Benton Harbor next in line to host career-based workshops, courtesy of Michigan Works!
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Michigan Works! in Benton Harbor will be the next in line to host a series of workshops focusing on employment and career development. Starting Jan. 30, workshops will run from 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on both Mondays and Tuesdays. Topics will include developing a unique resume,...
Benton Harbor bottled water distribution schedule (Jan. 25–Feb. 3)
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
Portage Township updates income requirements for financial assistance
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The largest township in South Bend, Portage Township, is making approval easier for people in need of financial assistance. The township passed new assistance guidelines for 2023, setting the income requirement at 133% of the 2023 federal poverty level and allowing more people to be eligible for assistance.
The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos announce grand opening details for their new hotel at Four Winds South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 23, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that their new 23-story hotel tower at Four Wind South Bend will open to the public on Wednesday, March 1. Media attended a preview of the hotel today and the new structure features 317 rooms including 83 suites, as well as Cedar Spa, Edgewater Café, Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center, an outdoor swimming pool on the third floor, and terraces with spectacular views. Four Winds Casinos also announced that the first live musical performance at Four Winds South Bend’s new Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center will feature Parmalee, one of Country Music’s most successful acts, on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $59 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, January 27 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
Elkhart officer recognized for life-saving aid at Turkey Stampede race
ELKHART, Ind. - An officer with the Elkhart Police Department was recognized Monday for his life-saving efforts for a runner at the 2022 Turkey Stampede race. Cpl. Brandon Stevens was commended during Monday's Police Merit Commission meeting for giving first aid to a runner who had collapsed during the November race.
Four Winds Casino still looking for employees, as hotel expansion sets date for grand opening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Four Winds Casino staff took a walkthrough of the nearly finished hotel expansion, set to open its doors at 10:00am on March 1. “We think that we’ll be able to provide a Four Winds Style guest experience whether you’re a gamer or whether you’re a non-gamer,” said Four Winds CEO Frank Freedman. “And that’s what we’re really hoping to accomplish here.”
Fire put out on East Dayton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department battled flames at a house on East Dayton Street Wednesday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in for the fire at 4:49 p.m. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the fire and flames were marked...
Two firefighters minorly burned in house fire near Three Rivers
Two firefighters received minor burns while fighting a fire near Three Rivers Wednesday.
Councilmember Karen White responds to council meeting cancellation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, South Bend Common Council Member Karen White issued a statement voicing support for the cancelation of Monday night’s council meeting and went on to suggest a state counselor be brought in to clarify government roles. Earlier this month, the Common Council temporarily...
Developer Takes a High-End Approach to Low-Income Housing in South Bend
Jordan Richardson was working as a developer in South Bend, Indiana, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, emphasizing social disparities and highlighting the impact of a family’s social environment on their well-being and quality of life. “I saw some things that, in my mind, were directly correlated to poverty, especially...
South Bend Common Councilmember calls for help in Clerk controversy
A member of the South Bend Common Council is asking for Indiana's Public Access Counselor to weigh-in on the controversy at the City Clerk's Office. As ABC57 reported, Council President Sharon McBride canceled Monday night's council meeting, claiming City Clerk Dawn Jones failed to post proper public notice of the meeting.
Megabus expansion connecting South Bend to 24 cities
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- From South Bend to Indy to Chicago - a new partnership is connecting you to new cities. Megabus has over 100 destinations in the U.S., and now a new stop in Michiana!. Routes will run from South Bend to other cities here in Indiana like, Kokomo,...
South Bend Common Council meeting canceled, officials dispute why
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- After the South Bend Common Council meeting was canceled Monday, finger-pointing between the council and the clerk's office continued ongoing drama within the municipal government. "There's this drama, there's that drama. This person's not doing their job. He said, she said, deflecting," said Shane Williams-Inez, public relations...
Snowy Wednesday: updated timing and who will see the greatest impacts
Some lighter snow is moving through Michiana this morning - this is the first round before more widespread snow moves in around 4AM EST. The heaviest snow will start later this morning, around 11AM, and last into the early afternoon. Northwestern Michiana should be seeing between 2-4 inches during the day with higher totals above 4 inches expected further southeast, especially in Fulton, Kosciusko, and LaGrange Counties. The most snow from this system should be falling further south and southeast of Michiana, Fort Wayne will likely see their biggest snow so far this season with more than 6 inches possible. System snow moves out of our area this evening, but lake effect snow showers will stick with us overnight. Those lake effect showers will be lasting into tomorrow, with more snow to fall in northwestern Michiana. Southwest Michigan and the northernmost counties in Indiana could see up to 2 inches of snow Thursday with more possible in Berrien County. We round out the week with more, but lighter snow, and snow chances last on-and-off through the weekend.
South Bend police urging residents to be more vigilant amid robbery spike
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is dealing with a serious rash of robberies. The department’s public information bulletin lists eight separate hold-ups that took place over the past four days. Half of all the robberies were carried out during a two-and-a-half-hour period on Sunday...
Goshen: Welcome home, Lotus!
GOSHEN, Ind.- Lotus returns to the Goshen Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for "An Evening with Lotus," presented by Goshen Arts and Events and 91.1 The Globe. Now traveling worldwide, the five-piece instrumental jam band first started at Goshen College in the 90s. This will be their first show back...
Fire at Southwest Michigan brewery causes ‘total loss,’ chief says
PAW PAW, MI -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a brewery that resulted in a total loss, according to a fire official. The fire happened at Lucky Girl Brewing Co., 34016 M-43, after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff IV told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “We...
Crews respond to fire at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office was called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 around 12:25 a.m., Sergeant Paul Graham said.
School delays and closings for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Several schools are on delay or closed on Thursday, Jan. 26. If your school is closed to in-person learning, be sure to check to see if e-learning or virtual learning is happening instead. The following schools are on delay:. Lakeland. Prairie Heights. West Noble. Whitko. The following schools are closed:
South Bend man sentenced to 55 years for murder of woman at hotel
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the death of a South Bend woman at a St. Joseph County hotel in 2019. Jamie Garner, 49, pleaded guilty to murder back on Dec. 5, 2022, as part of a plea agreement in which a charge for firearm sentencing enhancement was dropped.
