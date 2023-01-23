Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Anonymous person donates $1M to help construct new YMCA
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An anonymous person donated $1 million to help construct a new facility for the YMCA of Greater Flint. The new facility, which is part of the Harrison Street Commons project, will be built in downtown Flint. “On behalf of all the residents of our community who...
WNEM
Scholarship to Help Combat Teacher Shortage
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. Application process begins for Flint ARPA grant funding. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The city of...
Canceled for weather, Flint Schools to resume classes Jan. 26
Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools (FCS) closed today due to winter weather conditions, but officials say they expect to resume classes tomorrow, Jan. 26, 2023. According to FCS Superintendent Kevelin Jones, as of press time the district plans to resume classes on Thursday and will notify families if plans change.
WNEM
Genesee Co. retiree: “Lives are on the line” due to loss of healthcare
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County retirees are facing the reality that it’s another day closer to losing their health insurance. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end after May 31. TV5 reported Monday evening...
Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
WNEM
Bay City Public Schools introduces innovative scholarship program
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City Public Schools has partnered with a local university to offer a scholarship program to help address the teacher shortage. “It is this convergence of two innovative organizations, and we’re excited about that,” said Rick Pappas, the president of Davenport University.
fox2detroit.com
New trade school works to meet skilled trades demand in Michigan
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The tools are in place to build a future in skilled trades, and there is a need for the type of work taught at the Southeast Michigan Construction Academy. "We are seeing crumbling infrastructure and there is not the talent to repair it," said...
WNEM
Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
Longtime Flint couple die hours apart, remembered for kindness and charity
FLINT, MI - Longtime Flint couple Al and Barbara Ogorek never spent a day apart from each other during their 66-year marriage. Not until the last few months of their lives. Al died on Jan. 17, and nearly 24 hours later, Barbara died on Jan. 18. When Al had a...
WNEM
Former Flint Twp clerk pleads no contest to misconduct charge
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was looking to the future during her 2023 State of the State Address on Wednesday evening. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Local businesses are looking forward to the rush that Zehnder’s Snowfest will hopefully bring. Winter weather has finally arrived. Updated: 5...
fox2detroit.com
Will schools be closed Wednesday in Southeast Michigan? Check the snow day calculator
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hoping for a snow day this week?. While there is no surefire way to calculate if Wednesday's weather will lead to a day off school, the snow day calculator determines the chances. All you have to do is put in your zip code, how many snow...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25
Former Flint Township Clerk Kathy Funk pleaded no contest to a misconduct charge on Wednesday. Zehnder’s Snowfest shaping up to be winter wonderland for ice carvers. The snowy weather has created a nice ambiance for The 32nd Annual Snowfest debut and TV5′s James Felton reported that there was a lot going on outside by way of events.
Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week
Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WNEM
Zehnder’s Snowfest shaping up to be winter wonderland for ice carvers
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The snowy weather has created a nice ambiance for The 32nd Annual Snowfest debut and TV5′s James Felton reported that there was a lot going on outside by way of events. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the ice carving exhibition was well underway. One...
WNEM
Pinconning parents unhappy with school district following gun incident
Here are the top stories we're following today. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Bay city public schools and Davenport University signed an agreement that will create 75 new scholarships toward degrees in education. Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1. Updated: 18 hours...
wkzo.com
Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students
LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
WNEM
Bay City restaurant celebrates 95 years of business
Here are some of the stories we've been following today. Final preparations are underway for the start of Zehnder's Snowfest on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals could go on strike if they are unable to negotiate a new contract. Genesee Co. retiree: “Lives are on the line”...
WNEM
State approves funding for Flint development project
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) approved bonds for a development project in Flint. The MSHDA approved the bonds to finance a $12.7 million loan for 800 E. Court Street Village. The loan will be used for the $23.6 million development project, which will be equipped with 149 rehabilitated senior units.
WNEM
Mild winter affects local businesses
Here are some of the stories we've been following today. Final preparations are underway for the start of Zehnder's Snowfest on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals could go on strike if they are unable to negotiate a new contract. Genesee Co. retiree: “Lives are on the line”...
WNEM
Local businesses look forward to Snowfest
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – Local businesses are looking forward to the rush that Zehnder’s Snowfest will hopefully bring. The state of Michigan snow carving competition began at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and the high school snow carving competition is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Comments / 0