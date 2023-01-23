FIFA 23 Team of the Year Erling Haaland has been leaked by FutSheriff on Twitter ahead of the 12th man inclusion on Jan. 27. Team of the Year is well underway and fans are preparing for the full squad release plus more this week. Defenders are currently in packs, but on Thursday, Jan. 26 the full squad will be available. Attackers, midfielders and defenders will be in packs for a limited time at 1 p.m., but there's still more to come. EA Sports features a 12th man vote each TOTY since FIFA 19 and the winner is apparently known already.

1 DAY AGO