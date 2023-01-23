ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

WNEM

Anonymous person donates $1M to help construct new YMCA

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An anonymous person donated $1 million to help construct a new facility for the YMCA of Greater Flint. The new facility, which is part of the Harrison Street Commons project, will be built in downtown Flint. “On behalf of all the residents of our community who...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Scholarship to Help Combat Teacher Shortage

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. Application process begins for Flint ARPA grant funding. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The city of...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Flint Beat

Canceled for weather, Flint Schools to resume classes Jan. 26

Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools (FCS) closed today due to winter weather conditions, but officials say they expect to resume classes tomorrow, Jan. 26, 2023. According to FCS Superintendent Kevelin Jones, as of press time the district plans to resume classes on Thursday and will notify families if plans change.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Bay City Public Schools introduces innovative scholarship program

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City Public Schools has partnered with a local university to offer a scholarship program to help address the teacher shortage. “It is this convergence of two innovative organizations, and we’re excited about that,” said Rick Pappas, the president of Davenport University.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Former Flint Twp clerk pleads no contest to misconduct charge

FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25

Former Flint Township Clerk Kathy Funk pleaded no contest to a misconduct charge on Wednesday. Zehnder’s Snowfest shaping up to be winter wonderland for ice carvers. The snowy weather has created a nice ambiance for The 32nd Annual Snowfest debut and TV5′s James Felton reported that there was a lot going on outside by way of events.
FLINT, MI
Michigan Advance

Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week

Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

Pinconning parents unhappy with school district following gun incident

wkzo.com

Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students

LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Bay City restaurant celebrates 95 years of business

BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

State approves funding for Flint development project

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) approved bonds for a development project in Flint. The MSHDA approved the bonds to finance a $12.7 million loan for 800 E. Court Street Village. The loan will be used for the $23.6 million development project, which will be equipped with 149 rehabilitated senior units.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Mild winter affects local businesses

BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Local businesses look forward to Snowfest

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – Local businesses are looking forward to the rush that Zehnder’s Snowfest will hopefully bring. The state of Michigan snow carving competition began at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and the high school snow carving competition is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.
FRANKENMUTH, MI

