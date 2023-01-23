MACOMB/Moline, IL – One candidate will interview Friday, Jan. 6, for the position of Western Illinois University Director of Institutional Research. Alan J. Simmons, research director for the Center for State Policy and Leadership at the University of Illinois Springfield, will be on the Macomb campus Friday, Jan. 6. An open session, in person and over Zoom, will be held from 1:20-1:50 p.m. in Stipes Hall, room 120. The Zoom portion of the meeting can be found at wiu.zoom.us/j/99535751534.

MACOMB, IL ・ 20 DAYS AGO