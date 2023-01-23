ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Manchester United looking to hijack Chelsea’s move for Frenchman

Manchester United are looking to hijack Chelsea’s move for Lyon defender Malo Gusto. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Chelsea had a bid rejected for Lyon defender Gusto. The young defender could be an ideal solution for Chelsea’s defensive issues, with Reece James struggling with regular injuries this season.
Yardbarker

Maldini the main driver behind attempts to sign Zaniolo – the latest

Paolo Maldini is a great admirer of Nicolò Zaniolo and is moving personally to try and bring him to AC Milan before the window closes, a report claims. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) report that Maldini is convinced a move to Milan can help Zaniolo reach his full potential after a difficult spell with Roma due to injuries.
NBC Sports

Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Arsenal transfer news: The January transfer window will be interesting (and important) for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta’s side is clearly a big contender for everything the Premier League has to offer. [ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]. After finishing two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, due to...
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham could sign new player in the next 24/48 hours

Tottenham are close to signing their main target of this transfer window with Fabrizio Romano saying that the deal is very close and could be done over the next two days. The Premier League club spent all day in discussions with Sporting CP over the transfer of Pedro Porro and the feelings are positive around a deal being done says the transfer expert.
Yardbarker

Transfer Latest – Celtic announce Hyeongyu Oh on five-year deal

Celtic this morning confirmed the signing of South Korean international striker Hyeongyu Oh on five-year deal…. Celtic Football Club has announced the signing of South Korean internationalist, Hyeongyu Oh, who has joined the Scottish Champions on a five-year deal, subject to the usual international clearance formalities. The 21-year-old forward joins from K League 1 club, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, where he has played since 2019.
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro

Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool In Negotiations To Sell Defender Before Transfer Window Closes - Sale Could Lead To A Midfielder Arriving At The Club

It appears that Liverpool may still be prepared to do business before the end of the transfer window next Tuesday according to a report. The Reds shocked the football world on Boxing Day when PSV announced that they had reached an agreement with Liverpool for the sale of Cody Gakpo with the player officially registered at the start of January.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Would Prefer To Allow Conor Gallagher To Leave On Loan

Chelsea would prefer to allow Conor Gallagher to leave the club on loan in January, but could be tempted to let the midfielder leave if the right offer was to come along. Gallagher is attracting interest from Newcastle and Crystal Palace, and Chelsea up until now are only looking at letting the player leave on a loan basis.
Yardbarker

Italian Journalist Fabio Ravezzani: “Was Told Inter Milan Only Signed Raoul Bellanova To Prepare For Bremer Signing As Both Players Have Same Agent”

Italian journalist Fabio Ravezzani believes that the only reason that Inter signed Cagliari wingback Raoul Bellanova was because they also wanted to sign Bremer from Torino. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Telelombardia, via FCInter1908, Ravezzani claimed that as he understands it, the fact that Bellanova and Bremer share an agent was a key factor in the Nerazzurri’s decision to sign Bellanova.

