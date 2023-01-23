ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 25, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Thursday Night: Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Drug Court convenes...
Council OKs first phase of 493-home Sawmill Branch development

Two hundred forty-six homes will be built in the first phase of the Sawmill Branch development west of the roundabout at Matanzas Woods Parkway and U.S. 1. are the two phases of the Sawmill Branch development. 187. acres will make up Phase 2A. 243. single-family homes will be built in...
After weekend tragedy, Volusia County hospitals increase security measures

Visitors to Halifax Health in Volusia County will officially have to walk through metal detectors starting Wednesday before entering the building. Hospital officials say they had already been discussing installing the detectors. But they expedited their installation after a woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth in...
$3.67 Million Dune Reconstruction Begins Wednesday From Malacompra Park North

Flagler County’s contractor for $3.67 million Hurricane Dorian dunes restoration project from south MalaCompra Park to north Washington Oaks Gardens State Park mobilized on Monday and construction will begin on Wednesday. “We are very excited to get this project underway,” said County Engineer Faith Alkhatib. “They are anticipating completing...
Marion was married to Mac McCombs for 48 years.

Marion was married to Mac McCombs for 48 years. She had two boys, Ed and Dan, from her first marriage and has three granddaughters. Marion was Life Associate Member of the Purple Heart, one of the founders of the Red Knights of Palm Coast and a volunteer for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Department.
Lehigh Trail Closure and Detour Begins Jan. 25

Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off Belle Terre Parkway will require a partial trail closure beginning January 25, 2023. The contractor will begin work on the restroom facility, which will cause closures to the trail from Royal Palms Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway to Royal Palms Parkway and Town Center Boulevard.
Temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484 in Ocala extended through February 2

Ocala motorists can expect temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, through Thursday, February 2. On the affected dates, the lane closures will be in effect between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer.
Holly Hill resident concerned over speeding in neighborhood

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — One Holly Hill resident is working to slow down drivers in her neighborhood. Denise Leonardo said drivers use Calle Grande Street as a cut through between Nova Road and U.S. 1. She said she almost got hit while checking her mailbox. “(The driver) literally missed...
OUTDOOR SPRING GETAWAY AT NEW SMYRNA BEACH

With the weather warming up, we were ready for a weekend trip to the beach with our friends. And we knew exactly where we wanted to go: New Smyrna Beach. This area has become one of our favorite beaches since we first discovered it a few years ago. We knew it would be another weekend we wouldn’t forget.
