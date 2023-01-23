Rock Ridge grapplers wrap up solid weekend down south

PARK CENTER—The Rock Ridge wrestling team came ready to wrestle this weekend, sweeping three matches at a quadrangular in Brooklyn Center on Friday before taking third at the Pirate Wrestling Classic in Park Center on Saturday.

“We’re very pleased with the way the kids wrestled this weekend,” Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz said. “No doubt it was a long weekend and these kids were definitely tired.”

The Wolverines wrestled two matches at home on Thursday before hitting the road, meaning some wrestlers finished the three day stretch with as many as 10 matches under their belt.

“We did this for a reason and it’s to get us ready for the section and hopefully state tournaments. This lets the kids know where they are at both mentally and physically.”

At Brooklyn Center, Rock Ridge opened the night with a 62-6 win over Minneapolis Roosevelt. They followed that up with a 58-9 win over Benilde-St. Margarets and a 60-21 win over hosting Brooklyn Center.

Against Roosevelt, Rock Ridge got wins from Gage Benz (106 pounds), Grayson Bennett (113), Nolan Campbell (120), Dutch Hedblom (126), Jake Neari (132), Jackson Kendall (138), Colton Gallus (145), and Gavin Flannigan (160). Damian Tapio (170), Kaelan Kimball (182) and Keegan Comer (195) earned wins by forfeit.

Against Benilde-St. Margarets, the Wolverines got wins from Gage Benz (106), Campbell (!20), Hedblom (126), Kendall (145), Flannigan (170) and Tapio (182). Bennett (113), Grant Benz (132), Neari (138), Tristan Peterson (160) and Comer (220) won by forfeit.

In the final match against Brooklyn Center, Rock Ridge got wins from Hedblom (126), Kendall (138), Flannigan (170), Tapio (182), Kimball (195) and Comer (220). Gage Benz (106), Bennett (113), Campbell (120) and Neari (132) won by forfeit.

At the Pirate Wrestling Classic, Rock Ridge took third out of 180 teams with 120 points. They had two champions with Campbell winning at 120 pounds and Tapio winning at 170. Hedblom was the only other Wolverine wrestler to make the finals, taking second overall.

At 120 pounds, Campbell received a first-round bye and then opened his run with a pin of Zimmerman’s Christopher Belair, winning by fall at 1:02. In the semifinals, Campbell pinned Hudson’s Austin Krenz at 1:40. In the championship round, Campbell earned a major decision over South St. Pauk’s Shane Schwab, 12-3.

At 170, Tapio also received a first-round bye before starting his day with a pin of Tartan’s Miles Ewaldt at 59 seconds. In the semifinals, Tapio picked up a 19-8 win by major decision over Hudson’s Dawson Clymer. In the championships, it was all Tapio as he defeated Monticello’s Wyatt Witschen by decision 11-4.

At 126, Hedblom started his run with a pin of Minneapolis North’s Elijah Grunau at 2:58. He followed that up with a 15-3 major decision win over Mu Young Paung Win of St. Paul Harding. In the semifinals, he picked up a 7-1 decision over Sauk Centre’s Noah Christen. Ultimately, he fell in the championship match, losing in a major decision 14-3 to Osakis’ Jacob Taplin.

Other notable finishes at the tournament include a pair of fourth place finishes with Kendall (138) and Flannigan (160) both falling a match short of a championship appearance.

Rock Ridge is off for the week but will be back in action next Tuesday at Deer River.