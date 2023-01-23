On-loan target man Wout Weghorst hopes to persuade Manchester United to keep him beyond the end of the season.Erik ten Hag’s side raised eyebrows with their January swoop for the 30-year-old striker, who had spent the first half of the season on loan at Besiktas from Championship leaders Burnley.Weghorst had also been surprised when he initially heard of United’s interest but the towering striker has been quick to settle in, starting all three matches he has been available for since joining on January 13.The Netherlands international has so far provided an intelligent focal point and scored his first goal in...

6 HOURS AGO