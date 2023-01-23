ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway County, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Callaway County Sheriff hearing for DWI case held Monday, next date set for June

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism had a court hearing Monday at the Randolph County Courthouse for his DWI case. Chism was charged in November with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. A criminal trial date has yet to be set, but a hearing over Chism’s driver’s license is scheduled for The post Callaway County Sheriff hearing for DWI case held Monday, next date set for June appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Callaway Sheriff back in court in DWI case

Callaway County Clay Chism had a Monday court appearance in his DWI arrest. Chism was picked up by Moberly Police last October and was charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. Officers say he had crashed his private car into a concrete barrier at a fast food restaurant and smelled of alcohol.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man sentenced to three years in prison on weapons charge

A Jefferson City man is sentenced to three years in prison on a weapons charge after accidentally shooting himself. Forrest Hoppe, 32, pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful use of a weapon. In exchange for his plea, two charges of second-degree attempted domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one other count of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Years-long drug investigation leads to Higbee man's arrest

HIGBEE – A Higbee man is arrested as the result of a multi-year investigation conducted by the North Missouri Drug Task Force. Rodney Lee Sager, 62, is charged with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm after multiple search warrants were executed in the area, according to a news release from the task force.
HIGBEE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman charged with murder in Chariton County shooting; claims shooting stemmed from drug deal

KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Keytesville woman has been charged with murder and other felonies in relation to a Friday shooting that left one man dead. Sherri L. Laws, 52, is charged with second-degree murder, armed-criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance – 35 grams or less and two counts of tampering with evidence. No court The post Woman charged with murder in Chariton County shooting; claims shooting stemmed from drug deal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia man charged in connection to weekend disturbance at Silverball

COLUMBIA — A man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection to a disturbance at Silverball. Jonathan Reid Dowell, 23, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He has a previous charge of possession of a controlled substance. Court documents state that...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Court documents: Woman shot man during marijuana deal in Keytesville

KEYTESVILLE - Additional information has been released about a shooting Friday morning that left one person dead and another injured in Keytesville. Sherri Laws, 52, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and delivery of a controlled substance. Jacob Abney, 38, was...
KEYTESVILLE, MO
KRMS Radio

Kaiser Woman Injured In Miller County Crash

A 38 year old Kaiser woman was treated for minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash in Miller County on Friday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol report says Amber Pasinki was driving her Ford pickup on Route D near Pine View Lane when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a road sign, returned to the roadway, but then ran off the left side and struck two trees.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

CoMo man shot to death at the Lake

Investigators are working on a case that left a Columbia man dead at the Lake of the Ozarks. Osage beach Police say 20 – year old Micah Aman was shot and killed Friday night. Another victim, 19 – year old Devin Atkisson is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Not much information is being released. There’s no one in custody.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting

A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

Mountain lion struck by vehicle in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) said a mountain lion was struck by a vehicle Monday night. It happened at Highway T and Old Highway 100 just north of Villa Ridge, according to the department. Officials said no humans were injured, but the animal seemed to be...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Four injured, including 1-year-old infant, in crash on Highway 63

Four people from Macon, including an infant, were injured early Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle accident in Macon. All occupants were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The driver, 40-year-old Matthew Jacobs, received moderate injuries. Minor injuries were listed for passengers 38-year-old Heather Jacobs, 19-year-old Jayden Jacobs, and...
MACON, MO
kmmo.com

FATAL ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT REPORTED IN MARSHALL

The Marshall Police Department responded to one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive. According to the police department, 911 notified the department of the crash. Other emergency vehicles also responded to the scene. The department reports that the vehicle had struck a pole near the intersection and the driver sustained injuries. The driver was transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased.
MARSHALL, MO

