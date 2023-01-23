ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Man who police say was raped at MGH clinic wants answers

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The man who told police he was raped at a Massachusetts General Hospital clinic by a medical technician wants to know how this could have happened and what MGH is doing to prevent it from happening again, his lawyer told 5 Investigates. "He's still really in...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Deaths of Duxbury children spark conversation about mental health treatment

BOSTON — Doctors in Massachusetts are reminding people who are experiencing mental health struggles that they do not need to be in crisis to receive treatment following the deaths of two children in Duxbury. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said first responders found three children unconscious and suffering...
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Man arrested wearing no clothes, covered in blood after crash in New Hampshire, police say

PLAISTOW, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he ran away from the scene of a Plaistow crash while naked, according to police. Timothy O'Rourke, of Danville, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, conduct after an accident, two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of simple assault.
PLAISTOW, NH
WCVB

Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'

“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

Student injured in fight at Boston Latin Academy

BOSTON — One student was injured Monday in a fight involving four middle school students at Boston Latin Academy. The student was taken to a hospital and later released, according to school officials. Boston Police said officials are investigating the potential use of a "dangerous sharp object" in the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Another search ends with no signs of missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee

BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities resumed their search Tuesday for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen two weeks ago leaving her Brookfield home. Searchers packed up for the day without finding Tee or evidence connected to her disappearance, state police said. A Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency...
BROOKFIELD, MA
WCVB

Coyote concerns prompt community meeting in Malden, Massachusetts

MALDEN, Mass. — Officials in Malden, Massachusetts, are holding a meeting Thursday to address concerns about coyotes in the city. Wildlife experts are expected to discuss coyote behavior and concerns as the animals are becoming more common in the area. A Mass Wildlife Biologist will discuss how people can...
MALDEN, MA
WCVB

Tufts Medicine announces layoffs, cites 'significant financial challenges'

BOSTON — Citing a series of financial challenges, Tufts Medicine announced this week that it will be eliminating approximately 240 jobs. Of those, approximately 170 of the positions are currently unfilled roles. A spokesperson said 70 "primarily administrative" employees will be laid off. "Like many health systems in the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu delivers her first State of the City address

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday presented the first State of the City address of her administration. Topics of her speech included housing issues, the ongoing substance abuse and homelessness crisis, schools, public safety and Wu's various climate-related efforts. Wu's speech began shortly after 7:30 p.m. inside...
BOSTON, MA

