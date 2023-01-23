Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi future in doubt as Argentina great decides against PSG renewal: report
Lionel Messi is no longer interested in signing an extension with PSG and could be available as a free agent this summer.
Lionel Messi 'has doubts over a new deal with PSG and is considering options away from France'
The Argentina star's current deal at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer - after agreeing a two-year contract in 2021 - and there is yet to be progress over extension talks.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits out at Argentina for World Cup celebrations
Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticised the Argentina players who mocked France following their World Cup final victory last month.
Soccer-FIFA beats former Nigeria coach's U.S. appeal over match-fixing ban
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Soccer's world governing body FIFA prevailed in a U.S. appeals court over a former Nigeria national team coach seeking to overturn his lifetime ban, later reduced to five years, for fixing matches.
Meet the soccer stars who have slammed the A-League - after Dwight Yorke's 'pub team' spray
Dwight Yorke's savage 'pub team' assessment before quitting as head coach of A-League side Macarthur FC turned plenty of heads - but was Manchester United legend wrong?
Cristiano Ronaldo sent message by Al-Nassr captain after taking armband for his first game in Saudi Arabia
CRISTIANO RONALDO received a message of support from Al-Nassr captain Abdullah Madu after taking the armband from him. The Portuguese made his debut for Al Nassr in the 1-0 win over Ettifaq at the weekend. And Ronaldo was named as the captain despite Madu also starting the game. After the...
Yardbarker
Maldini the main driver behind attempts to sign Zaniolo – the latest
Paolo Maldini is a great admirer of Nicolò Zaniolo and is moving personally to try and bring him to AC Milan before the window closes, a report claims. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) report that Maldini is convinced a move to Milan can help Zaniolo reach his full potential after a difficult spell with Roma due to injuries.
sportszion.com
“We would like to have him” Saudi football chief reacts to talk of Lionel Messi being reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo amid $300M transfer deal
Cristiano Ronaldo has shown a path to the Saudi Arabian clubs to snatch the biggest superstars into their league following his mega-deal with Al Nassr FC and reports suggested that Lionel Messi could be on his way to the Middle East. Al Hilal expressed their desire to sign the World...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro
Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
NBC Sports
U.S. Soccer reveals USMNT, USSF plans as Earnie Stewart moves to PSV
U.S. Soccer announced Thursday that sporting director Earnie Stewart will be leaving the federation in mid-February to assume the same role at PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands. Stewart joins former U.S. Soccer men’s general manager Brian McBride as big names to leave their roles at the federation following the World...
Yardbarker
Italian Journalist Fabio Ravezzani: “Was Told Inter Milan Only Signed Raoul Bellanova To Prepare For Bremer Signing As Both Players Have Same Agent”
Italian journalist Fabio Ravezzani believes that the only reason that Inter signed Cagliari wingback Raoul Bellanova was because they also wanted to sign Bremer from Torino. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Telelombardia, via FCInter1908, Ravezzani claimed that as he understands it, the fact that Bellanova and Bremer share an agent was a key factor in the Nerazzurri’s decision to sign Bellanova.
US Soccer announce Earnie Stewart exit as Sporting Director to join Dutch team PSV Eindhoven
As well as Stewart, Brian McBride has also quit as General Manager after serving in the role for the past three years, having made his decision known prior to the Qatar World Cup.
Poland appoint former Portugal boss Fernando Santos as their new coach
Michniewicz left at the end of December after the FA decided not to renew his contract after he had guided the team to their first World Cup knockout stage appearance in 36 years.
Kevin Prince-Boateng says his walk off the pitch against Pro Patria in 2013 because of racist chanting hasn’t changed anything
"This was in 2013 – almost a decade ago – and we still see it today," the Ghanaian international tells FourFourTwo
San Luis Obispo Tribune
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Erling Haaland 12th Man Leaked
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Erling Haaland has been leaked by FutSheriff on Twitter ahead of the 12th man inclusion on Jan. 27. Team of the Year is well underway and fans are preparing for the full squad release plus more this week. Defenders are currently in packs, but on Thursday, Jan. 26 the full squad will be available. Attackers, midfielders and defenders will be in packs for a limited time at 1 p.m., but there's still more to come. EA Sports features a 12th man vote each TOTY since FIFA 19 and the winner is apparently known already.
The big names Cristiano Ronaldo will face in Saudi Arabia after £175m-a-year Al-Nassr move
Sportsmail looks at some of the familiar faces Ronaldo could come up against in the Saudi Pro League after finally making his debut for Al-Nassr at the weekend.
2023 UEFA Nations League Finals Fixtures Confirmed: Spain To Face Italy In Enschede
FC Twente's De Grolsch Veste will host two fixtures during the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals.
Yardbarker
Juventus facing €50m fine, players may be banned for salary scandal
Former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned about the whereabouts of his money. The Portuguese is still owed €20m by Juventus and his lawyers will shortly head to Italy in order to ensure it is safe, as per Diario AS. This comes off the back of a scandal...
Soccer-Italian prosecutors probe AC Milan's 1.2 billion euro sale -source
MILAN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Milan prosecutors are looking into last year's 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) sale of AC Milan to U.S. private equity fund RedBird Capital from U.S. fund Elliott, a judicial source said on Thursday.
Barcelona Femení become first team to win 50 consecutive league games
Barcelona Femení have made history by becoming the first football team to win 50 consecutive league games.
Comments / 0