ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run

LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
Yardbarker

Premier League team of the week: Arsenal dominate, plus Man City & Tottenham stars

The latest Premier League team of the week from BBC Sport is here, with four Arsenal players making the line up after their hugely impressive 3-2 win over Manchester United. BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko in his latest team of the week, and there’s no doubt he could probably have round room for a few more of Arsenal’s players as well.
BBC

Tottenham 1-3 Chelsea: Blues reach Continental League Cup semi-finals with routine win

Sam Kerr scored twice as Chelsea overcame Tottenham to book a place in the Continental League Cup semi-finals. Last year's runners-up took the lead seven minutes before half-time when Erin Cuthbert's shot was turned in by Kerr from close range. Substitute Fran Kirby coolly flicked in Chelsea's second after the...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE score: Result from Carabao Cup semi-final as Rashford, Weghorst and Fernandes net

Manchester United put one foot on Wembley Way after taking firm control of their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first-leg win at Nottingham Forest.First-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes’ late third at the City Ground mean that only a miraculous turnaround in next week’s second leg will stop United appearing in the League Cup final at the national stadium next month.Rashford’s strike was a moment of individual brilliance as he raced 50 yards and converted, Weghorst celebrated his first goal for the club since his loan move from Burnley while Fernandes effectively killed the tie at the death.The win put United on the brink of returning to Wembley for their first domestic showpiece since losing the 2018 FA Cup final and Erik ten Hag will have the possibility of ending the club’s trophy drought, which stretches back to 2017, firmly in his sights in his first season at Old Trafford.Relive all the action as Manchester United thump Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals:
Yardbarker

Manchester United legend offers transfer advice to Arsenal

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised Arsenal to add two or three new men to their squad in this transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good season and have made two new additions to their squad in recent days. Reports continue to link them with some...
BBC

Guardiola on Arsenal, Arteta and Foden injury

Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup fourth round tie with Arsenal on Friday. He was full of praise for his former assistant - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: "I don’t know what my part on him was but his influence on me was massive. He was so important in helping me become a better manager."
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea target Onana, Newcastle want Gordon and Arsenal could sign £75m Caicedo

Everton’s lack of form and seeming problems behind the scenes could have a negative effect on the squad as the big Premier League sides come knocking in search of players. Chelsea have lined up Toffees midfielder Amadou Onana as a potential option in case they cannot get a deal for Enzo Fernandez over the line - which seems increasingly more likely as the window draws to a close. Newcastle are also hovering and have made Anthony Gordon their main focus. The Everton forward missed two days of training as Newcastle prepared a £40m bid for the 21-year-old but the...
BBC

Manchester City v Arsenal: Pep Guardiola hails Mikel Arteta's 'great influence'

Manchester City v Arsenal (FA Cup fourth round) Date: Friday, 27 January. Time: 20:00 GMT. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said Arsenal's Mikel Arteta had "a great,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy