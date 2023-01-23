Read full article on original website
Word On The Street: 1st Step Taken
Silas Harris had a spring in his step Tuesday morning after taking a first metaphorical step toward rebuilding his life. Harris had just finished an interview about job possibilities with a career counselor at Project. , the agency that helps ex-offenders reenter the workforce and society after release from prison.
Opinion: Another Crash Shakes Peck Street
The following opinion piece was submitted by Petisia Adger, a Peck Street resident, retired former New Haven assistant police chief, and founder of Urban Grants 4 Us, Inc. To no avail, since the purchase of our homes on Peck Street in 1995, the Colon family and I have been petitioning various alderpersons and filed several forms requesting that the City of New Haven:
Q House-LEAP Contract Renewal Advances
A local youth tutoring and recreation nonprofit’s bid to keep the Q House humming with more bingo, ballet, farmers markets and line dancing took a big leap forward this week — as the Dixwell Avenue community center’s board voted to recommend approval of a new five-year, $500,000 contract between LEAP and the city.
144 More Apts OK’d For Westville
Make way for 144 new apartments on Blake Street, now that a Brooklyn builder has won the final needed city approval to convert a former factory-turned-office complex in Westville into new housing. The City Plan Commission granted that approval during its latest monthly online meeting last Wednesday. The local land-use...
cityofwesthaven.com
City permanently removing Beach St. skateboard park
WEST HAVEN, Jan. 24, 2023 — In preparation for the second phase of this year’s road-raising project, the city is permanently removing the Beach Street Skatepark. On Monday night, Jan. 23, the City Council unanimously approved funds to dismantle the shoreline skateboard park. The money was initially approved by the West Haven ARPA Committee and is provided by the city’s American Rescue Plan Act spending plan through a grant from the U.S. Treasury Department.
Fair Haven Health Clinic Expansion OK’d
A Fair Haven neighborhood-anchoring healthcare center won permission to build 26 new clinical exam rooms — along with a food pharmacy, community space for job and digital literacy training, and a splash pad — all as part of a now-approved expanded Grand Avenue campus. Fair Haven Community Health...
trumbulltimes.com
Two New Haven men caught traveling in stolen car at Trumbull mall, police say
TRUMBULL — Two men were caught traveling in a stolen car at a local mall Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The men were identified as Elliot Echevarria, 38, and Jose Manuel Santini, 43, both of New Haven, Lt. Brian Weir, public information officer for the Trumbull Police Department, said Wednesday. Echevarria and Santini have extensive criminal records that include convictions for larceny, drug offenses and interfering with police, Weir said. They have also previously been convicted of burglary and robbery, respectively, Weir added.
$1.3M Dixwell Deal Wins Key Approval
The Elicker Administration’s bid to acquire a slate of rundown properties from an oft-cited megalandlord in an effort to revitalize a stretch of Dixwell Avenue took one big step closer to closing — as the Livable City Initiative’s (LCI) Board of Directors signed off on the proposed $1.3 million deal.
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
Yale Daily News
“Not like other libraries”: How a 197-year-old private library in New Haven survives
Books in the New Haven Institute Library are cataloged on cursive handwritten index cards, which are then organized alphabetically in a wooden cabinet. The New Haven Institute Library is one of 20 private, membership-based libraries left in the country. Kevin McCarthy, who has volunteered at the library for eight years, explained that they use a cataloging system unique to the library, developed by a colleague of Melvil Dewey as an alternative to the Dewey Decimal System. The system at the Institute Library was implemented elsewhere only briefly in India, according to McCarthy.
Pedestrian Struck Dead On Whalley
A 42-year-old New Havener named Judith Williams was struck and killed by a car on Whalley Avenue Monday night, becoming the city’s first pedestrian fatality of the new year. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Capt. Rose Dell sent out an email press release about that fatal car crash Monday night. She sent out a follow up email press release Tuesday morning with the name of the pedestrian victim.
New Haven Independent
Alfonso Vaughn Sr., 91
Alfonso Vaughn, Sr., affectionately known as Uncle Al, was born on May 18, 1931, in Ansonia, CT to the late John Pedro Vaughn and Lottie Mae Hilton. He quietly transitioned in his sleep to be with the Lord on the evening of Thursday, January 12, 2023. After graduating James Hillhouse...
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Offers Classic French Indulgence, Website Says
Meek: ‘This needs to stop’
NORWALK, Conn. — The Common Council’s sole Republican member said he will not vote to approve any more City spending until “this City figures out how to conduct public business in public.”. Bryan Meek’s announcement Tuesday came two weeks after he and NancyOnNorwalk arrived at the Council...
connecticuthistory.org
The Debate Over Who Could Occupy World War II Public Housing in West Hartford
In 1943, a dispute erupted between West Hartford residents and federal housing officials over whether or not African Americans should be allowed to live in the World War II public housing tract called Oakwood Acres. During this period, public housing tracts were created to shelter the many war workers and their families drawn to the Hartford area by the availability of defense-related jobs. The United States government funded these developments; therefore, local housing officials needed to abide by federal laws regarding occupancy. Federal Housing authorities eventually did require West Hartford to admit African Americans; however, town residents and leaders prevailed by specifying residency criteria in such a way as to maintain the demographic makeup of their virtually all-white community. Racist actions such as these, even when they occurred decades ago, have been factors in shaping the present-day demographics of West Hartford and other towns in the state.
What Would Hazel Say?
The late longtime public education advocate Hazel Pappas was present yet again, this time in memory only, at the Board of Education this week — as current New Haven educators invoked the impact she had on countless local students, parents, teachers, and school staff who were able to meet her face to face at in-person meetings.
Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull
Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
When Will the Amazon Fresh Store Open in Brookfield? Maybe Never
When the news broke that Amazon Fresh was coming to Brookfield, people went wild. I've never seen such consumer anticipation in my life. Once the word was out, the public was craving any update on the progress of the construction. I know this because everyone of the staff members at my office wrote at least one article about Amazon Fresh, everyone of them performed well. The slightest mention of the store would also grab the attention of our radio audience (I-95 Morning Show).
Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
