Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCNC
Hearty Onion Soup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Join North Corner Haven Farm on Saturday, February 11, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. for an intimate Valentine’s Day celebration with your nearest and dearest!. Before sunset, enjoy the grounds and crackling fire pits as you sip on a signature cocktail or glass of red wine.
WCNC
Horizon Eye Care can satisfy your needs!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we were joined by Dr. Kevin Tomasko from Horizon Eye Care, to talk about some of the different aesthetic surgeries they offer. “The most common surgeries people may know about are non-surgical treatments such as BOTOX and fillers that do not require surgery” says Dr. Tomasko.
WCNC
Learn about wine at the New School for Wine
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the New School for Wine website, Anthony "Wes" Wesley is a wine educator and lecturer with 35+ years of fine dining and wine experience. He transitioned into Fine Dining after a career in finance from New York. He recently opened the New School for Wine, to make wine more accessible to the masses by offering short wine classes.
WCNC
Come get your laugh on at Nerdy Night Out!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re looking for a fun adult night out... look no further than The Nerdy Night Out: The Shark Appreciation Show! Here with more is The Nerdy Night Out host, Blayr Nias, and comedians April Kirby and Jenn Bianchi. Come join the fun for a...
weeklypostnc.com
Why Are My Fingers Numb?
CHARLOTTE – A client reached out because she had woken up and some of her fingers were numb. She lost her grip because of the numbness. She called me and left a message. By the time I called her back she had already seen her doctor (that was going to be my first piece of advice) and the doctor advised her to hang in there. Nothing against the doctor, but I was disappointed that they didn’t offer a solution or at least a way for my client to get some relief.
WCNC
NCRVDA is coming to the Queen-City area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The NCRVDA Shows are the finest RV events in North Carolina. Today we’ve invited Jeff Haughton from NCRVDA to talk to us about the big upcoming show and the RV’s that will be on display. Now with five shows across the state, we continue to set attendance records each year, and provide RV enthusiasts the best dealers, brands and variety in the marketplace. The shows are designed for families and new or experienced RVers. You are greeted the minute you enter the shows and ensured that the event exceeds your expectations – offering you the most educational, least expensive, and best shopping experience you can have.
'They’ve taken technology to another level to be able to rip people off' | BBB warns of parking ticket scam in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it's a...
Disappearing shopping carts costing its taxpayers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shopping carts are disappearing from stores and it's costing taxpayers. Abandoned shopping carts are making their way into neighborhoods. Experts say it's all because of a rising number of homeless people using the carts to hold belongings. Officials across the country now finding carts everywhere from...
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: DMV Sites
CHARLOTTE – Need to renew your car’s registration? More and more drivers have been doing it online, but then finding out they used a fake DMV website. Consumer reporter John Matarese shows why that may soon change so you don’t waste your money.
Homeless count begins in Mecklenburg County
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Over 150 volunteers took part in an effort to get a better idea of the homeless crisis in Mecklenburg County. The point-in-time count will help leaders gain critical information so they can identify and allocate the appropriate resources they need. On Thursday, dozens of volunteers...
country1037fm.com
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
Protesters demand accountability from corporate landlords: 'Housing is a human right'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of people confronted Charlotte corporate landlords demanding affordable housing as rent prices continue to skyrocket in the Queen City. Protesters gathered outside the office of Invitation Homes, a corporate landlord that manages properties in the Charlotte area to say they're angry and fed up with rising rent prices and subpar maintenance standards.
QC Happenings: 6 things to do in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get excited about clear skies and great events this weekend in Charlotte. See what's happening!. Start your weekend on a sophisticated note with Jazz at the Harvey B. Gantt Center, featuring a backdrop of beautiful art, featuring rising modern jazz artists. The show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased here.
American Airlines flight attendants picket Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines flight attendants picketed Tuesday as they push for big changes at Charlotte Douglas and other airports across the country. The flight attendants said they're calling for better pay, better benefits and rest requirements. Organizers say morale is low as crews have to work long days with little rest.
WBTV
‘I just want some help:’ The struggle to find affordable housing in the Charlotte region
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - “I can’t find nowhere to live that I can afford,” said Shawn Ragin. Sharing the harsh reality of homelessness in the community. Ragin is bravely sharing his story that he is more than a stigma of people living out of their car or on the street.
10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
“Never Dive In The Stupid End Of Relationships”
Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, NC, a widely traveled evangelist, and the author of several books. His books are available on Amazon and at www.wordofhismouth.com. The first thing I wrestle with when taking issue with anyone is whether or not to name them. Sometimes,...
WCNC
Here's why you might not see as big of a tax refund
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week tax season officially begins and that means the IRS will start accepting your taxes. However, you may not get as much of a refund as you did last year. According to the IRS, 168 million Americans will file their 2022 taxes between now and...
Unusual Facts About Charlotte You Never Knew
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its vibrant downtown, cultural attractions and as a financial hub. But did you know that Charlotte has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Novant Health increasing minimum wage
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
Comments / 0