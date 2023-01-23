ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman attacked and almost sexually assaulted while walking her dog in Westlake

By Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News
 2 days ago
Seattle — Officers arrested a 41-year-old man in Westlake Sunday after he attempted to sexually assault a woman as she was walking her dog, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The woman was walking her dog in the 1400 block of Dexter Avenue North when she saw a man yelling and chasing another person on the street.

She ducked into a building to avoid the man, but he followed her inside, grabbed her from behind, and pushed her into a wall.

He then picked her up, threw her to the ground and attempted to remove her pants, according to police.

Witnesses saw the attack and came to her aid.

Police received the report shortly after 5 p.m. and arrived to find the bystanders holding the man to the ground.

Officers recovered a boxcutter after the man was arrested.

He was booked into King County Jail for assault, indecent liberties and kidnapping.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

