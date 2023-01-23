ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disney Mysteriously Cancels ALL Fantasmic! Shows For Extended Closure

Disney has seemingly canceled multiple performances of the fan-favorite show Fantasmic! Is the coming Disney100 celebration to blame?. Fantasmic! has been a fan-favorite nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park for over 30 years, mesmerizing millions of fans and generations as they journey into Mickey Mouse’s imagination. However, it would seem that the hit Disney show will take an abrupt break at the Southern California theme park.
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes

Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth

The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors

In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
Disney’s Newest Hotel CANCELING Reservations Due to Low Occupancy!

In March 2022, Disney opened a new, one-of-a-kind immersive hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort — the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. The Starcruiser is unlike anything Disney has ever done. Guests stay in the hotel for two nights, only leaving to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While on the Starcruiser, Guests will dine in a galactic supper club, complete with out-of-this-world entertainment. They can also choose to join the Resistance or the First Order and go on secret missions, and even engage in lightsaber training.
Disney World's iconic Splash Mountain rise shuts down for good amid accusations of racist themes

Fans had one final run down Splash Mountain in Florida's Disney World on Sunday, before it closed for good. It had been in operation since 1992. Renovations on Splash Mountain, which many fans consider a Disney staple, began on Monday. Disney announced in June 2020 that it was planning to reimagine the ride after growing complaints due to its associations with the 1946 film Song of the South, namely a Change.org petition with over 21,000 signatures stating that the ride is "steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes."
Disney Execs Announced Major Park Changes Including Lower Ticket Prices

Since its construction in 1955, Disneyland has always been known as “the happiest place on earth.” However, over the past few decades, Disney fans have noted the magic has somewhat dimmed over Disneyland and Disney World. This is due to price hikes, large crowds, and classic pieces of the parks that have been changed or removed completely.
Is Disney Genie+ worth it?

What's the difference between Disney's Genie and Genie Plus?. Bottom line is that Genie is a free planning service. Disney Genie+ enhances this planning service by allowing you to pay an additional fee to essentially reserve return times for certain park attractions.
The Beloved Disney World Experiences Ended For ‘Good Reasons’

There is an old saying that all good things must come to an end. While we’d like to believe that the magical experiences to be had at Walt Disney World are all exempt from this concept, we all know better. We’ve seen it firsthand when one of our favorite attractions closes or a highly enjoyable non-attraction offering becomes defunct. That’s just the way it is, despite popular misgivings. And truth be told, there are many instances where the decision to end something beloved doesn’t fly with most Disney fans.

