Inter Milan ‘keeping keen on Chris Smalling transfer’ as ex-Man Utd star ‘refuses to sign new Roma contract’
INTER MILAN are reportedly keeping tabs on Chris Smalling. That’s with the ex-Manchester United star reportedly refusing to sign a new deal at Roma. Calciomercato claims Smalling’s future is up in the air as he approaches the end of his contract in Italy’s capital. The 33-year-old has...
sportszion.com
“We need him” Erik ten Hag chooses star forward to stay at Man United amid PSG’s interest rumors
Eric ten Hag has navigated the ship at Old Trafford as the English supergiant has finally unleashed their true color and they are firmly back into the title contention is like music to the ears among the fans. Marcus Rashford is instrumental to Manchester United’s success and the Englishman is...
Liverpool will let summer signing leave this month, as rebuild continues: report
Liverpool face plenty of upheaval in the coming weeks – and business isn't yet finished at Anfield
Man Utd transfer target Victor Osimhen’s move to Napoli from Lille being investigated with concerns over deal
NAPOLI'S move for Victor Osimhen is set to be investigated by Italian authorities. The Serie A side signed the Nigerian from Lille in 2020 for a fee that could reach £70million including add-ons. Juventus were slapped with a 15-point deduction last week after being accused of inflating transfer fees...
Yardbarker
Manchester United looking to hijack Chelsea’s move for Frenchman
Manchester United are looking to hijack Chelsea’s move for Lyon defender Malo Gusto. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Chelsea had a bid rejected for Lyon defender Gusto. The young defender could be an ideal solution for Chelsea’s defensive issues, with Reece James struggling with regular injuries this season.
Yardbarker
Maldini the main driver behind attempts to sign Zaniolo – the latest
Paolo Maldini is a great admirer of Nicolò Zaniolo and is moving personally to try and bring him to AC Milan before the window closes, a report claims. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) report that Maldini is convinced a move to Milan can help Zaniolo reach his full potential after a difficult spell with Roma due to injuries.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on new deal for Chelsea star and possible contract termination
Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Thiago Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko in today’s CaughtOffside column on Substack. Romano says the Blues are in talks over a new contract for veteran Brazilian centre-back Silva, who remains an important figure at Stamford Bridge. As well as that, Chelsea could...
NBC Sports
Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Arsenal transfer news: The January transfer window will be interesting (and important) for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta’s side is clearly a big contender for everything the Premier League has to offer. [ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]. After finishing two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, due to...
Everton star Amadou Onana SNUBS Chelsea transfer interest leaving door open for Arsenal to sign £50m-rated midfielder
EVERTON star Amadou Onana has snubbed a move to Chelsea which could open the door for Arsenal to get revenge for their Mykhailo Mudryk hijacking. Onana's future on Merseyside looks bleak after Sky Sports reported that he failed to report to training on Tuesday. And the Telegraph claimed that Chelsea,...
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham could sign new player in the next 24/48 hours
Tottenham are close to signing their main target of this transfer window with Fabrizio Romano saying that the deal is very close and could be done over the next two days. The Premier League club spent all day in discussions with Sporting CP over the transfer of Pedro Porro and the feelings are positive around a deal being done says the transfer expert.
Yardbarker
Transfer Latest – Celtic announce Hyeongyu Oh on five-year deal
Celtic this morning confirmed the signing of South Korean international striker Hyeongyu Oh on five-year deal…. Celtic Football Club has announced the signing of South Korean internationalist, Hyeongyu Oh, who has joined the Scottish Champions on a five-year deal, subject to the usual international clearance formalities. The 21-year-old forward joins from K League 1 club, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, where he has played since 2019.
Transfer latest: Bournemouth land Jackson, McKennie on Leeds list
The Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson is due for a medical at Bournemouth on Wednesday to complete a move from Villarreal
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro
Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
Arsenal report: Gunners have 48 hours to complete signing of Spaniard - or the deal's off
Arsenal have been warned that they must move quickly to land the teenager
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool In Negotiations To Sell Defender Before Transfer Window Closes - Sale Could Lead To A Midfielder Arriving At The Club
It appears that Liverpool may still be prepared to do business before the end of the transfer window next Tuesday according to a report. The Reds shocked the football world on Boxing Day when PSV announced that they had reached an agreement with Liverpool for the sale of Cody Gakpo with the player officially registered at the start of January.
Report: Thiago Silva Close To Signing New Chelsea Contract
The Brazilian is set to extend his stay in South West London after producing elite level performances over the past few months.
Arsenal could sign cut-price Everton star in the coming weeks: report
Arsenal have had a busy transfer window – and it might be about to get busier still
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Would Prefer To Allow Conor Gallagher To Leave On Loan
Chelsea would prefer to allow Conor Gallagher to leave the club on loan in January, but could be tempted to let the midfielder leave if the right offer was to come along. Gallagher is attracting interest from Newcastle and Crystal Palace, and Chelsea up until now are only looking at letting the player leave on a loan basis.
Yardbarker
Italian Journalist Fabio Ravezzani: “Was Told Inter Milan Only Signed Raoul Bellanova To Prepare For Bremer Signing As Both Players Have Same Agent”
Italian journalist Fabio Ravezzani believes that the only reason that Inter signed Cagliari wingback Raoul Bellanova was because they also wanted to sign Bremer from Torino. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Telelombardia, via FCInter1908, Ravezzani claimed that as he understands it, the fact that Bellanova and Bremer share an agent was a key factor in the Nerazzurri’s decision to sign Bellanova.
Man Utd and Chelsea transfer blow as Lyon president confirms Malo Gusto will STAY at French club
MALO GUSTO will stay at Lyon despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, according to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas. The two teams have been battling it out for the right-back and had hoped to complete a deal this month. Chelsea reportedly agreed personal terms with the youngster but Lyon denied...
