Read full article on original website
Penipulation
2d ago
IEPs are meant to kill a rainforest & present no real substance. Trust me, I know. It's sad our kids can't get the services they need. I know that all too well also.
Reply(3)
2
Related
Washington Examiner
'Equity' at work: How a Fairfax County school's admissions policies discriminate against students
In light of the recent awards scandal afflicting northern Virginia’s high schools, we have to wonder if Fairfax County’s school board and Superintendent Michelle Reid are concerned at all with fulfilling their basic responsibilities to educate our children. Plummeting test scores and so-called equitable grading have forced parents to wake up to the fact that equity fervor eclipsed merit long ago. Even in once revered schools such as the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ), achievement has given way to leftist ideology.
Proposal would require Virginia students to pass citizenship test to graduate
A new proposal passed by a House of Delegates committee would add a new standardized test for Virginia high school students, drawing questions from the naturalization test given to immigrants seeking citizenship.
athleticbusiness.com
Students, Parents Urge Virginia's Largest School District to Provide More Athletic Trainers
Parents and students in a school district in Virginia are urging leaders to provide more athletic trainers for student-athlete safety. The Fairfax County School District is Virginia's largest school system, and WJLA-TV reported that there is growing concern athletes don't have the necessary support as athletes face risk on the field.
actionnews5.com
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CNN) – Virginia’s state attorney general is investigating a National Merit awards controversy in Fairfax County, where multiple high schools delayed notifying students about their National Merit Scholarships but called it human error. Parents and other critics said the lapse was intentional, and now the...
17 Northern Virginia schools failed to inform students of National Merit recognition
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — What began as an investigation into the awards notification protocols at one Fairfax County high school has snowballed into an issue impacting numerous schools across the Commonwealth. As of Friday afternoon, 17 Northern Virginia high schools reportedly failed to notify parents and students of who won National Merit awards in a timely manner.
Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation
The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before…
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. school leaders focusing on security, social learning after student brawl
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After a video surfaced on social media of a brutal all-out brawl in the hallway of Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg last week, 7News pushed school leaders for answers on how they plan to address the fight and prevent a repeat. Several students were...
shoredailynews.com
Youngkin requests legislation to require schools to notify parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that he has requested Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico) and Delegate Nick Freitas (Culpeper) to sponsor legislation on his behalf to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. In December, it was...
cardinalnews.org
House panel to consider transforming Catawba Hospital into substance use treatment center
RICHMOND – When Del. Sam Rasoul asked Virginia’s legislature last year to fund a study looking into the feasibility of transforming Catawba Hospital into a state-of-the-art campus offering substance use disorder treatment and addiction recovery, the Democrat from Roanoke knew that the need for such a facility was beyond dire.
Incident At Montgomery County School Prompts Safety, Transparency Concerns
The high school will host an emergency safety meeting on Jan. 30 following parent concerns. Students and community members are pressing a Montgomery County high school for greater transparency, after seven hours elapsed between the time two students were found seemingly unconscious in a bathroom and when officials sent out a notice to parents.
Lawsuit Delays Grant Program For Alexandria’s Entrepreneurs Of Color
A grant program aimed at supporting business owners of color in Alexandria has been delayed, due to a lawsuit filed against the city this week. ALXnow first reported the news. Filed in U.S. District Court by local defense contractor Tridentis LLC, the lawsuit claims the city’s BIPOC Small Business Program is “blatantly illegal” for excluding white business owners. According to the filing, Tridentis is a local business “who wants to apply for the program but is excluded because the owner is the wrong race.” It goes on to clarify that Tridentis is owned by a white Alexandria resident.
WSLS
New Virginia bill proposes controversial gender identity legislation
RICHMOND, Va. – A fight is raging in the General Assembly over parental rights. A new bill will require schools in Virginia to notify parents if their child identifies as a gender other than their biological sex. Narissa Rahaman is the executive director of Equality Virginia and worries it...
'Virtual school is no substitute' | Parents frustrated over HVAC issues closing Taylor Elementary School
ARLINGTON, Va. — After three days of closures and virtual learning due to an HVAC issue, parents at an Arlington County elementary school are expressing frustrations. Taylor Elementary School, which serves 527 students in pre-K through fifth grade, was forced to close Monday and Tuesday due to there being no power or heat in the building stemming from the HVAC issue. On Tuesday, the school notified the community that if the issue could not be resolved, virtual learning would be conducted Wednesday, which was indeed what happened. The school system followed up with instructions on how to "prepare for virtual instruction."
WDBJ7.com
School districts look to fill hundreds of teacher positions at job fair
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple school districts are looking to fill hundreds of jobs across Southwest Virginia. According to the Western Virginia Public Education Consortium, there are 500 open teaching jobs across Southwest Virginia. To help fill some of those holes, a teacher recruiting job fair is taking place this...
Proposal banning blue headlights is passed by Virginia senate
A ban on installing blue headlights in Virginia could soon become a law after the Virginia senate passed a bill.
Virginia eviction filings surge by 86%, state introduces pilot program to assist those facing housing insecurity
RICHMOND, VA. - Many families in Virginia struggle to keep their homes as evictions rise due to the pandemic. In response, the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program has awarded nearly $3 million to groups assisting those facing housing insecurity, but this is not enough to meet the growing need.
WAVY News 10
Virginia legislature weighs medically assisted dying
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A proposed Senate bill would make medically assisted dying legal in Virginia. The bill, SB 930 , is sponsored by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Dist. 10) and Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Dist. 33). The bill will go before the full Committee on Education and Health Thursday.
Poll: Voters Oppose Boundaries Between Students & Schools They Hope to Attend
A new poll shows a majority of Virginia parents and voters want families to have greater flexibility when choosing schools for their children, and believe students should be able to attend any public school regardless of proximity to their residence. The poll, released late last year by education advocacy group Yes. Every Kid. and conducted […]
Texas education professor shares school safety best practices in hopes of protecting Virginia students
As Richneck Elementary prepares to reopen, a Texas educational leadership professor, who trains other educators on topics like school safety, shares useful best practices that could protect students in the Commonwealth.
Virginia bill introduced to remove hate speech from public spaces
RICHMOND, Va. — In response to antisemitic graffiti being drawn in Virginia, a bill was proposed by Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D- 87th District) to require local governments to remove hate speech from public places. The bill also proposes that local governments remove the hate speech if a private owner does not do so.
DCist
Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 4