State rests, defense begins in Abilene murder trial of father and son accused of killing neighbor
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (5 p.m. Jan. 25): Arguments and testimony will continue Thursday in the murder trial of Johnnie and Michael Miller, who both pleaded not guilty in the Sept. 1, 2018, shooting death of Aaron Howard. The defense gave its opening statements Wednesday afternoon asking the jury...
Millers Trial: Day One witnesses, opening statements and forensic report
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The trial of a father and son who were accused of killing their neighbor during a fight in an Abilene alleyway over trash began January 24. Both Johnnie Dee and Michael Miller were charged in connection with the murder of Aaron Howard, who was shot and killed in an alley on […]
UPDATE: Suspect shot by Abilene police facing Assault on a Peace Officer charges
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect who was shot by Abilene police officers Sunday evening is now facing felony charges. The unidentified 36-year-old man, who is still hospitalized in critical condition, is now charged with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer charge and three other charges pending. His bond is currently set at $1 million. […]
ktxs.com
Trial begins for father, son, in shooting death of Abilene man caught on camera
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (1/25/2023): Prosecutors have called three witnesses this morning, they will be viewing an interview with Michael Miller. The state has rested it's case. The defense called nine witnesses in total, and showed interviews with both the Miller family members. The defense is expected to speak this afternoon.
San Angelo LIVE!
Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children
ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
YAHOO!
Bond set at $1M for man accused of drawing weapon, shot by Abilene police
A man shot Sunday evening by police in the driveway of a north Abilene home remains hospitalized in critical condition but already has been charged with first degree felony aggravated assault on a peace officer. Bond on that charge is $1 million. In a news release Monday afternoon, police say...
Crime Reports: Abilene domestic disturbance call turns violent when 18-year-old bites stepfather
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of South 1st Street – HarassmentA 41-year-old man reported that a 21-year-old […]
Crime Reports: Abilene business owner scammed out of more than $150K
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly WeaponA victim reported a […]
UPDATE: Police claim suspect shot by Abilene officers was not holding child, did pull gun
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police claim a suspect who was shot by officers in Abilene was not holding a baby and that he did have a gun. KTAB and KRBC received an update from Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley Monday morning. Chief Dudley wanted to double down on Abilene PD’s version of events on what […]
Community hails Abilene man as hero for saving life in Taylor County house fire
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is being called a hero for saving a life in a house fire, north of town, early Tuesday morning. Usually considering himself to be a quiet person, keeping up with just a small group of friends, strangers on Facebook are recognizing Evander Rodriquez as a hero. Rodriquez was […]
Crime Reports: Dog reported stolen from Abilene home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Cherry StreetA victim reported her vehicle was damaged in south Abilene. […]
BREAKING: Witnesses say APD shot an armed man who was carrying a toddler in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shots have been fired in north Abilene according to witnesses and medical was requested in an officer involved shooting. Just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, APD was called to the 3500 block of North 9th Street for a vehicle that was parked in a vacant home’s driveway, according to […]
Abilene drug dealer accused of selling fentanyl that killed man pleads guilty
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene drug dealer accused of selling fentanyl that killed a man due to an overdose has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Elijah James Perez, 21, pleaded guilty to the unspecified federal charges last week following his indictment in September. Investigators for the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas […]
ktxs.com
Juvenile shoots at school bus while kids are getting off, injuring one child in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A juvenile shot at a school bus on 202 Arnold Boulevard as kids were getting off, leaving one with minor injuries. Police responded to a call from an AISD bus driver saying a bus was shot while driving its normal route. APD said a female student...
ktxs.com
Police investigating murder-suicide in Jones County
HAWLEY, Texas — Police are investigating a murder-suicide that took place in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sherriff, Justin Coonrod shot both of his parents, and himself. Both Justin and his father died, his mother is currently at a hospital in Dallas. Another juvenile was reportedly present during the time of the shooting.
UPDATE: Police shoot Abilene man who pulled a handgun when ordered to show his hands
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A male was shot in North Abilene by police after reaching towards a handgun when ordered to show his hands. On Sunday, January 22 around 6:30 p.m., APD responded to a request to check a broken window at a home in the 3500 block of North 9th street. Upon arrival, police […]
Abilene ISD school bus shot with an air rifle; one injured
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene school bus was shot today with a pellet or BB gun resulting in one student on board being hit by some type of projectile. Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, The Abilene Police Department responded to a call near the 200 block of Arnold Blvd. An […]
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide incident in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and another was injured during a murder-suicide incident in Jones County Saturday. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reports two adult males were found deceased, and an adult female was injured at a location in the southeast portion of the County. A juvenile was also present but […]
Only 1/10th of potential jurors show up in Abilene mattress murder, trial could last 2+ weeks
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Only 1/10th of potential jurors who could hear the trial of an Abilene father and son accused of killing their neighbor over a mattress left in an alley showed up to start court proceedings that could last two or more weeks. 1,000 potential jurors were set to show up at the […]
Stamford couple building home and ministry out of “discarded” pieces
STAMFORD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Joel and Carla Sanders moved to their new home in Stamford back in August 2022. But that wasn’t always their plan. Just a few weeks before they were content to stay on their son’s land in the home they had built to retire in. “I managed a game ranch in Bandera and […]
FOX West Texas
Abilene San Angelo, TX
