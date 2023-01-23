Read full article on original website
Related
endpts.com
Exclusive: Cell therapy biotech brings on Loxo vet amid global expansion plans; Retirement beckons for Vir's George Scangos
Bree Harlin, who used to be director of clinical operations at Loxo Oncology, now Loxo@Lilly, is now in the C-suite for the first time. Harlin started at TC BioPharm on Wednesday as chief clinical officer, the biotech announced Friday — but her journey starts more than 20 years before then. After graduating from college, she moved to Boston, working in academia at some of the Harvard teaching hospitals in endocrinology and CNS.
endpts.com
FDA cuts off use for AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 therapy Evusheld
Pioneering biotech icon George Scangos hands in his retirement papers — and this time it’s for real. George Scangos, one of the all-time great biotech CEOs, says the time has come to turn over the reins one last time. The 74-year-old biotech legend spent close to three decades...
endpts.com
#JPM23: BeiGene CEO John Oyler on the company's big ambitions
BeiGene CEO John Oyler and Endpoints News Executive Editor Drew Armstrong spoke one-on-one about where the drugmaker is headed in its quest to become a diversified multinational, and what it will take to get there. This transcript has been edited for brevity and clarity. Drew Armstrong:. I am joined today...
endpts.com
Post-hoc analysis: EMA's CHMP rejects Ipsen's potential drug for rare genetic disease
The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on Friday rejected Ipsen Pharma’s potential treatment for a rare genetic disease known as fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), which causes extra bone to form outside the skeleton. The EMA said on its website that it could not...
endpts.com
Pfizer lays off employees at California and Connecticut sites
Pfizer has laid off employees at its La Jolla, CA, and Groton, CT sites, according to multiple LinkedIn posts from former employees. The Big Pharma confirmed to Endpoints News it has let go of some employees, but a spokesperson declined to specify how many workers were impacted and the exact locations affected. Earlier this month, the drug developer had confirmed to Endpoints it was sharpening its focus and doing away with some early research on areas such as rare disease, oncology and gene therapies.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
endpts.com
Profluent debuts to design proteins with machine learning in bid to move past 'AI sprinkled on top'
While OpenAI’s Microsoft-allied ChatGPT takes the world by storm, a fledgling startup in Berkeley, CA is debuting to take a similar language-learning model approach, but with the goal of designing new proteins. Profluent, founded by a former Salesforce AI research leader, has secured $9 million to kick-start its work,...
endpts.com
Grey Wolf reels in $49M to enter the clinic for new immunotherapy target
When he finds the time to go fly fishing, Peter Joyce says gray wulffs, or mayfly mimics, are his good luck charm — he always catches a fish when he uses them. Joyce has now brought in $49 million in a Series B round for his biotech company Grey Wolf Therapeutics.
endpts.com
Dutch biotech starts liquidation after ending PhIII in GVHD
A 13-year-old Dutch biotech is going through a liquidation process after an unexpected end to its Phase III trial testing whether its combination of two monoclonal antibodies was superior to Incyte’s Jakafi. Xenikos had hoped to prove its investigational therapy, named T-Guard, was better than Jakafi at garnering a...
endpts.com
Former DeepMind intern launches Atomic AI to 'parse' RNA structure for new small molecules
Another artificial intelligence startup has entered the drug discovery field, this time on a mission to fuel new RNA small molecules. Atomic AI revealed a $35 million Series A Wednesday morning to boost its computational and wet lab work. The 14-employee startup will use the proceeds to continue building out its so-called PARSE platform, which is focused on predicting the 3D structure of RNA.
endpts.com
Four years in, Sana gets first FDA go-ahead to bring cancer treatment into the clinic
Sana Biotechnology is finally headed to the clinic. Thursday afternoon, the biotech announced the FDA had cleared its application to start a clinical trial for its allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” CAR-T cell therapy targeting the antigen CD19 for patients with B-cell lymphomas and leukemias. Sana said its therapy, dubbed SC291, was designed to evade the immune system, which could help cell therapy produce a more durable response in patients, a concern that has followed such off-the-shelf therapies that use donor cells as opposed to a patient’s own cells.
endpts.com
Kidney disease drugmaker Goldfinch Bio shuts down
Goldfinch Bio, attempting to make treatments for kidney diseases and diabetic nephropathy, is shutting down. President and CEO Tony Johnson confirmed to Endpoints News Friday afternoon that the biotech shut down after “fundraising challenges in the current macro-environment.” Fierce Biotech first reported the news. Johnson, who joined in...
endpts.com
Bristol Myers, Charles River join Series A funding for iVexSol
Massachusetts-based iVexSol has secured funding to the tune of $23.8 million in its latest Series A round. The new investors include Bristol Myers Squibb, manufacturer Charles River Laboratories and Asahi Kasei Medical. iVexSol is a manufacturer of lentiviral vectors (LVV), used in making gene therapies, and this latest round of...
2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
You can count on them for passive income and growth over time.
endpts.com
F-star gets down to the wire with $161M sale to Chinese buyer as national security concerns linger
With the clock ticking on F-star Therapeutics’ takeover by a Chinese buyer, the companies are still scrambling to remove a hold on the deal from the US government’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. F-star and invoX Pharma said they are “actively negotiating” with CFIUS “about...
endpts.com
Neuralink employees cite layoffs at Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface startup
At least two Neuralink employees have posted to LinkedIn in recent days saying they’ve been laid off from Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface startup, which has received backlash for animal testing. A former staffer working on preclinical study design and an ex-lab director working on assessing the safety of...
endpts.com
A stem cell pioneer sent an experiment into space. Patients are the next frontier
Last July, Jeanne Loring stood on a dirt road surrounded by Florida swampland and watched as a nearby SpaceX rocket blasted into the sky. The payload included a very personal belonging: cell clusters mimicking parts of her brain. For more than two decades, Loring has been at the forefront of...
endpts.com
#JPM23: Did the IRA kill that drug?
Pharma companies were loud and clear ahead of the passage of Medicare price setting legislation in the Inflation Reduction Act: Once passed, drugs that no longer worked in the new math of the legislation would need to be cut. And within weeks of the law being enacted, we began to...
endpts.com
Oral drug for diabetic retinopathy flunks PhII, but biotech wants to go into PhIII with new endpoint
When you’re trying to develop the first oral treatment for diabetic patients with eye disease, a Phase II flop need not be the end of the road — at least according to Ocuphire Pharma. The Farmington Hills, MI-based biotech reported that its drug has missed the primary endpoint...
endpts.com
#JPM23: What's really driving the cost of healthcare and drugs in 2023?
Executive Editor Drew Armstrong spoke with PhRMA CEO Steve Ubl, EmsanaRx CEO Greg Baker and ICER President Steve Pearson about how the debate over drug costs has changed (or not) in the last decade, the shifting payer landscape and why there seems to be so little movement on drug rebates. This transcript has been edited for brevity and clarity.
Comments / 0