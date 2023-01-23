ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Dozens Arrested In Prison Drug Trafficking Bust

A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization ends with 69 people being convicted in both state and federal court. According to U.S Attorney Robert J. Troester, through an investigation of the Aryan Brotherhood, 62 guns and more than 300 pounds of meth were seized along with more than $400,000.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man sentenced after pleading guilty to have more than 25 fraudulent unemployment benefit cards

A Mississippi man was sentenced today to more than four years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, of Pontotoc was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pled guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence

Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling body parts

The former director of a funeral home in Colorado was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for dissecting the bodies she was entrusted with and selling the body parts without her clients’ permission.Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced on Tuesday for the scheme after pleading guilty to fraud in July.Reuters reports that Hess operated a pair of businesses — Sunset Mesa funeral home and Donor Services, which sources human body parts — from the same location in Montrose, Colorado.The former funeral director’s mother, Shirley Koch, 69, was also implicated in the scheme. Koch pleaded guilty to fraud and was given...
MONTROSE, CO
The Independent

Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty

A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
EL PASO, TX
CBS News

Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife

A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife. Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday...
MAGNOLIA, TX

