FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Florida Town Listed as Among the 10 Best Small Towns to Visit in the WinterL. CaneSaint Augustine, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
St. Augustine is so haunted even the city gates have an (alleged) ghostEvie M.Saint Augustine, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
flaglerlive.com
Sea Walls, Granite, Dunes: FDOT Options to Strengthen A1A Are Nothing Flagler Hasn’t Seen Before
Some 150 people, including numerous Flagler Beach and county officials, turned out for the state Department of Transportation’s “listening sessions” Tuesday evening at a church’s hall in Flagler Beach, on options to make State Road A1A more resistant to recurring storms. The storms are shredding the...
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 25, 2023
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Thursday Night: Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Drug Court convenes...
palmcoastobserver.com
Council OKs first phase of 493-home Sawmill Branch development
Two hundred forty-six homes will be built in the first phase of the Sawmill Branch development west of the roundabout at Matanzas Woods Parkway and U.S. 1. are the two phases of the Sawmill Branch development. 187. acres will make up Phase 2A. 243. single-family homes will be built in...
WCJB
A Marion County truck repair shop has been acquired by Fleetpride
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County truck repair facility is joining a nationwide network. TML Truck & Trailer Repair has been acquired by “Fleetpride,” according to a company press release. TML has been in business since 2012 and is located at the intersection of State Road 326...
wmfe.org
After weekend tragedy, Volusia County hospitals increase security measures
Visitors to Halifax Health in Volusia County will officially have to walk through metal detectors starting Wednesday before entering the building. Hospital officials say they had already been discussing installing the detectors. But they expedited their installation after a woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth in...
flaglerlive.com
$3.67 Million Dune Reconstruction Begins Wednesday From Malacompra Park North
Flagler County’s contractor for $3.67 million Hurricane Dorian dunes restoration project from south MalaCompra Park to north Washington Oaks Gardens State Park mobilized on Monday and construction will begin on Wednesday. “We are very excited to get this project underway,” said County Engineer Faith Alkhatib. “They are anticipating completing...
click orlando
Flagler restaurant faces demolition after ‘irreparable damages’ from hurricanes Ian, Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Bull Creek Fish Camp restaurant in Flagler County will be torn down at the end of February after suffering “irreparable damages” from Hurricane Ian and Nicole, according to a news release from the county. The restaurant, part of Bull Creek Campgrounds, was flooded...
WESH
Police negotiator recalls talking down woman accused of killing husband at Daytona Beach hospital
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A full complement of police officers and SWAT team members responded to AdventHealth hospital in Daytona Beach Saturday after getting word of a shooting there. A 76-year-old woman allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband and had planned to kill herself. She didn't kill...
palmcoastobserver.com
Marion was married to Mac McCombs for 48 years.
Marion was married to Mac McCombs for 48 years. She had two boys, Ed and Dan, from her first marriage and has three granddaughters. Marion was Life Associate Member of the Purple Heart, one of the founders of the Red Knights of Palm Coast and a volunteer for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Department.
Clay County neighbors upset over potential development plan near Black Creek
MIDDLEBURG, Fla — UPDATE 1/25/23: Action News Jax got some clarification on the proposed development along Black Creek. A county spokesperson told us there are about nearly 12 acres under review, and 10 of those 12 acres are wetlands that cannot be developed. The current owner spoke to commissioners...
flaglerlive.com
Lehigh Trail Closure and Detour Begins Jan. 25
Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off Belle Terre Parkway will require a partial trail closure beginning January 25, 2023. The contractor will begin work on the restroom facility, which will cause closures to the trail from Royal Palms Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway to Royal Palms Parkway and Town Center Boulevard.
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Business owner charged with molestation; more victims may come forward
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Today's top headlines. A Volusia County business owner is facing charges after deputies say he sexually abused multiple children. According to Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 76-year-old Daniel Tillis of DeBary is charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. During the...
Deltona smoke shop customer’s car stolen with girlfriend still in passenger seat, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are looking for a man after a car was stolen with a passenger inside. Officials said a customer at High Spirits Smoke Shop on Fort Smith Boulevard had his vehicle stolen last Thursday and his girlfriend was sitting in the passenger seat.
ocala-news.com
Temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484 in Ocala extended through February 2
Ocala motorists can expect temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, through Thursday, February 2. On the affected dates, the lane closures will be in effect between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer.
mynews13.com
Holly Hill resident concerned over speeding in neighborhood
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — One Holly Hill resident is working to slow down drivers in her neighborhood. Denise Leonardo said drivers use Calle Grande Street as a cut through between Nova Road and U.S. 1. She said she almost got hit while checking her mailbox. “(The driver) literally missed...
What’s new with former Macy’s in Daytona Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The looming redevelopment of a big-box mall retail store into apartments took a big step forward last week with the $10 million sale of the site.
WCJB
Single motorcycle crash leaves Keystone Heights man with serious injuries
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - A single motorcycle crash in Clay County left a Keystone Heights man with serious injuries. Around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a 67-year-old man fell from a motorcycle on Gas Line Road at State Road 21. The driver was transported to UF Health Gainesville for his...
ormondbeachobserver.com
West Virginia man charged for unarmed burglary after he tried to steal a forklift
5:42 p.m. — 200 block of Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Trespassing. Police arrested a 66-year-old Daytona Beach Shores man who was seen by a neighbor entering a vacant oceanfront home. According to a police report, the neighbor watched as the man walked up to the home from the...
Motorist Alert: New Clay County road projects announced, work continues on County Road 220
Clay County roadwork crews are meeting with contractors the week of Jan. 23 to prepare for construction that will begin within the next few weeks along Botany Street (Doctors Inlet) in Middleburg.
visitnsbfl.com
OUTDOOR SPRING GETAWAY AT NEW SMYRNA BEACH
With the weather warming up, we were ready for a weekend trip to the beach with our friends. And we knew exactly where we wanted to go: New Smyrna Beach. This area has become one of our favorite beaches since we first discovered it a few years ago. We knew it would be another weekend we wouldn’t forget.
