Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Corvette driver crashes into two Saginaw Township police cars
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland man is in the Saginaw County Jail, accused of hitting a police officer's car and driving off in his 2023 Corvette. The crash happened at the corner of Weiss Street and Hemmeter Road in Saginaw Township just after midnight. Police say a Saginaw...
abc12.com
75-year-old in critical condition after head-on crash near Saginaw
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Carrollton Police are investigating a serious accident that happened just before noon Monday on McCarty Road near Michigan Avenue. Police say a car and an SUV collided head-on, causing the car to careen into a ditch. The 75-year-old woman from Saginaw County who was driving...
abc12.com
Carrollton Police investigating serious car accident that happened Monday
Police are trying to determine why a car and an S-U-V collided head-on, the car driving off into a ditch. The driver of the car, a 75 year old woman from Saginaw County, is in critical condition. The driver of the S-U-V and a passenger had non-life threatening injuries. 75-year-old...
wsgw.com
Midland Man Arrested After Crashing Into Police Vehicles with Corvette
Police in Saginaw arrested a Midland man after they say he crashed his Corvette into a patrol car and drove off. Officers say the Saginaw Township Police car was moving through a flashing yellow light when it was hit by the Corvette just after midnight Thursday morning. The driver took off, and police were able to locate him, but he attempted to flee again, striking a second patrol vehicle. The man was arrested and is lodged in the Saginaw County Jail facing multiple driving related charges.
WILX-TV
Deputies respond to fatal car crash outside of Owosso
BENNINGTON TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Deputies were dispatched to a single-car accident on Monday around 7 a.m. on W. Grand River Rd., west of Pittsburg Rd. where a 20-year-old female driver from Owosso was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators revealed that the car failed to get around the curve...
abc12.com
Police: Slippery roads lead to Owosso woman's deadly crash
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso woman died after police say her vehicle skidded out of control and rolled over on a rural Shiawassee County roadway Monday morning. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old was driving west on Grand River Road when she failed to negotiate a curve at Pittsburg Road near Perry around 7 a.m. The road surface was icy at the time.
abc12.com
Burton man in critical condition after garage explosion
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 38-year-old man from Burton was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after a garage exploded and caught fire behind a residence in Davison Township. The explosion was reported in the 2100 block of Henderson Road near Davison Road around 1:10 p.m. Davison Township police say...
WNEM
Sheriff: 20-year-old Owosso woman dies in crash
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old Owosso woman is dead after a crash on an icy road on Monday. It happened about 7 a.m. on W. Grand River Road, west of Pittsburg Road on Jan. 23. The woman was traveling westbound on W. Grand River Road when she failed...
WNEM
Police: Genesee Twp. woman killed in crash
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – The Burton Police Department is investigating a deadly crash. On Monday, Jan. 23 about 5:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop of a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road near Bristol Road. The vehicle was freshly damaged, police said. After an investigation, police determined that the driver of the car was involved in a deadly crash.
WNEM
Man rescued after driving car into Saginaw Bay
KAWKAWLIN, Mich. (WNEM) - A crash is under investigation after first responders said a car was found in the Saginaw Bay. Crews from Kawkawlin Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the end of Linwood Road Saturday morning around 5:13 a.m. Investigators said there was someone in the car, yelling...
Jury convicts Saginaw man in U.S. 131 crash that killed Schoolcraft couple
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death in a U.S. 131 crash that killed a couple. A jury convicted Ezra Phillips, 28, of the 15-year felony after a trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. They found him not guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.
abc12.com
Police: 43-year-old woman dead after hit-and-run crash
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 43-year-old woman was found dead early Monday after a hit-and-run crash on Bristol Road in Burton. Police believe Tina Persails of Genesee Township crashed into a tree line along Bristol Road just west of Center Road. She got out of her vehicle after the crash.
Carrollton Township house fire averted thanks to quick fire department aid
CARROLLTON TWP, MI-- Firefighters in Carrollton Township were quick to arrive to a house fire in the 1300 block of Flanders Dr.- so quickly that any damage was initially reported to have been limited to the ignited items, not the home itself. Just before 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, January 24, responders...
1 dead following hit-and-run crash in Burton
BURTON, MI – One person is dead and another is lodged at the Genesee County Jail after what police have called a fatal hit-and-run crash. Police said Monday, Jan, 23, that Burton police pulled over a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road, near Bristol Road, around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The vehicle had fresh damage on it, which investigators concluded came from a recent fatal crash.
WWMT
Missing 18-month child returned, according to investigators
FLINT, Mich. - UPDATE: According to police, Wyatt has returned. The Flint Police Department say they are looking for a missing woman who took her son during a scheduled visitation. According to police 40-year-old, Janiel Marie Bunstead was at Bethany Christian Services during a scheduled court visit with her 1-year-old...
Man tracked through snow after Saginaw Family Dollar robbery charged with life offense
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with a life offense after allegedly robbing a dollar store, only to then be arrested after a police K-9 tracked him to a nearby house. Danell A. Henderson, 48, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge M....
WNEM
Officials: missing 18-month-old child found, returned safe
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for an 18-month-old from Flint on Monday, Jan. 24 and on Tuesday, Jan. 25 it was announced the child was found and returned safe. Wyatt Edward Thompson is an 18-month-old ward of the State of Michigan...
18-year-old faces trial in fatal Flint shooting
FLINT, MI – An 18-year-old man is scheduled to stand trial next month in the July 4, 2021, shooting of a Flint man. Matthew Fabias Upchurch, 18, appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Monday, Jan. 23, for a pretrial hearing at which attorneys in the case said no resolution has been reached and a trial date should be scheduled.
abc12.com
Traffic Alerts for I-75, I-69 in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY (WJRT) - Traffic was slow moving Tuesday morning along parts of I-69 and I-75 in Genesee County. The 911 Center's website had a long list of alerts in Flint Township. It showed a crash just before 6:15 at I-75 south and I-69 east. There was also a reported...
WNEM
Traffic stop leads to standoff, arrest of wanted man, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A traffic stop led to a police standoff and the arrest of two people, including a wanted man, according to the Michigan State Police. Troopers conducted the traffic stop on Sunday, Jan. 22. During which, a 40-year-old Mt. Morris woman was arrested for possession of an illegally possessed handgun, suspected crack cocaine, and counterfeit bills.
Comments / 0