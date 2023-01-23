Read full article on original website
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Cary to Host First Public Meeting on Proposed Indoor Sports Complex: Here's What to KnowJames TulianoCary, NC
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: The New York Times uses Carolina to discuss NIL
Before Carolina tipped off against Syracuse yesterday, The New York Times came out with an article talking about NIL in the NCAA. The focus of the piece: North Carolina athletics ($$$). Complete with a picture of Armando Bacot exiting his Carolina Blue Audi Q8 — which appears to be a...
Wake Forest Basketball falls 81-79 at Pitt
The script varied little, despite it being a different day, opponent and venue.The opposition gets ridiculously hot behind the 3-point arc and builds a big lead. Wake Forest.
247Sports
Syracuse vs. UNC basketball: Jim Boeheim dejected after Orange's late letdown in 72-68 loss to Tar Heels
Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim would like to have a few possessions back following Tuesday night's 72-68 loss to UNC, a matchup in which his team played well in spurts and had a lead late before succumbing to the Tar Heels inside the Carrier Dome. There were a couple offensive foul whistles that Boeheim challenged, and similar faulty execution down the stretch that has plagued Syracuse at times this season.
sujuiceonline.com
Final seconds unravel Syracuse in loss to UNC
For the fourth time this season, Syracuse lost by four points or less, this time giving away a 72-68 decision at the JMA Wireless Dome to North Carolina. Things went sideways for the Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) when Jesse Edwards fouled out 21 seconds to play with SU holding a 68-66 lead.
Virginia Tech Guard's Celebratory Fist Pump Goes Very Wrong
The end of the controversial Virginia Tech-Duke game on Monday night, Jan. 24, had a little bit of everything for college basketball fans. Things started off with less than 20 seconds left in the game, when Hokies guard MJ Collins gave Virginia Tech a 77-75 lead, though his celebration added insul…
UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis provides Puff Johnson injury update
Prior to the UNC basketball program’s Tuesday night’s contest at Syracuse, Hubert Davis provided an injury update regarding junior forward Puff Johnson. The UNC basketball program has had plenty of injury concerns already throughout the 2022-2023 season, as the latest comes from junior forward Puff Johnson. Johnson, who...
sujuiceonline.com
Instant Juice: Syracuse 68, North Carolina 72
A quick take on Syracuse’s disappointing 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: Up 68-66 with 19 seconds to go, Jesse Edwards fouled out after stopping a potential game-tying layup from Pete Nance. Nance made the first free throw, but missed the second. Joe Girard saved the ball from going out of bounds, but right into the hands of Nance, who slammed home the go-ahead basket. On SU’s ensuing play, Judah Mintz drove to the hoop and elbowed RJ Davis in the head. Officials ruled it a flagrant foul, and UNC was able to hit free throws to close out the evening.
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNC
Ian Jackson, a five-star shooting guard in the class of 2024, committed to the University of North Carolina. Jackson is one of the top offensive players in high school basketball because of his driving ability, which is where any scouting report on him should start. He attacks the rim with lightning speed and, at 6-foot-5, has the size to finish there. Jackson is becoming more and more at ease shooting, particularly from midrange, but North Carolina will want to surround him with shooters to create clear driving lanes.
College Basketball World Reacts To Controversial Punch No-Call
Virginia Tech snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Duke 78-75 tonight at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies took the lead for good on a pull-up jumper by freshman MJ Collins with 13.6 seconds remaining. Immediately after he made the shot, Collins pumped his fist in celebration. The problem ...
UNC Football: Evan Bennett Commits To The Tar Heels
UNC Football received another commitment today. This time from 2024 linebacker Evan Bennett. The UNC Football team continues to add commitments to its future roster. Today, 2024 linebacker Evan Bennett announced his commitment via his Twitter account. The Eatonton, Georgia linebacker becomes the very first commitment for the 2024 class...
Everything Jon Scheyer said after Duke's loss to Virginia Tech
Although they had a four-point lead with 12:04 to play in the game, Duke again allowed the opposing team to fight back and beat them on the road after going 3:45+ without a field goal twice in the game's final twelve minutes. The last stretch, between 07:07 and 02:38, allowed a 7-2 Hokies run in between that put another loss in the Blue Devils tally this season.
Jon Scheyer on Dariq Whitehead's latest injury
Injury luck has not been on Duke basketball's side under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer. Well before the campaign began for preseason No. 7 Duke, the now-unranked Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4 ACC) saw their two top-ranked five-star freshmen, center Dereck Lively II and forward Dariq Whitehead, sustain ...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NC
The Concert will be a Musical Night for the Locals to Kick Off Their Valentine’s Day Celebration While Enjoying the Soulful Vocals, Held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at The Wake Forest Grand Ballroom, 203 Capcom Ave., Suite #114, Wake Forest, North Carolina 27587.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
New photos reveal damage after North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into parked car, left scene
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — New photos show the scene after a hit-and-run crash that led to Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood facing multiple charges. The photos were shared by Chris Valverde, whose car Wood is charged with hitting. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run, as […]
NC State Auditor issues statement, apologizes for hit-and-run, but the car owner calls it 'shallow'
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood released a statement about the night she hit a parked car and drove away from the scene.
WRAL
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
1 dead, multiple injured after Caswell County shooting, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Caswell County on Tuesday. Caswell County deputies say that a total of three people were injured, one of them was found dead on the scene. Only one of the injured people needed to go to the hospital. A suspect is in custody. […]
WBTM
Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville
Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
