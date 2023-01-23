ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Rock Ridge grapplers wrap up solid weekend down south

By By Ben Romsaas Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

PARK CENTER—The Rock Ridge wrestling team came ready to wrestle this weekend, sweeping three matches at a quadrangular in Brooklyn Center on Friday before taking third at the Pirate Wrestling Classic in Park Center on Saturday.

“We’re very pleased with the way the kids wrestled this weekend,” Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz said. “No doubt it was a long weekend and these kids were definitely tired.”

The Wolverines wrestled two matches at home on Thursday before hitting the road, meaning some wrestlers finished the three day stretch with as many as 10 matches under their belt.

“We did this for a reason and it’s to get us ready for the section and hopefully state tournaments. This lets the kids know where they are at both mentally and physically.”

At Brooklyn Center, Rock Ridge opened the night with a 62-6 win over Minneapolis Roosevelt. They followed that up with a 58-9 win over Benilde-St. Margarets and a 60-21 win over hosting Brooklyn Center.

Against Roosevelt, Rock Ridge got wins from Gage Benz (106 pounds), Grayson Bennett (113), Nolan Campbell (120), Dutch Hedblom (126), Jake Neari (132), Jackson Kendall (138), Colton Gallus (145), and Gavin Flannigan (160). Damian Tapio (170), Kaelan Kimball (182) and Keegan Comer (195) earned wins by forfeit.

Against Benilde-St. Margarets, the Wolverines got wins from Gage Benz (106), Campbell (!20), Hedblom (126), Kendall (145), Flannigan (170) and Tapio (182). Bennett (113), Grant Benz (132), Neari (138), Tristan Peterson (160) and Comer (220) won by forfeit.

In the final match against Brooklyn Center, Rock Ridge got wins from Hedblom (126), Kendall (138), Flannigan (170), Tapio (182), Kimball (195) and Comer (220). Gage Benz (106), Bennett (113), Campbell (120) and Neari (132) won by forfeit.

At the Pirate Wrestling Classic, Rock Ridge took third out of 180 teams with 120 points. They had two champions with Campbell winning at 120 pounds and Tapio winning at 170. Hedblom was the only other Wolverine wrestler to make the finals, taking second overall.

At 120 pounds, Campbell received a first-round bye and then opened his run with a pin of Zimmerman’s Christopher Belair, winning by fall at 1:02. In the semifinals, Campbell pinned Hudson’s Austin Krenz at 1:40. In the championship round, Campbell earned a major decision over South St. Pauk’s Shane Schwab, 12-3.

At 170, Tapio also received a first-round bye before starting his day with a pin of Tartan’s Miles Ewaldt at 59 seconds. In the semifinals, Tapio picked up a 19-8 win by major decision over Hudson’s Dawson Clymer. In the championships, it was all Tapio as he defeated Monticello’s Wyatt Witschen by decision 11-4.

At 126, Hedblom started his run with a pin of Minneapolis North’s Elijah Grunau at 2:58. He followed that up with a 15-3 major decision win over Mu Young Paung Win of St. Paul Harding. In the semifinals, he picked up a 7-1 decision over Sauk Centre’s Noah Christen. Ultimately, he fell in the championship match, losing in a major decision 14-3 to Osakis’ Jacob Taplin.

Other notable finishes at the tournament include a pair of fourth place finishes with Kendall (138) and Flannigan (160) both falling a match short of a championship appearance.

Rock Ridge is off for the week but will be back in action next Tuesday at Deer River.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sun ThisWeek

Tiger boys remain competitive with revamped lineup

Basketball team ranked ninth in Class 4A Anybody who thought last year would be Farmington’s best chance to qualify for the state boys basketball tournament might need to reconsider. About halfway through the season the Tigers are 9-5 against a schedule that included several of the state’s top-ranked teams. Farmington is ranked ninth in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News. ...
FARMINGTON, MN
Sun Post

Champlin Park girls basketball: Maple Grove pulls away in second half to defeat Rebels

The Champlin Park girls basketball team was in for a tough challenge Tuesday night when they hosted No. 5 Maple Grove. The Rebels had won their last game over Anoka and were looking to cause the upset. The Crimson entered the game on a seven-game win streak. Champlin Park kept Maple Grove within striking distance at the half, only down ten points, but it was only a matter of time before the visitors made their run. ...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Sun Sailor

Eden Prairie girls score 92 points in basketball loss

Two things happened Friday, Jan. 20, that Eden Prairie High girls basketball fans aren’t likely to see again. First, the Eagles and St. Michael-Albertville Knights combined for 101 points in the second half. And second, the Eagles scored 92 points - and lost. STMA’s 97-92 victory offered fast-paced action, start to finish. Almost half of...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Hockey Day Minnesota 2023 Coming to White Bear Lake Thursday

WHITE BEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- An annual celebration of the rich history of the sport in Minnesota is returning to the “state of hockey” this week. The 16th annual Hockey Day Minnesota kicks off at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Lake on Thursday. The now multi-day showcase runs through Sunday and features a variety of high school, collegiate, and professional-level hockey games.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
Sun ThisWeek

Basketball: Lightning boys survive a scare

Eastview boys hold on for victory over Lakeville South A win is a win, especially in the South Suburban Conference. But Eastview coach Paul Goetz would prefer a few more stress-free finishes. The Lightning boys twice opened double-digit leads in the second half of an SSC basketball game against Lakeville South on Tuesday. The Cougars, however, wouldn’t go away and had a chance to win before their final shot bounced...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy