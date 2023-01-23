ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Detroit Sports Nation

6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded

Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose

Colorado acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut.
SAN JOSE, CA
Clayton News Daily

Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto in 4-player trade with Sharks

The Colorado Avalanche, who are on the rise in the defense of their Stanley Cup title with six consecutive wins, pulled off a four-player trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado, with forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Denver

Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark

Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for his 700th point and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves in the Avs' season-best sixth straight victory. They moved into third place in the Central Division, one point ahead of Minnesota. Bednar, coaching his 500th game for Colorado, improved to 266-185-49 and passed former Quebec Nordiques boss Michel Bergeron for the most coaching victories...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Wings swap 2025 sixth round picks for Minichiello

Since beginning the season 2-1 on the road, the Philadelphia Wings lost two consecutive games on their home floor. Losses to the Toronto Rock and Panther City Lacrosse Club exploited weaknesses, making room for acquisitions via trades. Paul Day made his first trade of the season ten days ago. The...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Clayton News Daily

Coyotes D Juuso Valimaki fined for slash

The NHL fined Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki $4,189.19 on Wednesday for slashing Anaheim's Max Jones one night earlier. The fine was the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The fine comes one day after Valimaki signed a one-year extension worth a reported $1 million. The incident occurred at...
FanSided

FanSided

