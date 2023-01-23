ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Weekly deals: Valentine’s specials, Frost Fest Warm Up, winter birthday party packages, and more

By Dustin Bartholomew
fayettevilleflyer.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Axios NW Arkansas

Restaurant review: Bella Vista's Cafe USA brings the comfort food

We met our copy editor James Gilzow to share tall tales, reminisce and enjoy breakfast at Cafe USA in Bella Vista last week. The setup: This place will remind most anyone from a small town of the cafe they grew up with: understated decor, lots of hot coffee and staple breakfast dishes made with varieties of bacon, eggs, sausage and bread.The grub: Worth opted for the French toast combo: Three pieces in a cinnamon custard with two each of eggs, bacon, sausage (links or patties) and hashbrowns ($14). The word that comes to mind is "simple" — the food...
BELLA VISTA, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

New comedy Kim’s Convenience opens at TheatreSquared

A new heartfelt comedy is playing at Fayetteville beginning this week in Fayetteville. Kim’s Convenience, the play by Ins Choi that became the award-winning, hit comedy series on Netflix, opened Jan. 25 in TheatreSquared and will run through Feb. 19. The show tells the story of character Mr. Kim’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools make decisions on Thursday snow

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Some schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will be closed or move to remote instruction Thursday.Follow this link for an up-to-date list. The Eureka Springs, Farmington, and Greenland school districts will do remote learning Thursday, as will the Northwest Technical Institute. Fayetteville, Elkins,...
BENTONVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Turpentine Creek rescues African cat caught on MO farm

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge was called in to assist after Missouri Game and Fish were alerted to the capture of an African serval that was spotted in Missouri several times over a six-month period. According to a media release from the Eureka Springs-based animal...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
5newsonline.com

What to know as closings begin to roll in due to snow in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — A major winter storm with heavy snow and severe travel risks is expected to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this afternoon, Jan. 24. For a full list of school closings, click here. List of non-school closings:. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) has given...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville trash and recycling pickup suspended Wednesday, Jan. 25

Fayetteville officials have suspended trash and recycling pickup for Wednesday, Jan. 25 after a winter storm brought heavy snowfall Tuesday that is expected to continue into Wednesday morning. Many area roads are slick, which has created safety and access concerns for heavy trucks getting into tight spaces and traversing hills,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville Public Schools closed Thursday with no AMI day

Classes at Fayetteville Public Schools were cancelled for Thursday, Jan. 26 following a winter storm that hit the area and brought over 8 inches of snow in some parts of town. Officials said continued poor road conditions along with numerous families, teachers and schools that are without power or internet led to a decision to fully close all public schools with no AMI day scheduled for Thursday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from Tuesday's storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley a day after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. 5,900 SWEPCO customers were without power Wednesday evening. The company hopes to restore power to 95% of its customers by 10 p.m. Thursday, Shantelle Jordan, company spokesperson, said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Two lucky Arkansans win $25,000 each in lottery

ARKANSAS, USA — A Fayetteville man and an Atkins woman are $25,000 richer after winning a lottery prize in drawings from last week. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Jonathan Pierangeli and Edna Owens claimed their prize from winning LOTTO tickets at the claim center in Little Rock. Pierangeli...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

University of Arkansas to close Wednesday due to inclement weather

The University of Arkansas will close on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to inclement weather, officials announced Tuesday night. IT services, blackboard help, university recreation, dining, the union, and library will operate on reduced hours. Razorback Transit and SafeRide operations will not be running on Wednesday, officials said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

University of Arkansas to open at 9:30 a.m. Thursday

The University of Arkansas will open on a delayed schedule on Thursday, Jan. 26 due to inclement weather. Buses began runnning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, campus will open at 9:30 a.m., and on-campus classes will also begin at 9:30 a.m. IT Services, Blackboard Help, University Recreation/HPER, Dining, Arkansas Union &...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

