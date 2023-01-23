ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardington, OH

morrowcountysentinel.com

Northmor, Cardington boys win Tuesday night

Northmor was able to edge Danville on the road by a 60-54 margin in boys’ basketball Tuesday night. The Golden Knights led 10-8 after the first period of play, but opened up a 29-15 advantage going into the half. However, the Blue Devils would take a 18-12 edge in the third quarter and outscored Northmor 21-19 in the fourth to make it interesting before the locals were able to close out the win.
GALION, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Northmor pulls away for win

After Cardington’s Journey Williamson hit a three-pointer with 3:26 left in the third quarter, his Pirates were tied with Northmor at 30-30. The Golden Knights then finished the game on a 21-8 run to claim the KMAC victory by a 51-38 count and improve to 7-3 in conference games.
CARDINGTON, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

MG boys topple Ridgedale Saturday

On Saturday, Mount Gilead picked up a home win against Ridgedale by a 77-63 count. The game was close in the first half, with MG leading 21-17 after eight minutes and 36-31 at the half. They would extend their advantage to a 56-49 score by the end of the third quarter and then outscore their guests 21-14 in the fourth to pull away for the double-digit win.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old boy missing from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy reported missing in north Columbus. Josiah Jayuan Henderson, 12, was reported missing Wednesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Henderson has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white stripe […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Camera spots $500 theft of apparel from Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month. The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said the man appears to be 35 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How much snow to expect Wednesday with next winter storm

The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday. How much snow to expect Wednesday with next winter …. The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Ohio interstate...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton Man Charged with OVI

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve charged a Coshocton man with operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to control following a Sunday night accident. It took place on Pleasant Valley Drive at the intersection of Pareson Avenue in Coshocton around 9:25pm. The Sheriff’s office said...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify body found at west Columbus parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. Hajid Jordan, 44, was found just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road, according to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM

OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus area aviation-themed restaurant to close in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday. The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl missing, last seen near Tuttle Crossing mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. At 2 a.m. Tuesday, police sent an update that Kendra Martin has been missing since Monday and was last seen leaving BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse near the Tuttle Crossing Mall. Police say she was picked up in […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson

Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Adult Alert canceled for 85-year-old Ashland County man

SHILOH, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who is missing. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Ronald Spoerr was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Spoerr drove away from his Townline Road home in Shiloh, authorities say, in...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

