'Love Is Blind' Exes Natalie & Shayne Are Feuding Over 'Perfect Match' & When He Signed Up

The new Netflix dating series Perfect Match hasn't even aired yet, but there's already drama around one contestant and his ex-fiancée from Love Is Blind.

Natalie Lee, who got engaged to Shayne Jansen on season two of Love Is Blind, is accusing Jansen of agreeing to go on the show while the two were still dating in 2021.

Last week, it was announced Jansen would appear in Perfect Match where singles from a variety of Netflix reality shows will try for another chance at love.

Lee was asked on TikTok if she would be watching the show featuring her ex-fiancé. The former reality star said not only will she be watching, but she also accused Jansen of going behind her back to join the series.

"He was casting for the show in Nov 2021 while we were in a relationship (obviously behind my back) so HELL YES I WILL BE WATCHING lol," Lee responded.

According to ET Online, Jansen responded to Lee's comments in an Instagram story.

"Obviously with the new show coming out I figured 'someone' would try to once again destroy my character for personal gain," he wrote.

"For 'anyone' to say I'm a clout chaser when I left Chicago -- to go home to help my mom for months, instead of not posting myself with influencer groups isn't OK with me."

ET Online adds that Jansen also shared a screenshot of Lee's TikTok comment along with a screenshot of an alleged conversation he had with Lee over text.

"I really want you to enjoy life because this show for you is a once in a lifetime opportunity and it will help with your future goals. So don't give up on it because of me or LIB," the alleged text from Lee reads.

TikToker @realityashley also posted Jansen's receipts online.

I’m sure he’s glad he kept the receipts 😅 #theperfectmatch #perfectmatch #perfectmatchnetflix #netflix #loveisblind #loveisblindnetflix #realitytv

The back and forth between the former couple didn't end there.

ET Online says Lee responded to Jansen's Instagram post with her own Insta story writing that she knew about Perfect Match in September 2021 because she was also asked to go on it. She noted that casting didn't know that she and Jansen were still together at the time.

"We told each other we declined the opportunity, but I later found out he actually didn't decline and started the casting process in November 2021 without my knowledge at the time, while we were still together," Natalie wrote in her story.

"We broke up and cut contact with each other sometime that November."

Lee went on to further explain that the texts from Jansen's story were sent to Lee while he was filming the new show in February 2022.

Lee said Jansen texted her a number of times that he wanted to leave halfway through filming the show because "he still had feelings for me after we saw each other for the first time since our breakup at the reunion show taping."

"Knowing there was little hope for our relationship and how excited he was to do another reality tv show, I encouraged him to continue filming and tried to pacify the online backlash for him through my interviews and on my social media," Lee said in her post.

Perfect Match will stream over three weeks, with four episodes released on February 14, the next four on February 21 and the final four episodes coming out on February 28.