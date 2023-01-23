ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Exclusive: Cell therapy biotech brings on Loxo vet amid global expansion plans; Retirement beckons for Vir's George Scangos

Bree Harlin, who used to be director of clinical operations at Loxo Oncology, now Loxo@Lilly, is now in the C-suite for the first time. Harlin started at TC BioPharm on Wednesday as chief clinical officer, the biotech announced Friday — but her journey starts more than 20 years before then. After graduating from college, she moved to Boston, working in academia at some of the Harvard teaching hospitals in endocrinology and CNS.
FDA cuts off use for AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 therapy Evusheld

Pioneering biotech icon George Scangos hands in his retirement papers — and this time it’s for real. George Scangos, one of the all-time great biotech CEOs, says the time has come to turn over the reins one last time. The 74-year-old biotech legend spent close to three decades...
#JPM23: BeiGene CEO John Oyler on the company's big ambitions

BeiGene CEO John Oyler and Endpoints News Executive Editor Drew Armstrong spoke one-on-one about where the drugmaker is headed in its quest to become a diversified multinational, and what it will take to get there. This transcript has been edited for brevity and clarity. Drew Armstrong:. I am joined today...
Pfizer lays off employees at California and Connecticut sites

Pfizer has laid off employees at its La Jolla, CA, and Groton, CT sites, according to multiple LinkedIn posts from former employees. The Big Pharma confirmed to Endpoints News it has let go of some employees, but a spokesperson declined to specify how many workers were impacted and the exact locations affected. Earlier this month, the drug developer had confirmed to Endpoints it was sharpening its focus and doing away with some early research on areas such as rare disease, oncology and gene therapies.
Dutch biotech starts liquidation after ending PhIII in GVHD

A 13-year-old Dutch biotech is going through a liquidation process after an unexpected end to its Phase III trial testing whether its combination of two monoclonal antibodies was superior to Incyte’s Jakafi. Xenikos had hoped to prove its investigational therapy, named T-Guard, was better than Jakafi at garnering a...
Former DeepMind intern launches Atomic AI to 'parse' RNA structure for new small molecules

Another artificial intelligence startup has entered the drug discovery field, this time on a mission to fuel new RNA small molecules. Atomic AI revealed a $35 million Series A Wednesday morning to boost its computational and wet lab work. The 14-employee startup will use the proceeds to continue building out its so-called PARSE platform, which is focused on predicting the 3D structure of RNA.
Four years in, Sana gets first FDA go-ahead to bring cancer treatment into the clinic

Sana Biotechnology is finally headed to the clinic. Thursday afternoon, the biotech announced the FDA had cleared its application to start a clinical trial for its allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” CAR-T cell therapy targeting the antigen CD19 for patients with B-cell lymphomas and leukemias. Sana said its therapy, dubbed SC291, was designed to evade the immune system, which could help cell therapy produce a more durable response in patients, a concern that has followed such off-the-shelf therapies that use donor cells as opposed to a patient’s own cells.
Kidney disease drugmaker Goldfinch Bio shuts down

Goldfinch Bio, attempting to make treatments for kidney diseases and diabetic nephropathy, is shutting down. President and CEO Tony Johnson confirmed to Endpoints News Friday afternoon that the biotech shut down after “fundraising challenges in the current macro-environment.” Fierce Biotech first reported the news. Johnson, who joined in...
Bristol Myers, Charles River join Series A funding for iVexSol

Massachusetts-based iVexSol has secured funding to the tune of $23.8 million in its latest Series A round. The new investors include Bristol Myers Squibb, manufacturer Charles River Laboratories and Asahi Kasei Medical. iVexSol is a manufacturer of lentiviral vectors (LVV), used in making gene therapies, and this latest round of...
#JPM23: Did the IRA kill that drug?

Pharma companies were loud and clear ahead of the passage of Medicare price setting legislation in the Inflation Reduction Act: Once passed, drugs that no longer worked in the new math of the legislation would need to be cut. And within weeks of the law being enacted, we began to...
#JPM23: What's really driving the cost of healthcare and drugs in 2023?

Executive Editor Drew Armstrong spoke with PhRMA CEO Steve Ubl, EmsanaRx CEO Greg Baker and ICER President Steve Pearson about how the debate over drug costs has changed (or not) in the last decade, the shifting payer landscape and why there seems to be so little movement on drug rebates. This transcript has been edited for brevity and clarity.
