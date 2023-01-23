Read full article on original website
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This MonthBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing 150 Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenNevada, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
morrowcountysentinel.com
Northmor, Cardington boys win Tuesday night
Northmor was able to edge Danville on the road by a 60-54 margin in boys’ basketball Tuesday night. The Golden Knights led 10-8 after the first period of play, but opened up a 29-15 advantage going into the half. However, the Blue Devils would take a 18-12 edge in the third quarter and outscored Northmor 21-19 in the fourth to make it interesting before the locals were able to close out the win.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Northmor pulls away for win
After Cardington’s Journey Williamson hit a three-pointer with 3:26 left in the third quarter, his Pirates were tied with Northmor at 30-30. The Golden Knights then finished the game on a 21-8 run to claim the KMAC victory by a 51-38 count and improve to 7-3 in conference games.
morrowcountysentinel.com
MG boys topple Ridgedale Saturday
On Saturday, Mount Gilead picked up a home win against Ridgedale by a 77-63 count. The game was close in the first half, with MG leading 21-17 after eight minutes and 36-31 at the half. They would extend their advantage to a 56-49 score by the end of the third quarter and then outscore their guests 21-14 in the fourth to pull away for the double-digit win.
12-year-old boy missing from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy reported missing in north Columbus. Josiah Jayuan Henderson, 12, was reported missing Wednesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Henderson has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white stripe […]
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
Camera spots $500 theft of apparel from Polaris Fashion Place
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month. The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said the man appears to be 35 […]
NBC4 Columbus
How much snow to expect Wednesday with next winter storm
The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday. How much snow to expect Wednesday with next winter …. The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Ohio interstate...
WHIZ
Coshocton Man Charged with OVI
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve charged a Coshocton man with operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to control following a Sunday night accident. It took place on Pleasant Valley Drive at the intersection of Pareson Avenue in Coshocton around 9:25pm. The Sheriff’s office said...
Police identify body found at west Columbus parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. Hajid Jordan, 44, was found just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road, according to the […]
Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
sciotopost.com
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
Columbus area aviation-themed restaurant to close in June
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday. The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — […]
15-year-old girl missing, last seen near Tuttle Crossing mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. At 2 a.m. Tuesday, police sent an update that Kendra Martin has been missing since Monday and was last seen leaving BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse near the Tuttle Crossing Mall. Police say she was picked up in […]
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
columbusmonthly.com
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
Two accused of stealing tools from parked car in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two people they say walked up to a parked car and stole tools from it last week. According to CPD, the two suspects were on the 5000 block of West Broad Street on January 17 when they stole “hundreds of dollars” worth of tools from a […]
cleveland19.com
Missing Adult Alert canceled for 85-year-old Ashland County man
SHILOH, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who is missing. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Ronald Spoerr was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Spoerr drove away from his Townline Road home in Shiloh, authorities say, in...
Snow beginning to turn to rain; expected to turn back to snow tonight
The winter storm dumped several inches of snow on parts of Northeast Ohio Wednesday morning, and snow is now beginning to turn to rain as temperatures rise later this morning.
