The state 2B champion Napavine Tigers football team was honored Tuesday by the Lewis County commissioners at the commissioners’ weekly meeting at the county courthouse in Chehalis. The commissioners applauded 16-year head coach Josh Fay and the team’s seven senior class members. “The team successfully went undefeated and won the state championship; a high accomplishment,” Commission Chair Sean Swope said. The Tigers completed the 2022 season with a 13-0 record. Their 41-27 win over Okanogan in the state championship game was the school’s fourth football championship, the first since 2016. Pictured from left are Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock, Swope, Fay, Cody Keys, Ashton Wirt, Deacon Parker, Jose Gaona, Mario Lara, Max O’Neill, Gabe Harris and Commissioner Scott Brummer.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO