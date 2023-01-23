Weekly deals: Valentine’s specials, Frost Fest Warm Up, winter birthday party packages, and more

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Related
Restaurant review: Bella Vista's Cafe USA brings the comfort food
We met our copy editor James Gilzow to share tall tales, reminisce and enjoy breakfast at Cafe USA in Bella Vista last week. The setup: This place will remind most anyone from a small town of the cafe they grew up with: understated decor, lots of hot coffee and staple breakfast dishes made with varieties of bacon, eggs, sausage and bread.The grub: Worth opted for the French toast combo: Three pieces in a cinnamon custard with two each of eggs, bacon, sausage (links or patties) and hashbrowns ($14). The word that comes to mind is "simple" — the food...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas restaurant could soon have James Beard Award bragging rights
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas chef is in the running for a James Beard Award. Rafael Rios at Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico in Bentonville is a semifinalist for the Best Chef in the South. Yeyo's is a family-run restaurant that has a brick-and-mortar location as well as...
fayettevilleflyer.com
New comedy Kim’s Convenience opens at TheatreSquared
A new heartfelt comedy is playing at Fayetteville beginning this week in Fayetteville. Kim’s Convenience, the play by Ins Choi that became the award-winning, hit comedy series on Netflix, opened Jan. 25 in TheatreSquared and will run through Feb. 19. The show tells the story of character Mr. Kim’s...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools make decisions on Thursday snow
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Some schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will be closed or move to remote instruction Thursday.Follow this link for an up-to-date list. The Eureka Springs, Farmington, and Greenland school districts will do remote learning Thursday, as will the Northwest Technical Institute. Fayetteville, Elkins,...
KHBS
Arkansas drivers should watch for potential refreeze this morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Drivers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley should watch out for icy patches on the roads Thursday morning. Between 2 and 10 inches of snow fell across the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Some of that snow began to slowly melt on Wednesday as...
Photo Gallery: Snowstorm rolls through Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
A snowstorm made its way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Jan. 24.
fourstateshomepage.com
Turpentine Creek rescues African cat caught on MO farm
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge was called in to assist after Missouri Game and Fish were alerted to the capture of an African serval that was spotted in Missouri several times over a six-month period. According to a media release from the Eureka Springs-based animal...
5newsonline.com
What to know as closings begin to roll in due to snow in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — A major winter storm with heavy snow and severe travel risks is expected to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this afternoon, Jan. 24. For a full list of school closings, click here. List of non-school closings:. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) has given...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville trash and recycling pickup suspended Wednesday, Jan. 25
Fayetteville officials have suspended trash and recycling pickup for Wednesday, Jan. 25 after a winter storm brought heavy snowfall Tuesday that is expected to continue into Wednesday morning. Many area roads are slick, which has created safety and access concerns for heavy trucks getting into tight spaces and traversing hills,...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville Public Schools closed Thursday with no AMI day
Classes at Fayetteville Public Schools were cancelled for Thursday, Jan. 26 following a winter storm that hit the area and brought over 8 inches of snow in some parts of town. Officials said continued poor road conditions along with numerous families, teachers and schools that are without power or internet led to a decision to fully close all public schools with no AMI day scheduled for Thursday.
KHBS
Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from Tuesday's storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
KHBS
ARDOT asks drivers to stay home as snow and slush cover Arkansas roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Snow and slush covered highways, interstates and major roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Many side roads across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are slushy or covered with snow, while many side roads are much worse. Tow trucks spent Tusday night on...
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Fayetteville, AR. - The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers Metropolitan area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population that's quickly approaching 600,000 residents.
KHBS
Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley a day after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. 5,900 SWEPCO customers were without power Wednesday evening. The company hopes to restore power to 95% of its customers by 10 p.m. Thursday, Shantelle Jordan, company spokesperson, said.
Fayetteville dispatcher loses home in fire, finds support in the community
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sandy Branson said she was in Texas with her husband when she received a text from her sister, Natisha, that her home had caught on fire. "It was Thursday evening and I got a text from Natisha that her husband thought that there was a fire," said Branson.
Two lucky Arkansans win $25,000 each in lottery
ARKANSAS, USA — A Fayetteville man and an Atkins woman are $25,000 richer after winning a lottery prize in drawings from last week. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Jonathan Pierangeli and Edna Owens claimed their prize from winning LOTTO tickets at the claim center in Little Rock. Pierangeli...
fayettevilleflyer.com
University of Arkansas to close Wednesday due to inclement weather
The University of Arkansas will close on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to inclement weather, officials announced Tuesday night. IT services, blackboard help, university recreation, dining, the union, and library will operate on reduced hours. Razorback Transit and SafeRide operations will not be running on Wednesday, officials said.
anadisgoi.com
Florida resident hits life-changing $1.29M jackpot at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland
ROLAND, Okla. – A Floridian truck driver named Wayne is $1.29 million richer after hitting a large jackpot during a stop at Cherokee Hotel & Casino Roland while on his route on Friday, Jan. 20. Wayne won the jackpot with a $3 bet on Aristocrat Gaming™’s Buffalo Grand™ progressive slot game.
fayettevilleflyer.com
University of Arkansas to open at 9:30 a.m. Thursday
The University of Arkansas will open on a delayed schedule on Thursday, Jan. 26 due to inclement weather. Buses began runnning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, campus will open at 9:30 a.m., and on-campus classes will also begin at 9:30 a.m. IT Services, Blackboard Help, University Recreation/HPER, Dining, Arkansas Union &...
Comments / 0