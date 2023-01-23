Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
Lakers Trade Acquisition Rui Hachimura's Status vs. Clippers Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers will not have Rui Hachimura vs. the LA Clippers
Magic Johnson Commends Lakers Trade For Rui Hachimura: "He's Long, Athletic, And Smart."
Magic Johnson is pleased with the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura but wants the Japanese forward to be more aggressive in LA.
Lakers Insider Reveals The Team Plans To Start Rui Hachimura Next To LeBron James And Anthony Davis
The Lakers are planning to start Rui Hachimura.
"Very good for the Lakers” - Draymond Green hails Los Angeles Lakers for acquiring Rui Hachimura amid playoff quest
Draymond Green gets vocal on how Rui Hachimura could be a great asset for the LA Lakers after landing at his dream destination.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move
After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency
The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Lakers News: Expert Stunned By Rui Hachimura's Low Trade Value
NBA insider is shocked at what the Lakers gave up for Rui
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Assessing the NBA Draft Capital the Lakers Gave Up for Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles dealt three draft picks in the 2022-23 NBA season's second trade.
Tri-City Herald
Trade Deadline: 5 Moves to Help Luka’s Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks (25-24) sit as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference as the NBA All-Star break and trade deadline rapidly approach. For Dallas, the current roster looks like it needs a shake up of some sort, as the Mavs have lost seven of their last nine games. With the playoff race in the West so tight-knit, a needle-moving trade could jump Dallas into true contenders.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Three Trade Pitches To Outfit Some Clippers In The Purple And Gold
Let's just get this out of the way right now: there's almost no way that your Los Angeles Lakers and their opponents tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers, would in reality make a trade together. The two teams are more or less bitter nemeses, with the big-money, little-brother Clippers still desperate...
Tri-City Herald
Atlanta Hawks Mailbag: Trade Rumors & Playoff Outlook
The NBA season is a marathon that requires equal parts resilience and short memories. While it is never wise to make sweeping declarations during the season, there are specific inflection points when it is safe to make observations about the direction of the team. With roughly 60% of the season...
Rui Hachimura expected to play for Lakers vs. Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to give their newest addition a spin when they play host to the San
Biggest need Lakers must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline after Rui Hachimura deal
The Los Angeles Lakers addressed an area of need (in theory) by trading for Rui Hachimura on Monday — kicking off the NBA’s unofficial trade season and hopefully jump-starting the market ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Rob Pelinka wisely swapped a redundant guard (Kendrick Nunn) for Hachimura,...
Tri-City Herald
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Tuesday Against Boston Celtics
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo proved he could shine on his own. With the Heat without Jimmy Butler, Adebayo had his sixth double-double of the season to lead them to victory against the Boston Celtics Tuesday. The win allowed the Heat to tie the season series at 2. Here are...
Tri-City Herald
Stephen A. Smith Says The Boston Celtics Are `Easily’ The Favorites To Win Championship
The Boston Celtics are coming off a loss to the Orlando Magic, one of the bottom feeders in the Eastern Conference. It still won't diminish the fact some consider them the best team in the NBA. At least that's how ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith feels. The Celtics remain the No. 1 seed in the East entering tonight's game against the Miami Heat.
Comments / 0