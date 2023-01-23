(CNN) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration wants to simplify the COVID-19 vaccine process to look more like what happens with the flu vaccine, according to documents posted online on Monday. That could include streamlining the vaccine composition, immunization schedules and periodic updates of COVID-19 vaccines.The FDA said it expects to assess circulating strains of the coronavirus at least annually and decide in June which strains to select for the fall season, much like the process to update annual flu vaccines.Moving forward, the agency said, most people may need only one dose of the latest COVID-19 shot to restore protection, regardless...

