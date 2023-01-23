ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio: $200 bonus bets for NBA on TNT, Cavs matchup tonight

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective FanDuel Ohio customers can score $200 in bonus bets when they register here and place a qualifying $5+ bet on...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best wings in the area. Their jumbo wings have plenty of meat on them. You can get them plain or tossed in a variety of sauces. Sauce options include mild, medium, hot, inferno, gameday, ranch, Cajun ranch, teriyaki, honey mustard, mango habanero, smoky BBQ, BBQ, buffalo jerk, Jamaican jerk, sweet sriracha, butter garlic, parmesan garlic, and hot garlic. They also offer delicious dry rubs like Jamaican jerk, Erin's six pepper, and brown sugar bourbon. In addition to traditional wings, Dante's offers boneless wings.
NBC4 Columbus

How legal marijuana could affect Ohio’s medical dispensaries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s medical marijuana industry has too much pot and not enough patients to consume it. And, as an effort to fully legalize the drug inches closer to making its way onto the November ballot, the already-oversaturated medical marijuana market in the Buckeye State could encounter another problem: cannabis competition. “Since adult-use […]
Cleveland.com

Householder trial: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After two days, the racketeering trial in Cincinnati of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was put on hold for the rest of the week when a juror tested positive for Covid-19. When the trial to prove Householder tested positive for Corruptvid-19 resumes, a case can be made it would be more fitting to do so at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, since Householder is accused of orchestrating a bribery scheme of FirstEnergy to pass House Bill 6 supporting the utilities two financially failing nuclear power plants.
Motley Fool

3 Cannabis Companies To Watch if Ohio Approves Adult-Use Cannabis Sales

Ohio saw a rise of 72.8% this year in medical cannabis sales. Green Thumb Industries and Cresco Labs each have the state maximum of five dispensaries in the state. Curaleaf, with a processing facility in Johnstown, could easily expand on its two dispensaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
crawfordcountynow.com

AP girls state prep basketball poll Jan. 24

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. DIVISION I. 1. Mason (10) 16-1 172 1. 2. West Clermont (5) 18-0 162 3. 3. Liberty...
Fox 19

LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Cleveland.com

Just who are these people on SNAP about to see cuts in food stamp help? In Ohio, a lot of workers and families with children

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in March will impact hundreds of thousands of Ohio households of all backgrounds, from older Ohioans and married couples to two-worker households and those with disabilities, according to the latest census estimates. From ahead of the pandemic in 2019 to...
Cleveland.com

Community Policy