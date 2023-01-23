ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Stolen Funeral Home Van Was Found In Chicago & A Body Is Missing From It

A stolen funeral home van was found in Chicago, Illinois, yesterday, but the body that went missing along with it is still not accounted for.

The Rockford Police Department (RPD) tweeted Sunday that Collins & Stone Funeral Home in Rockford, Illinois, had one of its transport vehicles stolen on Saturday with a deceased man inside.

Law enforcement officers were able to recover the vehicle over 80 miles away in the Windy City. However, officers haven’t been able to locate the body they said was stored in the van.

\u201c**ALERT** A van from a local funeral home was stolen yesterday with a deceased adult inside and it fled the area immediately. The van was just located in Chicago. We are continuing our investigation at this time and any further updates will be posted here.\u201d

— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordILPolice) 1674438913

While the auto theft was partly solved by locating the vehicle, there is an ongoing investigation with RPD and local departments to find the missing body and the suspect behind the case.

There are currently no further updates provided by police at this time, but they’ll post to a Twitter thread with any further developments.

The shock of this news is not lost on people. One Twitter user even equated it to something you'd see in a movie.

"I'm pretty sure I remember this plot from at least two movies from the 80s," the person wrote.

Narcity reached out to Collins & Stone Funeral Home for a comment about the incident, and we will update the article when we receive a response.

If you have any information about the auto theft incident, the whereabouts of the body, or anyone who could be involved, you are urged to contact the authorities.

You can call the RPD directly at 815-966-2900 or submit an anonymous tip to the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

