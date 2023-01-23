Read full article on original website
In Loving Memory of Billie Lee Taylor: 1926-2023
Billie Lee Taylor, 96, of Centralia, Washington, passed away at Sharon Care Center Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, following a long life full of adventure and love. She was born Nov. 27, 1926, in Port Townsend, Washington, to Harry and Geneva (Clem) Milton, and was raised here in the Centralia area on Fords Prairie and in Galvin.
In Loving Memory of Roxie Elwood: 1940-2022
Roxie Luoma (Looper) Elwood went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 20, 2022. Roxie was born in Crescent City, California on Feb. 14, 1940, and graduated from Grants Pass High School in Oregon in 1958. Roxie married her high school sweetheart, Duane H. Elwood, on...
Death Notices: Jan. 25, 2023
• ERIC FORREST K. GREENLAND, 65, Westport, died Jan. 17 at Sharon Care Center. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • GILBERT T. KIMBROUGH, 90, Centralia, died Jan. 19 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • WALLACE H. TIPPERY. 95, Centralia,...
Centralia Volunteers Honored at City Council Meeting; January Declared Volunteer Appreciation Month
Winners of the 2022 City of Centralia Volunteer Award were honored and presented plaques for their volunteer work in the city during Tuesday night’s regular city council meeting. The honorees were:. • Marveen Rohr, Don Hays and Loretta Hays for their volunteer work taking care of Greenwood Memorial Park.
Photo: Napavine State Champs Honored by Lewis County Commissioners
The state 2B champion Napavine Tigers football team was honored Tuesday by the Lewis County commissioners at the commissioners’ weekly meeting at the county courthouse in Chehalis. The commissioners applauded 16-year head coach Josh Fay and the team’s seven senior class members. “The team successfully went undefeated and won the state championship; a high accomplishment,” Commission Chair Sean Swope said. The Tigers completed the 2022 season with a 13-0 record. Their 41-27 win over Okanogan in the state championship game was the school’s fourth football championship, the first since 2016. Pictured from left are Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock, Swope, Fay, Cody Keys, Ashton Wirt, Deacon Parker, Jose Gaona, Mario Lara, Max O’Neill, Gabe Harris and Commissioner Scott Brummer.
‘Kids Don’t Just Disappear’: Oakley Carlson Gathering Draws Dozens of Supporters
Despite temperatures in the mid to high 30 degrees, the cold weather was the last thought on anyone’s mind who gathered outside the Grays Harbor County Jail in Montesano on Sunday, Jan. 22. For the dozens of people carrying signs or megaphones, the only subject on their mind was Oakley Carlson.
Blazers Fall in Longview
LCC 46 40 — 86 Centralia: Frazier 20, Guillory 13, Keperling 9, Brown 6, Quinland Jr. 5, Kelly 4, Cline 3, Kaut 1. LCC: Steward 17, McCoy 16, Royal III 12, Harvey 11, Horn 9, Zeller 9, Morris 7, Hardy 2, Holden 2, Leitz 1. The Centralia men’s basketball...
No, the 1B Coastal League Isn’t Refusing to Play Oakville
There have been one or two times when Oakville coach Marcus Whittaker expected to wake up to a firestorm, but Wednesday was not one of them. Come the morning, though, there it was. “I had coaches, friends texting me, and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” said the second-year...
Yelm football star looking for new home
A Yelm High School football star that helped the Tornados win the programs first ever State Championship announced on Monday that he has lost his scholarship from a Division-1 University in the Northwest. Kyler Ronquillo is a 3-star recruit in the class of 2023 and originally committed to Portland State...
Jobs for Hardee’s restaurant in Aberdeen posted; for the wrong Aberdeen
No, there isn’t a Hardee’s restaurant coming to Aberdeen at this time. Over the past week, multiple job postings have been listed online for a Hardee’s of Aberdeen. These positions were for Manager, Shift Leader, and Crew. This may have gotten some local residents excited about the...
Washington Family, Including 3 Kids, Killed In Devastating House Fire
One of the couple's children, a 14-year-old boy, wasn't home when the house fire happened.
Warriors Let Lead Slip Through Fingers in Loss to Bobcats
Aberdeen: J. Garcia 2, Miller 6, Ambrogiani 8, M. Garcia 12, Ainsworth 15, Brooks 8. Rochester: Rotter 11, A. Rodriguez 1, B. O’Connor 8, Clouse 2, Payne 19, E. Rodriguez 1, J. O’Connor 7. Leading through three quarters, the Rochester boys basketball team couldn’t quite hang on in...
Two Suspects in Unrelated Homicides Released Wednesday Pending Charges in Lewis County
It’s rare that the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office receives two unrelated homicide cases within the same week; and even rarer that each case requires investigation that will take longer than a 72-hour investigative hold will allow. Yet, that’s the situation the prosecutor’s office found itself in on Wednesday....
Horrific House Fire That Killed Washington Family Of 5 Not An Arson: Report
Investigators haven't determined what caused the fatal fire.
Community Calendar: Mint City Roasters Ribbon-Cutting ; Lewis County Fire District 5 Blood Pressure Check; Newaukum Golf Course Weekly Bingo
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Jan. 23 through 27 at the Napavine Main Fire Station, 115 E. Washington St., Napavine; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents are encouraged to come to the Napavine Fire Station and get their blood pressure taken...
Tigers Can’t Keep Up with T-Birds
Tumwater: Collins 25, Harroun 14, L. Brewer 11, Hopkins 7, T. Brewer 6, Malroy 6, C. Morgan 4, Anthony 2, Campbell 2, B. Morgan 2. Centralia: Ballard 7, Nuert 2, Vallejo 17, Daarud 8. For the second time this season, the Tumwater boys basketball team ran past Centralia with ease...
Amid Lawsuit on Initial Rezone Decision, Lewis County Commissioners Will Hear YMCA Appeal
Testimony in support, a unanimous planning commission decision and a positive recommendation from community development weren’t enough to get the Lewis County commissioners to vote for the YMCA of Greater Seattle’s rezone on 500 acres north of Mineral Lake — but, a lawsuit was apparently enough to make them reconsider.
Tacoma Vietnamese BBQ joint serves up comfort food people line up for
TACOMA, Wash. — In Tacoma's Lincoln District — the city's original international neighborhood — the rat-a-tat-tat of a heavy cleaver has been drawing customers to Thọ Từờng BBQ for more than 25 years. Handling the cleaver is Phúc Ngô — the duck master. Born...
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
Ex-Green Hill School Employee Accused of Giving Gun to Former Inmate Involved in Drive-By Shootings
A former Green Hill School employee is facing charges in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly giving a gun to a former inmate who was later arrested in connection to drive-by shootings in Cowlitz County. The former employee is also accused of lying to police by claiming the gun was...
