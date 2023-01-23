ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Maldini the main driver behind attempts to sign Zaniolo – the latest

Paolo Maldini is a great admirer of Nicolò Zaniolo and is moving personally to try and bring him to AC Milan before the window closes, a report claims. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) report that Maldini is convinced a move to Milan can help Zaniolo reach his full potential after a difficult spell with Roma due to injuries.
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro

Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
NBC Sports

U.S. Soccer reveals USMNT, USSF plans as Earnie Stewart moves to PSV

U.S. Soccer announced Thursday that sporting director Earnie Stewart will be leaving the federation in mid-February to assume the same role at PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands. Stewart joins former U.S. Soccer men’s general manager Brian McBride as big names to leave their roles at the federation following the World...
Yardbarker

Italian Journalist Fabio Ravezzani: “Was Told Inter Milan Only Signed Raoul Bellanova To Prepare For Bremer Signing As Both Players Have Same Agent”

Italian journalist Fabio Ravezzani believes that the only reason that Inter signed Cagliari wingback Raoul Bellanova was because they also wanted to sign Bremer from Torino. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Telelombardia, via FCInter1908, Ravezzani claimed that as he understands it, the fact that Bellanova and Bremer share an agent was a key factor in the Nerazzurri’s decision to sign Bellanova.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

FIFA 23 Team of the Year Erling Haaland 12th Man Leaked

FIFA 23 Team of the Year Erling Haaland has been leaked by FutSheriff on Twitter ahead of the 12th man inclusion on Jan. 27. Team of the Year is well underway and fans are preparing for the full squad release plus more this week. Defenders are currently in packs, but on Thursday, Jan. 26 the full squad will be available. Attackers, midfielders and defenders will be in packs for a limited time at 1 p.m., but there's still more to come. EA Sports features a 12th man vote each TOTY since FIFA 19 and the winner is apparently known already.
Yardbarker

Juventus facing €50m fine, players may be banned for salary scandal

Former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned about the whereabouts of his money. The Portuguese is still owed €20m by Juventus and his lawyers will shortly head to Italy in order to ensure it is safe, as per Diario AS. This comes off the back of a scandal...

