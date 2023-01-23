Read full article on original website
Lon Lugten
2d ago
If Joe is going to take credit for gas prices going down and talk proud like he really helped then we can blame the dementia patient for gas prices increasing.
8
Gene Reno
2d ago
don't blame our governor for the high gas prices blame this president we have not doing his job like Trump was we need to put Trump back in office
4
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
A fishing license in Florida
A fishing license in Florida costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a one-year license. There are also options for 3-day, 7-day, and annual non-resident licenses.
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?
As widely reported in the news for years now, Florida's citrus crop has been decreasing and it just looks to get worse in the coming years. Still, everything hits home once the story takes on a personal connection, as it did for me.
Florida landowners are eligible for $2.3 million
The Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service announced landowners are eligible for $2.6 million
Gas prices spike overnight after surging last week in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices are on the rise in Florida. AAA said the state’s average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel jumped 15 cents last week, landing at $3.41 on Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. That price set a new high for...
Florida Senate committee discusses possible fee hikes on electric vehicles
(The Center Square) —The Florida Senate Committee of Transportation met in Tallahassee on Tuesday to discuss fees to be imposed on Floridians who drive electric vehicles. The committee was tasked to work out appropriate fees, depending on what type of EV was being used. Battery-only cars would have a higher fee than a hybrid that uses an internal combustion motor in tandem with the battery. According to Committee Chair Sen....
US housing affordability hell 'can't beat' the Florida heat
As housing affordability controls the fate of homebuyers in 2023, can Florida keep up with its population growth? Sunshine State transplants, Katrina Campins and Cheryl Casone weigh in.
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
Bill Gives Thumbs Down To Florida Left Lane Drivers
A House Republican this week filed a proposal that seeks to prevent motorists from driving in the left lane on roads with speed limits of at least 65 mph. Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, filed the bill (HB 421) for consideration during the legislative session
Is Florida actually cheaper than other states?
About 500,000 people made the move from other states to Florida last year. The influx of people relocating to the Sunshine State from other parts of the U.S. is not slowing down.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Florida House is the only state embassy in Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C., is known for many things — the seat of power for the United States, amazing museums and monuments, and embassies representing nearly every country in the world. But did you know that Florida is the only state in America to have an embassy in our nation’s capital?
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz dominates All Area big school defense
This is the third of five stories unveiling the 2022 Bosshardt Realty All Area Football Teams. Click here to read about the Small School Offense, Small School Defense and Big School Offense teams. Fall 2022 marked another banner season for the Buchholz Bobcats. A year after advancing to the state...
wlrn.org
Florida mail-in voters need to apply for new ballots
Due to a change in state law, Florida voters interested in voting by mail have to apply for new ballots. Since 2002, mail-in voting has soared in popularity. In 2022, the Florida Division of Elections reported more than 2.7 million Floridians voted by mail in November's general election. Another 1.5 million residents received ballots but did not return them.
WESH
Florida power companies want to raise electric bills up to 20%
ORLANDO, Fla. — The price of groceries is up. The price of gas is up. Now on top of that, two major power companies in Central Florida say they want to increase your power rates. Florida Power and Light, which services 75% of the state, and Duke Energy say...
Feds investigate Florida nursing schools that sold thousands of fake diplomas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal investigators are warning healthcare facilities nationwide after uncovering a scheme that sold thousands of fake diplomas to people looking to work as nurses. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Prosecutors said this involved three nursing schools in South Florida. More than two dozen...
ecowatch.com
Florida’s Three Major Utilities Propose 10% to 20% Rate Hikes, Citing Hurricane Damage, Natural Gas Prices
A combination of climate-fueled extreme weather events and a reliance on fossil fuels could raise the electricity bills of many Floridians this spring. Three of the state’s largest utilities — Florida Power & Light (FPL), Duke Energy and Tampa Electric Company (TECO) — have asked the state’s Public Service Commission (PSC) to approve rate hikes to cover an increase in natural gas prices and the cost of restoring the grid following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
Tornado rips through Houston area, tens of thousands in Texas without power
A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The warning expired as the system moved to the east. The storm damaged commercial buildings, homes and...
Head of FPL retiring amid controversy
The leader of Florida’s primary electric company, which has been embroiled in controversy over allegations that it backed sham election candidates and spied on a journalist, will be stepping down next month, it was announced Wednesday.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Beverage Manufacturer to Build $160 Million Facility in Louisiana
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling announced plans to...
click orlando
More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida State Lottery recently said over 5,000 winners “show(ed) potential outstanding state owed debt balance” within the last year. A public records request filed by WKMG-TV News 6 to the state lottery office shows that a total of 5,060 winners from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 10, 2023, owed money.
WESH
Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
