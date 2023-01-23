Read full article on original website
Bet365 Ohio promo code: Bet $1, get $200 bonus bets for Wednesday night games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tuesday night’s NBA, NHL and college basketball slate has a number of huge games and you can turn a $1 bet...
FanDuel Ohio: $200 bonus bets for NBA on TNT, Cavs matchup tonight
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective FanDuel Ohio customers can score $200 in bonus bets when they register here and place a qualifying $5+ bet on...
From a Guardians fan favorite to a legendary coach, 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards honor NE Ohio’s finest
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Guardians fan favorite, a longtime football coach who has made it his mission to mentor players on and off the field, and a solid season on the diamond were among the honorees at the 23rd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. The awards serve as a moment...
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best wings in the area. Their jumbo wings have plenty of meat on them. You can get them plain or tossed in a variety of sauces. Sauce options include mild, medium, hot, inferno, gameday, ranch, Cajun ranch, teriyaki, honey mustard, mango habanero, smoky BBQ, BBQ, buffalo jerk, Jamaican jerk, sweet sriracha, butter garlic, parmesan garlic, and hot garlic. They also offer delicious dry rubs like Jamaican jerk, Erin's six pepper, and brown sugar bourbon. In addition to traditional wings, Dante's offers boneless wings.
Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023; jackpot $526 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in its drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, for a jackpot estimated at $526 million. The numbers are 9-17-20-38-40 Powerball 18 Power Play 2x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 3-8-11-31-41-47 Kicker 720793. The jackpot is $4.5 million for the drawing...
These states are considered the worst to drive in — Where does Ohio rank?
Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
Public records contradict claims by Larry Householder’s lawyers in his corruption trial: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lawyers for ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder say he did not benefit almost $500,000 for his participation in this illicit bribery scheme, but rather the money was a loan from Jeff Longstreth, a former top political aide. We’re talking about the defense -- and the public records...
Another Northeast Ohio movie theater shutters: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters for months, many of our movie-watching habits changed for good. When was the last time you went to the movies?. There may be no...
Big Mega Millions winner hits $31 million jackpot: See where the lucky ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — We have a winner!. One lucky ticket sold in Massachusetts just hit the $31 million jackpot in Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing. There were also winning tickets worth $1 million sold in Florida and New Jersey. Here in Ohio, there were thousands of other smaller prizes...
How legal marijuana could affect Ohio’s medical dispensaries
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s medical marijuana industry has too much pot and not enough patients to consume it. And, as an effort to fully legalize the drug inches closer to making its way onto the November ballot, the already-oversaturated medical marijuana market in the Buckeye State could encounter another problem: cannabis competition. “Since adult-use […]
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
Householder trial: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After two days, the racketeering trial in Cincinnati of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was put on hold for the rest of the week when a juror tested positive for Covid-19. When the trial to prove Householder tested positive for Corruptvid-19 resumes, a case can be made it would be more fitting to do so at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, since Householder is accused of orchestrating a bribery scheme of FirstEnergy to pass House Bill 6 supporting the utilities two financially failing nuclear power plants.
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to Miss
Ohio is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
Motley Fool
3 Cannabis Companies To Watch if Ohio Approves Adult-Use Cannabis Sales
Ohio saw a rise of 72.8% this year in medical cannabis sales. Green Thumb Industries and Cresco Labs each have the state maximum of five dispensaries in the state. Curaleaf, with a processing facility in Johnstown, could easily expand on its two dispensaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
A long Deer Season comes to a close
In a deer season that lasted 135 days, Ohio hunters tagged over 203,300 deer for the 2022-23 season. Of that number 92,000 plus were taken by
crawfordcountynow.com
AP girls state prep basketball poll Jan. 24
The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. DIVISION I. 1. Mason (10) 16-1 172 1. 2. West Clermont (5) 18-0 162 3. 3. Liberty...
Fox 19
LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Just who are these people on SNAP about to see cuts in food stamp help? In Ohio, a lot of workers and families with children
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in March will impact hundreds of thousands of Ohio households of all backgrounds, from older Ohioans and married couples to two-worker households and those with disabilities, according to the latest census estimates. From ahead of the pandemic in 2019 to...
