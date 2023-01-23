ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Atmore PD investigating after shots fired near park

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Atmore Police Department is working to identify who fired shots near a park Wednesday. Officers responded to the area of West Side Park on Wilson Avenue around 7:35 p.m. on a report of shots fired and found several spent casings in the street, according to Atmore PD.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating carjacking near Halls Mill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two men allegedly carjacked a person near Halls Mill Road. Officials said MPD officers were called to Cherokee Street at 1:45 a.m., for a carjacking. Officers said the victim was parked on Murry Hill Court near Cherokee Street when two […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MOBILE POLICE: We Want Jimaurice Pierce to Turn Himself In.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Jimaurice Pierce is one of three teens accused in that shoot-out at the WalMart on the I-65 East Service Road. Two of the suspects are behind bars, but Pierce is still out there. Mobile Police are hoping someone can tell them where he is, but they’d really like for Pierce to come in on his own accord.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Family impacted by recent Mobile Police chase takes concerns to city leaders

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Speaking at the city council meeting Tuesday, Christopher Edwards made it clear he wants answers after a car slammed into his sister's home off Stanton Road earlier this month. The driver 34-year-old Joseph Pritchet died. Mobile Police say he was driving fast and lost control as they chased him when he wouldn't stop.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

BCSO issues BOLO for stolen travel trailer

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2006 Sunnybrook travel trailer taken from the Bay Minette-Stapleton area on Jan. 13. The trailer does not have a tag and the direction of travel when it was...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrests man after short pursuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department took a man into custody last night after he fled an attempted traffic stop, according to police. Authorities said approximately 4:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on St. Stephens Court when the subject sped off. MPD said the driver stopped the...
MOBILE, AL
WHNT News 19

Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigates possible social media threat involving Baker High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Protocols have been followed to increase safety at Baker High School while police investigate a possible threat that may have circulated on social media, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the school at 8901 Airport Blvd. around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating two shootings from Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating two shootings from Saturday night, neither causing any injuries. Police said the first shooting occurred at 8:39 a.m. when officers responded to the 200 block of Berkley Avenue in reference to shots fired. MPD said upon arrival, they discovered the victims...
MOBILE, AL

