of Duxbury children spark conversation about mental health treatment
BOSTON — Doctors in Massachusetts are reminding people who are experiencing mental health struggles that they do not need to be in crisis to receive treatment following the deaths of two children in Duxbury. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said first responders found three children unconscious and suffering...
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
WCVB
Man arrested wearing no clothes, covered in blood after crash in New Hampshire, police say
PLAISTOW, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he ran away from the scene of a Plaistow crash while naked, according to police. Timothy O'Rourke, of Danville, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, conduct after an accident, two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of simple assault.
WCVB
1 of 7 wanted for murder of Massachusetts man arrested after being at-large for months
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was being sought by police in connection with the deadly shooting outside of a Quincy apartment building is in custody, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Dante Clarke, of Brockton, was arrested at a Wareham hotel Monday...
WCVB
Duxbury community in shock after deaths of 2 children, mom facing charges
DUXBURY, Mass. — The community of Duxbury is in shock on Wednesday after learning of the deaths of two children and the hospitalization of a third. The children’s mother will be charged with murder in the case, the Plymouth County District Attorney said. A 5-year-old and 3-year-old are...
WCVB
Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'
“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
WCVB
Student injured in fight at Boston Latin Academy
BOSTON — One student was injured Monday in a fight involving four middle school students at Boston Latin Academy. The student was taken to a hospital and later released, according to school officials. Boston Police said officials are investigating the potential use of a "dangerous sharp object" in the...
WCVB
Police officer taken to hospital after crash involving truck in Wellesley, Massachusetts
WELLESLEY, Mass. — A police officer was taken to a hospital on Tuesday after a crash involving a truck and a cruiser in Wellesley, Massachusetts. The crash happened at the intersection of Grove and Benvenue streets at about 10:20 a.m., police said. The officer in the Wellesley Police Department...
WCVB
Resident taken to hospital after fire in multifamily home in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — One resident was hospitalized after a fire broke out early Wednesday in a multifamily home in Quincy, Massachusetts. Crews were called at 2 a.m. to the home on Buckley Street. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor. One resident was taken to the hospital...
WCVB
Another search ends with no signs of missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities resumed their search Tuesday for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen two weeks ago leaving her Brookfield home. Searchers packed up for the day without finding Tee or evidence connected to her disappearance, state police said. A Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency...
WCVB
Search continues for missing East Boston woman, Reina Morales Rojas, last seen Thanksgiving weekend
BOSTON — Boston police continue to search for a missing East Boston woman who was last seen Thanksgiving weekend. Reina Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen on Nov. 26, 2022, getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street in East Boston. Police said she was dropped off in Somerville.
WCVB
'Look for the helpers. We will always be there when you call': Duxbury fire says after town tragedy
DUXBURY, Mass. — In the wake of an unimaginable tragedy that struck the small Massachusetts town of Duxbury, first responders are leaning on each 0ther as they struggle with their own emotions and promising to always be there for the community when needed. Police allege 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy killed...
WCVB
City leaders ask for increased Boston school safety measures after spate of violent incidents
City leaders are asking Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper to increase safety measures at schools after several violent incidents, including a fight Monday night involving middle school students at Boston Latin Academy. Several Boston city counselors sent an open letter to Skipper on Tuesday, citing a number of safety...
WCVB
Coyote concerns prompt community meeting in Malden, Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — Officials in Malden, Massachusetts, are holding a meeting Thursday to address concerns about coyotes in the city. Wildlife experts are expected to discuss coyote behavior and concerns as the animals are becoming more common in the area. A Mass Wildlife Biologist will discuss how people can...
WCVB
New Hampshire man's favorite band donates $10K to his stroke recovery fund
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire man who is recovering from a stroke is getting extra help from his favorite band after they found out he was using the power of their music to help him regain his speech. Brandon Dumais' family is sparing no expense to get him...
WCVB
Tufts Medicine announces layoffs, cites 'significant financial challenges'
BOSTON — Citing a series of financial challenges, Tufts Medicine announced this week that it will be eliminating approximately 240 jobs. Of those, approximately 170 of the positions are currently unfilled roles. A spokesperson said 70 "primarily administrative" employees will be laid off. "Like many health systems in the...
WCVB
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu delivers her first State of the City address
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday presented the first State of the City address of her administration. Topics of her speech included housing issues, the ongoing substance abuse and homelessness crisis, schools, public safety and Wu's various climate-related efforts. Wu's speech began shortly after 7:30 p.m. inside...
Comments / 0