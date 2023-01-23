Read full article on original website
Lexington serial arson suspect changes plea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A serial arson suspect in Lexington has changed his plea. Police say Robert Stevens set a dozen fires in 2017 and 2018. All were at homes on Goodloe and Warnock streets in Lexington’s east end, near Stevens’ home. Two of the fires were so...
Man allegedly steals vehicle, burglarizes home in Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Danville man is facing an array of charges following a burglary and auto theft in Danville. The Danville Police Department said they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Erskine Drive. Upon arrival, the victim told police a male subject, who she initially believed was her grandson, entered her home wearing a face mask. Once inside, the male pulled down the mask and the victim realized the man was not her grandson, but rather a former acquaintance, 64-year-old Fredrick Falor. The victim said Falor wanted the keys to the car and after almost an hour, turned them over to him.
Lexington police investigating alleged hate crime outside LGBTQ bar
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a Nov. 25 incident outside The Bar Complex on Main Street as a hate crime. The victims in this case had just left the LGBTQ business and were headed to their car when three men started shouting at them. One walked away, but the other two became aggressive. That’s when one of the victims began recording on his cell phone. On the recording, you can hear one of the young men yell “Like I said, if you ain’t got no gun, you can’t (expletive) with me.”
Man takes plea deal in deadly shooting outside Fayette Mall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is taking a plea deal in a deadly shooting. Court officials say Jessin Stateman is accepting amended charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminal mischief. He was facing a murder charge in the death of Jermaine Barber. The shooting happened outside Fayette Mall in...
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel sentenced for misappropriating guns from state police
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel Michael Crawford was sentenced to eight months in prison on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In August, Crawford was convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP. According to evidence at trial,...
Mercer County Indictments Include Burglary, Criminal Mischief
The Mercer Grand Jury handed up indictments last week on charges including burglary, criminal mischief, drugs, flagrant nonsupport and bail jumping. • Joshua Morgan, 27, of 358 Cedar Riffle Road, Greenup, was charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, and 4th degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Morgan is alleged to have unlawfully entered a dwelling house in Mercer County on Dec. 14, 2022, and shoved the victim, according to the indictment. Bail: $5,000 (no contact). Dep. Robert Hardin (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.
Lexington man sentenced to 10 years for armed fentanyl trafficking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man was sentenced Monday to time in federal prison after an armed fentanyl trafficking investigation. The Department of Justice said 32-year-old Antuan Lamont Jackson Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Jackson pleaded guilty in October 2022.
Madison County man had nearly 705 grams of meth, 16 guns
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a Richmond man was sentenced to time in federal prison for armed meth trafficking. Department of Justice news release said 28-year-old Jacob Tyler Hensley was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He pleaded guilty in October 2022.
Lexington goes longest without a homicide in the new year in over a decade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are 23 days into 2023, and Lexington has not seen its first homicide. That is the longest the city has gone into a new year without a homicide in a decade. The city is coming off a record-breaking year of homicides, with 44 in 2022.
Fire destroys shed next to home on Henton Rd. in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is tracking a fire on Henton Road in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 100 block of Henton Road for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they say they found a detached shed fully involved with smoke and fire. They...
Family member says these 2 unsolved Bardstown murders not getting as much attention as others
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Sarah Hardin was hopeful when she saw a news article about a new special prosecutor in a series of unsolved murders in Nelson County. "And then I read it and me personally, I took it as a spit in the face," she said. "Because it's like, why exclude my family? Are we not important?"
2 indicted for death of 1-month-old in Washington County, Kentucky State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury in Washington County, Kentucky, indicts two people for the death of a 1-month-old. James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Turner, both of Springfield, Kentucky, are charged with murder, criminal abuse, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Last November, Kentucky State Police...
Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
Man facing murder charge after Kentucky shooting
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a murder charge in Nicholas County. Kentucky State Police says they were notified Sunday night about a shooting on Cassidy Creek Road. KSP says Frisco Johnson was taken to Bourbon Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. State police say Dalton...
Lexington police investigating woman found dead on Trade Center Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Trade Center Drive Monday morning. According to police, officers were sent to the 2100 block of Trade Center Drive for an “unresponsive” woman. Once there, police said the woman was pronounced dead by the coroner.
At least one dead in Nicholasville crash involving bicyclist
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash that happened early Tuesday morning. 59-year-old Kevin Etherton of Nicholasville died in the incident, according to Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes. Police say the crash happened Tuesday morning around 5:50 on US 27 near Shun Pike. They say the crash...
Wind gust blows mobile home off trailer on I-64
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday’s winds caused some traffic problems for drivers in Lexington. This was the scene Wednesday afternoon on I-64 near mile marker 74:. According to Lexington police, half of a double-wide mobile home was being moved on a trailer when the wind caused it to move off the trailer and onto its side.
Lexington Police investigate car break-ins; officer placed on leave following firearm discharge
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is investigating after an officer discharged his gun this morning during an incident on Polo Club Boulevard. Police say they were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard near Waterstone at Hamburg just before 5 a.m. Sunday for calls of cars being broke into by two men.
