Some lighter snow is moving through Michiana this morning - this is the first round before more widespread snow moves in around 4AM EST. The heaviest snow will start later this morning, around 11AM, and last into the early afternoon. Northwestern Michiana should be seeing between 2-4 inches during the day with higher totals above 4 inches expected further southeast, especially in Fulton, Kosciusko, and LaGrange Counties. The most snow from this system should be falling further south and southeast of Michiana, Fort Wayne will likely see their biggest snow so far this season with more than 6 inches possible. System snow moves out of our area this evening, but lake effect snow showers will stick with us overnight. Those lake effect showers will be lasting into tomorrow, with more snow to fall in northwestern Michiana. Southwest Michigan and the northernmost counties in Indiana could see up to 2 inches of snow Thursday with more possible in Berrien County. We round out the week with more, but lighter snow, and snow chances last on-and-off through the weekend.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO