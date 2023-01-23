Read full article on original website
Callaway County Sheriff hearing for DWI case held Monday, next date set for June
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism had a court hearing Monday at the Randolph County Courthouse for his DWI case. Chism was charged in November with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. A criminal trial date has yet to be set, but a hearing over Chism’s driver’s license is scheduled for The post Callaway County Sheriff hearing for DWI case held Monday, next date set for June appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man found guilty in killing of Lincoln University student
A Cole County judge on Wednesday found a Jefferson City man guilty in the deadly shooting of a Lincoln University student in 2018. The post Jefferson City man found guilty in killing of Lincoln University student appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to three years in prison on weapons charge
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to three years in prison on a weapons charge after accidentally shooting himself. Forrest Hoppe, 32, pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful use of a weapon. In exchange for his plea, two charges of second-degree attempted domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one other count of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports
One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
KMZU
Years-long drug investigation leads to Higbee man's arrest
HIGBEE – A Higbee man is arrested as the result of a multi-year investigation conducted by the North Missouri Drug Task Force. Rodney Lee Sager, 62, is charged with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm after multiple search warrants were executed in the area, according to a news release from the task force.
Woman charged with murder in Chariton County shooting; claims shooting stemmed from drug deal
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Keytesville woman has been charged with murder and other felonies in relation to a Friday shooting that left one man dead. Sherri L. Laws, 52, is charged with second-degree murder, armed-criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance – 35 grams or less and two counts of tampering with evidence. No court The post Woman charged with murder in Chariton County shooting; claims shooting stemmed from drug deal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia man charged in connection to weekend disturbance at Silverball
COLUMBIA — A man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection to a disturbance at Silverball. Jonathan Reid Dowell, 23, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He has a previous charge of possession of a controlled substance. Court documents state that...
KOMU
Court documents: Woman shot man during marijuana deal in Keytesville
KEYTESVILLE - Additional information has been released about a shooting Friday morning that left one person dead and another injured in Keytesville. Sherri Laws, 52, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and delivery of a controlled substance. Jacob Abney, 38, was...
krcgtv.com
Man charged for fatally shooting in Jefferson City bar in court on Tuesday
Damien Davis, the man charged with killing two people at a Jefferson City bar, had a hearing Tuesday. Davis was being held without bond in the Cole County Jail for the November 26 shooting of Corey Thames, 43, and Skylar Smock, 26, at J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Washington County
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Roark, 57, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 47 in Washington County, early Sunday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
KOMU
Boone County clerk allowed to intervene in former Rep. Basye's lawsuit against CPS
COLUMBIA - The civil lawsuit between former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye and Columbia Public Schools will see a new judge, the court decided Monday. The court also allowed the Boone County clerk to intervene in the case. Judge Brouck Jacobs will now oversee the lawsuit, after the district filed...
WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Snow contributes to Randolph County injury crash
Check back for updates related to the winter storm. The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Snow contributes to Randolph County injury crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Kaiser Woman Injured In Miller County Crash
A 38 year old Kaiser woman was treated for minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash in Miller County on Friday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol report says Amber Pasinki was driving her Ford pickup on Route D near Pine View Lane when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a road sign, returned to the roadway, but then ran off the left side and struck two trees.
kwos.com
CoMo man shot to death at the Lake
Investigators are working on a case that left a Columbia man dead at the Lake of the Ozarks. Osage beach Police say 20 – year old Micah Aman was shot and killed Friday night. Another victim, 19 – year old Devin Atkisson is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Not much information is being released. There’s no one in custody.
krcgtv.com
GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting
A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
KOMU
Mountain lion struck by vehicle in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) said a mountain lion was struck by a vehicle Monday night. It happened at Highway T and Old Highway 100 just north of Villa Ridge, according to the department. Officials said no humans were injured, but the animal seemed to be...
kttn.com
Four injured, including 1-year-old infant, in crash on Highway 63
Four people from Macon, including an infant, were injured early Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle accident in Macon. All occupants were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The driver, 40-year-old Matthew Jacobs, received moderate injuries. Minor injuries were listed for passengers 38-year-old Heather Jacobs, 19-year-old Jayden Jacobs, and...
Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
FATAL ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT REPORTED IN MARSHALL
The Marshall Police Department responded to one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive. According to the police department, 911 notified the department of the crash. Other emergency vehicles also responded to the scene. The department reports that the vehicle had struck a pole near the intersection and the driver sustained injuries. The driver was transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased.
