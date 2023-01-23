Read full article on original website
Man killed after being hit by a bus
FCPD confirmed that the driver of the bus was not injured and impairment is not suspected.
AirLife helicopter pilot headed to work arrested, charged with DUI
A Colorado AirLife helicopter pilot, described by sheriff's deputies as "unsteady" and "wobbling," was arrested earlier this month and charged with DUI as he was headed to apparently fly a medical helicopter from his work base in Lincoln County, according to a CBS News Colorado Investigation.AirLife Denver is the emergency medical care and critical care transport service of the HealthONE system of hospitals.Court and police records gathered by CBS News Colorado show that the Elbert County Sheriff's Office stopped Aaron Fouquette, 40, on the night of Jan. 7 as the veteran pilot was headed to work. Breath tests later showed...
Fort Collins bus crash leaves pedestrian dead
A fatal bus crash in Fort Collins left one pedestrian dead Tuesday, according to a news release. Fort Collins police responded to the crash at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of Portner Road in Fort Collins. Officers found an adult male with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to...
Man struck, killed by bus in Fort Collins early Tuesday night, police say
A man was struck and killed by a bus in Fort Collins early Tuesday night, police said in a news release Wednesday.
One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25
CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old resident of Laporte, Colorado, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, the highway patrol said.
1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland
One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
Update: Missing Laramie County Man Has Been Found
UPDATE: CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas says Friel has been found and as of Wednesday morning is no longer listed as missing. Farkas says Friel was issued a citation for allegedly shoplifting over $300 worth of merchandise on Jan. 19 at the Livingston Ave. Walmart in Cheyenne. But she says it...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
Up To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains Through Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains from tonight through Saturday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7 AM January 26th – Light snow showers will be possible throughout Thursday across southeast Wyoming and portions of the Nebraska...
Man shot, killed in Loveland identified; shooters still on the lam
A man who was killed in a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex has been identified. The coronoer said he is 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Graham was shot multiple times by two men who pulled up the Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street Friday night in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting. Police said the pick-up truck in question was 2009 to 2014 model with four doors, a black bed liner and tinted windows. Police believe a third suspect was also involved. All three suspects remain on the lam. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the case.
Loveland Police investigate string of armed robberies
Loveland Police are searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops at Centerra. Samantha Spitz reports. Loveland Police investigate string of armed robberies. Loveland Police are searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops...
Suspects wanted in string of armed robberies in Loveland
The Loveland Police Department is searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops at Centerra.
Woman Charged in Cheyenne Teen’s Shooting Death Posts Bond
One of the three people charged in the death of Angelina Harrison, the 16-year-old Cheyenne girl who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall on Jan. 9, is out of jail. According to Laramie County Circuit Court records, 26-year-old Burns resident Sarah Heath posted a $50,000...
Pair of Loveland store thieves on the run after string of robberies
Two thieves, one of whom was armed with a handgun, allegedly robbed several Loveland stores and are still on the run. They were seen leaving the scene in a stolen black 2021 Kia Optima. Pair of Loveland store thieves on the run after string …. Two thieves, one of whom...
Victim identified in deadly crash involving DU basketball player Coban Porter
A 42-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a University of Denver basketball player on Sunday, the Denver Police Department said.
Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend
It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
Friend of Loveland carjacking, shooting victim recounts memories
Dalin Dotson says he can't believe his friend Nas is gone. "I didn't think it was true at first," he said. They graduated from Mountain View High School last year. Dotson says Nasier Graham was the first person to welcome him when he moved to Colorado from Arizona back when they were just little kids. "He was a very good guy he was kind always there for everybody always had a very big smile on his face always helped people out when they're down," Dotson said. Nasier's life was cut short Friday night while he was sitting in a car the Brookstone apartment complex...
3 suspects wanted in fatal Loveland shooting
Three suspects are on the lam in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a teen hurt in Loveland. Police said a trio rolled up to the Brookstone Apartment Homes on the 2500 block of East 1st Street Friday night and fired at least 10 shots. An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old was hurt; he teen remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a white Dodge ram pick-up truck with tinted windows.
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
Cheyenne to see possibility of snow throughout rest of the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents could see snow today, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 25, there is a 20% chance of snow with increasing cloudy coverage and a high of 26. Windchill values will be between zero and 10 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 20–25 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 14 and windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
