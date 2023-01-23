ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Lawyer who worked for Messi joins Alves’ defense team

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The lawyer who worked for Lionel Messi in his tax fraud case has been added to the defense team of former Barcelona defender Dani Alves, who is facing sexual assault charges. Renowned lawyer Cristóbal Martell will try to help Alves in his defense against sexual...
Yardbarker

Full Takeover Expected for Manchester United in Coming Weeks

Manchester United is expected to say goodbye to its current American owners as a full takeover looms. The Glazer family, which hired the Raine Group in November to explore a possible sale of the iconic Premier League club, still remains open to selling a full or partial stake, but parties who have registered interest so far are leaning toward buying the team outright, according to The Daily Mail.
Yardbarker

Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo

Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro

Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....

Comments / 0

