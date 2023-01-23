ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Penipulation
2d ago

IEPs are meant to kill a rainforest & present no real substance. Trust me, I know. It's sad our kids can't get the services they need. I know that all too well also.

Washington Examiner

'Equity' at work: How a Fairfax County school's admissions policies discriminate against students

In light of the recent awards scandal afflicting northern Virginia’s high schools, we have to wonder if Fairfax County’s school board and Superintendent Michelle Reid are concerned at all with fulfilling their basic responsibilities to educate our children. Plummeting test scores and so-called equitable grading have forced parents to wake up to the fact that equity fervor eclipsed merit long ago. Even in once revered schools such as the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ), achievement has given way to leftist ideology.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Youngkin requests legislation to require schools to notify parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards

RICHMOND, VA –  Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that he has requested Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico) and Delegate Nick Freitas (Culpeper) to sponsor legislation on his behalf to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. In December, it was...
VIRGINIA STATE
DCist

Lawsuit Delays Grant Program For Alexandria’s Entrepreneurs Of Color

A grant program aimed at supporting business owners of color in Alexandria has been delayed, due to a lawsuit filed against the city this week. ALXnow first reported the news. Filed in U.S. District Court by local defense contractor Tridentis LLC, the lawsuit claims the city’s BIPOC Small Business Program is “blatantly illegal” for excluding white business owners. According to the filing, Tridentis is a local business “who wants to apply for the program but is excluded because the owner is the wrong race.” It goes on to clarify that Tridentis is owned by a white Alexandria resident.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

'Virtual school is no substitute' | Parents frustrated over HVAC issues closing Taylor Elementary School

ARLINGTON, Va. — After three days of closures and virtual learning due to an HVAC issue, parents at an Arlington County elementary school are expressing frustrations. Taylor Elementary School, which serves 527 students in pre-K through fifth grade, was forced to close Monday and Tuesday due to there being no power or heat in the building stemming from the HVAC issue. On Tuesday, the school notified the community that if the issue could not be resolved, virtual learning would be conducted Wednesday, which was indeed what happened. The school system followed up with instructions on how to "prepare for virtual instruction."
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

School districts look to fill hundreds of teacher positions at job fair

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple school districts are looking to fill hundreds of jobs across Southwest Virginia. According to the Western Virginia Public Education Consortium, there are 500 open teaching jobs across Southwest Virginia. To help fill some of those holes, a teacher recruiting job fair is taking place this...
SALEM, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia legislature weighs medically assisted dying

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A proposed Senate bill would make medically assisted dying legal in Virginia. The bill, SB 930 , is sponsored by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Dist. 10) and Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Dist. 33). The bill will go before the full Committee on Education and Health Thursday.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Virginia bill introduced to remove hate speech from public spaces

RICHMOND, Va. — In response to antisemitic graffiti being drawn in Virginia, a bill was proposed by Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D- 87th District) to require local governments to remove hate speech from public places. The bill also proposes that local governments remove the hate speech if a private owner does not do so.
VIRGINIA STATE
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

