Yardbarker
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, League Cup semifinal: Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with these two Premier League teams both improving as the season has gone on. Steve Cooper’s Forest have had a great resurgence in recent months and after all of their new signings after gaining...
Man Utd transfer target Victor Osimhen’s move to Napoli from Lille being investigated with concerns over deal
NAPOLI'S move for Victor Osimhen is set to be investigated by Italian authorities. The Serie A side signed the Nigerian from Lille in 2020 for a fee that could reach £70million including add-ons. Juventus were slapped with a 15-point deduction last week after being accused of inflating transfer fees...
Yardbarker
Chelsea step up their interest in Everton star after being priced out of move for other targets
Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana after being priced out of moves for other targets. Onana signed for Everton during the summer transfer window at the beginning of the season. With Everton struggling financially, selling some of their prized assets could be necessary to help them bring in reinforcements.
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Yardbarker
Manchester United looking to hijack Chelsea’s move for Frenchman
Manchester United are looking to hijack Chelsea’s move for Lyon defender Malo Gusto. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Chelsea had a bid rejected for Lyon defender Gusto. The young defender could be an ideal solution for Chelsea’s defensive issues, with Reece James struggling with regular injuries this season.
BBC
Liverpool: Three men arrested for alleged homophobic chanting in Chelsea match at Anfield
Merseyside Police arrested three men for alleged homophobic chanting during Liverpool's draw with Chelsea. One was arrested inside Anfield and two outside the ground for three separate incidents on Saturday. The men, aged 23, 37 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of homophobic intentional harassment, alarm or distress. The 37-year-old...
Chelsea reserve goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley explains how he ended up front and centre for the 2004-05 Premier League trophy lift
The former Chelsea keeper also explains an incredible gesture made by captain John Terry for his work that season
Chelsea want to sell Ziyech to Roma and not rival Prem clubs in transfer blow to Tottenham and Newcastle
CHELSEA would prefer to offload unsettled Hakim Ziyech to Roma rather than a rival Premier League club. The Italians want the Moroccan winger but need to sell midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo first to raise funds for a £25million deal. Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked with Ziyech, 29, who...
Report: Chelsea's Priority In January Is Malo Gusto
Chelsea's priority for the rest of January is to secure the signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on new deal for Chelsea star and possible contract termination
Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Thiago Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko in today’s CaughtOffside column on Substack. Romano says the Blues are in talks over a new contract for veteran Brazilian centre-back Silva, who remains an important figure at Stamford Bridge. As well as that, Chelsea could...
Yardbarker
Report: Brighton Set £100million Price Tag On Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo
Brighton have upped their price tag for Moises Caicedo amid interest from Chelsea, and are now looking for around £100million for the midfielder. The Seagulls do not want to lose Caicedo in January and have upped the price tag to try and turn Chelsea off making any move. Brighton would prefer to sell Caicedo in the summer.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Step Up Interest For Everton's Amadou Onana
Everton are in a crisis at the moment in every meaning of the word, and it would be no surprise if some of their players started to look for the exit door for the sake of their careers. Anthony Gordon already seems to be doing that as he closes in...
Report: Thiago Silva Close To Signing New Chelsea Contract
The Brazilian is set to extend his stay in South West London after producing elite level performances over the past few months.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker
Manchester United legend offers transfer advice to Arsenal
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised Arsenal to add two or three new men to their squad in this transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good season and have made two new additions to their squad in recent days. Reports continue to link them with some...
Chelsea ‘launch new Enzo Fernandez transfer bid worth £88m plus players’ but joined by Real Madrid and Barcelona
CHELSEA are preparing to launch another huge transfer bid for Enzo Fernandez - with Real Madrid and Barcelona waiting in the wings. The Blues have stormed through the January transfer window and splashed out nearly £200million already this month to try and revive the team. Only Benfica have shown...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Would Prefer To Allow Conor Gallagher To Leave On Loan
Chelsea would prefer to allow Conor Gallagher to leave the club on loan in January, but could be tempted to let the midfielder leave if the right offer was to come along. Gallagher is attracting interest from Newcastle and Crystal Palace, and Chelsea up until now are only looking at letting the player leave on a loan basis.
Report: Chelsea Monitoring Sporting Lisbon Defender Pedro Porro
Chelsea are monitoring Pedro Porro's situation at Sporting Lisbon. Tottenham are currently trying very hard to try and sign the Spanish defender.
