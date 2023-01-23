ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KEOKUK, IA
nprillinois.org

Snow expected in central Illinois

Accumulating snow is expected to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow is forecast for all of central Illinois, but the heaviest amounts are likely east of I-55. The Springfield and Jacksonville areas could receive between 2 to 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service Tuesday afternoon. The timing...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide

(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
GALESBURG, IL
muddyrivernews.com

MRN WEATHER: Snow days for thee, but not for me

Meteorologist Brent Clair tells us when the snow will stop today. Hilbing Auto Body brings you this weather report. And while Quincy Public School students and teachers trudged through smidge of slop on the roads today, some got lucky. Here are today’s weather-related cancelations. SCHOOL CANCELATIONS. MISSOURI. Canton R-5.
QUINCY, IL
QuadCities.com

Help Becky Fight Cancer January 28 at The Village

Friend to the arts Becky has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She has been receiving intense treatment in Peoria for the last several months and is right on the cusp of receiving a bone marrow transplant. This is America. That stuff is crazy expensive. Many of you have already...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Troopers called to deadly crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers and Morgan County deputies were called out for a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of US Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Part of US Route 67 northbound and US Route 67...
QuadCities.com

Documentary Featuring Interview with Western Illinois Film Professor Wins Mid-America Emmy

A feature-length documentary, which included an interview with Western Illinois University Film Professor Richard Ness, was recently awarded a Mid-America Emmy. “Jean Seberg: Actress • Activist • Icon” was produced by Garry McGee, of McMarr, Ltd., who is one of Ness’ former students, as well as Kelly and Tammy Rundle, previous Emmy winners from Fourth Wall Films.
MACOMB, IL
QuadCities.com

How Many Candidates Will Interview For Western Illinois Director of Institutional Research?

MACOMB/Moline, IL – One candidate will interview Friday, Jan. 6, for the position of Western Illinois University Director of Institutional Research. Alan J. Simmons, research director for the Center for State Policy and Leadership at the University of Illinois Springfield, will be on the Macomb campus Friday, Jan. 6. An open session, in person and over Zoom, will be held from 1:20-1:50 p.m. in Stipes Hall, room 120. The Zoom portion of the meeting can be found at wiu.zoom.us/j/99535751534.
MACOMB, IL
QuadCities.com

The Belle Rangers Rock Bishop Hill TONIGHT!

The Belle Rangers will rock Bishop Hill tonight at 7pm!. The Belle Rangers are a roots-rock band shaped by earthy tones and riveting tales. From whiskey-soaked tragedies to country-metal ghost stories, their music exhibits a unique display of depth, precision, and showmanship. Acoustic and electric guitars intertwine with banjo, electric bass, and drums to form the foundation. Tight three-part vocal harmonies glide over the top, completing the sound. The Belle Rangers are as inventive as they are timeless. Their sound will fill the smallest of rooms, and the biggest of stages.
BISHOP HILL, IL
