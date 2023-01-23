ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Billie Lee Taylor: 1926-2023

Billie Lee Taylor, 96, of Centralia, Washington, passed away at Sharon Care Center Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, following a long life full of adventure and love. She was born Nov. 27, 1926, in Port Townsend, Washington, to Harry and Geneva (Clem) Milton, and was raised here in the Centralia area on Fords Prairie and in Galvin.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Roxie Elwood: 1940-2022

Roxie Luoma (Looper) Elwood went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 20, 2022. Roxie was born in Crescent City, California on Feb. 14, 1940, and graduated from Grants Pass High School in Oregon in 1958. Roxie married her high school sweetheart, Duane H. Elwood, on...
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Jan. 25, 2023

• ERIC FORREST K. GREENLAND, 65, Westport, died Jan. 17 at Sharon Care Center. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • GILBERT T. KIMBROUGH, 90, Centralia, died Jan. 19 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • WALLACE H. TIPPERY. 95, Centralia,...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Photo: Napavine State Champs Honored by Lewis County Commissioners

The state 2B champion Napavine Tigers football team was honored Tuesday by the Lewis County commissioners at the commissioners’ weekly meeting at the county courthouse in Chehalis. The commissioners applauded 16-year head coach Josh Fay and the team’s seven senior class members. “The team successfully went undefeated and won the state championship; a high accomplishment,” Commission Chair Sean Swope said. The Tigers completed the 2022 season with a 13-0 record. Their 41-27 win over Okanogan in the state championship game was the school’s fourth football championship, the first since 2016. Pictured from left are Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock, Swope, Fay, Cody Keys, Ashton Wirt, Deacon Parker, Jose Gaona, Mario Lara, Max O’Neill, Gabe Harris and Commissioner Scott Brummer.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Blazers Fall in Longview

LCC 46 40 — 86 Centralia: Frazier 20, Guillory 13, Keperling 9, Brown 6, Quinland Jr. 5, Kelly 4, Cline 3, Kaut 1. LCC: Steward 17, McCoy 16, Royal III 12, Harvey 11, Horn 9, Zeller 9, Morris 7, Hardy 2, Holden 2, Leitz 1. The Centralia men’s basketball...
LONGVIEW, WA
Chronicle

No, the 1B Coastal League Isn’t Refusing to Play Oakville

There have been one or two times when Oakville coach Marcus Whittaker expected to wake up to a firestorm, but Wednesday was not one of them. Come the morning, though, there it was. “I had coaches, friends texting me, and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” said the second-year...
OAKVILLE, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

Yelm football star looking for new home

A Yelm High School football star that helped the Tornados win the programs first ever State Championship announced on Monday that he has lost his scholarship from a Division-1 University in the Northwest. Kyler Ronquillo is a 3-star recruit in the class of 2023 and originally committed to Portland State...
YELM, WA
Chronicle

Two Suspects in Unrelated Homicides Released Wednesday Pending Charges in Lewis County

It’s rare that the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office receives two unrelated homicide cases within the same week; and even rarer that each case requires investigation that will take longer than a 72-hour investigative hold will allow. Yet, that’s the situation the prosecutor’s office found itself in on Wednesday....
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Mint City Roasters Ribbon-Cutting ; Lewis County Fire District 5 Blood Pressure Check; Newaukum Golf Course Weekly Bingo

To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Jan. 23 through 27 at the Napavine Main Fire Station, 115 E. Washington St., Napavine; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents are encouraged to come to the Napavine Fire Station and get their blood pressure taken...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy