Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS to Temporarily Suspend Services in Certain Areas of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenAlabama State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Atmore PD investigating after shots fired near park
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Atmore Police Department is working to identify who fired shots near a park Wednesday. Officers responded to the area of West Side Park on Wilson Avenue around 7:35 p.m. on a report of shots fired and found several spent casings in the street, according to Atmore PD.
Mobile Police investigating carjacking near Halls Mill Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two men allegedly carjacked a person near Halls Mill Road. Officials said MPD officers were called to Cherokee Street at 1:45 a.m., for a carjacking. Officers said the victim was parked on Murry Hill Court near Cherokee Street when two […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MOBILE POLICE: We Want Jimaurice Pierce to Turn Himself In.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Jimaurice Pierce is one of three teens accused in that shoot-out at the WalMart on the I-65 East Service Road. Two of the suspects are behind bars, but Pierce is still out there. Mobile Police are hoping someone can tell them where he is, but they’d really like for Pierce to come in on his own accord.
utv44.com
Family impacted by recent Mobile Police chase takes concerns to city leaders
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Speaking at the city council meeting Tuesday, Christopher Edwards made it clear he wants answers after a car slammed into his sister's home off Stanton Road earlier this month. The driver 34-year-old Joseph Pritchet died. Mobile Police say he was driving fast and lost control as they chased him when he wouldn't stop.
WALA-TV FOX10
Traffic stop uncovers trafficking operation and leads to girl’s rescue, Baldwin County SO says
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Baldwin County on Wednesday revealed a human trafficking operation and resulted in the rescue of an 18-year-old victim, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies assigned to the Special Operations Unit conducted the traffic stop on Interstate 10 near the...
Family members of damaged home from police pursuit address concerns in front of Mobile city council
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The conversation continues about the police pursuits in Mobile after the family whose house was damaged from a speeding driver speak out in front of Mobile City Council. Christopher Edwards, the brother of the homeowner, Myra Edwards spoke in front of all seven councilmen. His sister’s home was damaged from the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO issues BOLO for stolen travel trailer
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2006 Sunnybrook travel trailer taken from the Bay Minette-Stapleton area on Jan. 13. The trailer does not have a tag and the direction of travel when it was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Caught on surveillance video: suspect knocks over artwork in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An iconic piece of art was defaced over the weekend in Downtown Mobile. MPD is now looking for two suspects after surveillance video shows one of them kicking over an oyster sculpture in Bienville Square. Ginger Woechan is the artist of the oyster, and she says...
George County woman arrested for allegedly possessing stolen gun, damaging phone lines
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a woman who allegedly cut power lines and was caught with a stolen gun in the Rocky Creek Community on Old Mobile Highway early Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from GCSO. 53-year-old Paula Carol Clements, of Lucedale, was booked into […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests man after short pursuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department took a man into custody last night after he fled an attempted traffic stop, according to police. Authorities said approximately 4:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on St. Stephens Court when the subject sped off. MPD said the driver stopped the...
George County man arrested for allegedly shooting towards deputies
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail for allegedly shooting towards sheriff’s deputies and fleeing. George Co. deputies and members of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an individual disturbing the peace by shooting and making threats near Albert Davis Road and Lloyd Eubanks Road in […]
Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes police investigating after drug laced candy sends MGM student to the hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes Police and the Mobile County Public School system are investigating after finding drug laced candy at Mary G. Montgomery High School. Virginia Guy with the Drug Education Council says it’s a huge concern in the community. “Not a week goes by that I don’t...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: Three teens face charges after MGM student comes in contact with laced candy
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Three teenagers will face charges connected to drug-laced candy at Mary G. Montgomery High School. One student was rushed to the hospital after eating some of that candy this week. FOX 10 News has learned the youngest suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is also accused of stealing...
WALA-TV FOX10
Witness records bizarre scene, as MPD investigates death at Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are still a lot of questions surrounding a bizarre incident right in the parking lot of an MPD precinct in Tillman’s Corner. Mobile Police say two men, one of them badly injured, suddenly rolled into that lot around 7:00 Saturday night. Witnesses tell FOX...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigates possible social media threat involving Baker High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Protocols have been followed to increase safety at Baker High School while police investigate a possible threat that may have circulated on social media, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the school at 8901 Airport Blvd. around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to...
WEAR
Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste arrested for fraud, larceny in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste was arrested late Wednesday night on fraud and multiple counts of larceny. LaCoste -- who was charged with larceny last November in Santa Rosa County -- is facing these charges in Escambia County:. larceny - between $20,000-$100,000 (two counts) insurance fraud -...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating two shootings from Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating two shootings from Saturday night, neither causing any injuries. Police said the first shooting occurred at 8:39 a.m. when officers responded to the 200 block of Berkley Avenue in reference to shots fired. MPD said upon arrival, they discovered the victims...
Florida man allegedly stabs Lyft driver after meeting with probation officer: Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After meeting with his probation officer, a Pensacola man allegedly stabbed a Lyft driver in the back of the head, before hiding from police at a neighboring business, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. River Austin Sewell, 27, was charged with aggravated battery, destroying evidence and burglary. On Jan. […]
utv44.com
Mobile Police trying to identify who broke Bienville Square sculpture
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police are trying to identify the person or persons who broke one of the sculptures that line Bienville square. If you have any information on how this happened please call 251-434-8498 or MPD non-emergency at 251-208-7211.
Comments / 0