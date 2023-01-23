A Jefferson City man is sentenced to three years in prison on a weapons charge after accidentally shooting himself. Forrest Hoppe, 32, pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful use of a weapon. In exchange for his plea, two charges of second-degree attempted domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one other count of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO