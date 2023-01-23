Read full article on original website
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Leading chants of “Black history is American history,” prominent civil-rights attorney Ben Crump on Wednesday threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. “The question really is this, brothers and sisters. Are we going to let...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump announced Wednesday he will file a lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis if he does not allow the AP African American Studies course to be taught in Florida high schools. “Are we going to let Governor DeSantis, or anybody, exterminate Black History...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorney Ben Crump announced Tuesday night his intention to sue Governor DeSantis for denying the AP African American Studies course. Students and elected officials will announce their intention to sue Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida for preventing the Advanced Placement African American Studies course from being taught in Florida high schools alongside nationally recognized civil rights and personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and Craig Whisenhunt.
